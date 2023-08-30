Get an extra 30 days free on any plan when you sign up now.

View from Arches National Park in Utah, USA.

Best Utah VPN

ExpressVPN is the fastest way to get a VPN connection in the state of Utah. Connect to servers in Utah, outside of Utah, or in 94 countries worldwide.

How to get a VPN for Utah

ExpressVPN offers a quick and secure VPN connection for whatever you’re trying to do:

I need an IP address in Utah

View of Salt Lake City, Utah, USA.

ExpressVPN has fast, secure VPN servers in Salt Lake City. To get a Utah IP address, open the app and select “USA - Salt Lake City.”

I need a non-Utah IP address

Seattle, New York, Los Angeles, and Washington, D.C., USA.

ExpressVPN has 24 U.S. VPN server locations. To get an IP address in a different state, select an alternative location like Los Angeles, Denver, Phoenix, or Albuquerque.

I need a non-U.S. IP address

Images from ExpressVPN's non-U.S. server locations around the world.

ExpressVPN has servers in 94 countries around the world. To get an IP address in a different country, select a location like Canada, the UK, Germany, or Japan.

Why get a VPN for Utah?

Watch content from anywhere: Stairs to an open doorway, representing access.

Watch Jazz games online

ExpressVPN works with services like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, Max, and others to deliver content at ultra-fast speeds*. Follow your favorite Utah sports teams and stream securely with no throttling or bandwidth caps.

ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Consult the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content providers' Terms of Service for details.

Disguise your IP address: Potted plants hiding an IP address.

Be more anonymous

What you do online as a responsible adult is your business. Use ExpressVPN to get an alternate IP address and avoid linking your online activity to your real identity. Our systems are carefully designed to never collect activity logs or connection logs, so your private browsing stays private.

Unlimited bandwidth - An infinity symbol over an assortment of devices.

Bypass ISP throttling

Get an IP address in Salt Lake City or a VPN server location in any of 94 countries to unblock websites, defeat ISP throttling, and enjoy more anonymity online.

Encrypt your connection: Numbers replaced by random characters on a screen in the light, signifying encryption.

Stay secure on public Wi-Fi

ExpressVPN wraps your internet traffic in an encrypted tunnel that hides your activity from ISPs and other third parties, even on unsecured networks like public Wi-Fi.

Utah VPN for PC, Mac, iOS, Android, and more

Protect yourself on every platform.

U.S. VPN protecting a variety of devices.

A single ExpressVPN subscription includes software solutions for every device in your home, including gaming consoles like PlayStation and Xbox and smart TV systems like Apple TV, Amazon TV Fire Stick, and Samsung Smart TV.

Can’t find your device? Check out these manual configurations and setup tutorials for a wide range of other devices and platforms.

FAQ: Using a Utah VPN

Servers all over the world

ExpressVPN users can connect to server locations in 94 countries and counting. You can access any of these VPN server locations from Utah or anywhere else in the world.

Get a risk-free VPN for Utah

See why ExpressVPN is the best VPN for Utah. Try the full version risk-free for 30 days. If you don’t love it, we’ll give you your money back.

