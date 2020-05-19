Best Kindle Fire VPN: #1 for Amazon tablets
Secure your online activity with a risk-free VPN for Kindle Fire.
- Built for blazing-fast browsing and streaming
- Unblock a world of apps and video content
- Works on Fire and Fire HD 9th gen, 8th gen and below
- Comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee
Get more out of your Kindle Fire
What is the Kindle Fire? The Kindle Fire is Amazon’s tablet counterpart to its famous e-book readers. Newer versions are simply called Fire.
With perfect-color HD displays and powerful processors, the new Fire devices are not only ideal for reading but can also be used for streaming videos and web browsing.
When you use ExpressVPN on your Kindle Fire, you can:
Bypass ISP throttling for shows and movies on streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, or BBC iPlayer. When your traffic is hidden by the VPN, your ISP can’t discriminate based on content. Read more about how ExpressVPN bypasses throttling.
Encrypt your connection on your tablet. ExpressVPN encrypts your data, so you can prevent third parties from snooping on you. Read more about online security.
How to set up a VPN on your Amazon Fire tablet
Sign up for an ExpressVPN account.
Follow our Kindle Fire setup instructions.
Connect to any server location and enjoy your Kindle Fire!
If you need help, the ExpressVPN Support Team is available via live chat and email.
For all the latest Kindle Fire generations
Connect to ExpressVPN on your:
Fire (5th gen, 7th gen, 9th gen)
Fire HD (5th gen, 6th gen, 7th gen, 8th gen)
Frequently asked questions
What does a VPN for Kindle Fire do?
A VPN, or virtual private network, adds a layer of security between your Kindle Fire and the internet. In addition to encrypting your online activity and protecting your personal information from third-party interception, ExpressVPN can also help you defeat censorship by making you appear to be in a different country.
Do I need a VPN on my Amazon Kindle Fire tablet?
Using a VPN on your Kindle Fire will ensure that everything you do is secure. By connecting to any of our VPN server locations in 105 countries, you can replace your device‘s IP address with a different one, protect your data on unsecured Wi-Fi networks, and access censored sites and services.
Can I use ExpressVPN on other devices at the same time?
Yes! ExpressVPN is available on a wide array of devices including computers, mobile devices, and much more. You can install ExpressVPN on as many devices as you wish, and up to eight devices can be connected to ExpressVPN simultaneously with a single subscription. Or install ExpressVPN on your Wi-Fi router to connect even more.
Does ExpressVPN keep logs?
ExpressVPN is first and foremost a privacy company and therefore stores no activity logs and no connection logs. ExpressVPN also never stores any data that would allow anyone to trace a specific network activity or behavior back to an individual user. Read more about ExpressVPN’s commitment to privacy and policy toward logs.
Is there a free trial of ExpressVPN?
Every ExpressVPN subscription comes with a risk-free money-back guarantee. You can enjoy the full-featured version of ExpressVPN on your devices for up to 30 days and still get a full refund.
Customers love ExpressVPN for Amazon Fire
Try the best Kindle Fire VPN risk-free
If you’re not satisfied using Kindle Fire with ExpressVPN for any reason, contact Support in 30 days and get a full refund.