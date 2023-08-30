Best Utah VPN
ExpressVPN is the fastest way to get a VPN connection in the state of Utah. Connect to servers in Utah, outside of Utah, or in 94 countries worldwide.
Best for the U.S.
How to get a VPN for Utah
ExpressVPN offers a quick and secure VPN connection for whatever you’re trying to do:
I need an IP address in Utah
ExpressVPN has fast, secure VPN servers in Salt Lake City. To get a Utah IP address, open the app and select “USA - Salt Lake City.”
I need a non-Utah IP address
ExpressVPN has 24 U.S. VPN server locations. To get an IP address in a different state, select an alternative location like Los Angeles, Denver, Phoenix, or Albuquerque.
I need a non-U.S. IP address
ExpressVPN has servers in 94 countries around the world. To get an IP address in a different country, select a location like Canada, the UK, Germany, or Japan.
Why get a VPN for Utah?
Watch Jazz games online
ExpressVPN works with services like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, Max, and others to deliver content at ultra-fast speeds*. Follow your favorite Utah sports teams and stream securely with no throttling or bandwidth caps.
* ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Consult the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content providers’ Terms of Service for details.
Be more anonymous
What you do online as a responsible adult is your business. Use ExpressVPN to get an alternate IP address and avoid linking your online activity to your real identity. Our systems are carefully designed to never collect activity logs or connection logs, so your private browsing stays private.
Bypass ISP throttling
Get an IP address in Salt Lake City or a VPN server location in any of 94 countries to unblock websites, defeat ISP throttling, and enjoy more anonymity online.
Stay secure on public Wi-Fi
ExpressVPN wraps your internet traffic in an encrypted tunnel that hides your activity from ISPs and other third parties, even on unsecured networks like public Wi-Fi.
Utah VPN for PC, Mac, iOS, Android, and more
Protect yourself on every platform.
A single ExpressVPN subscription includes software solutions for every device in your home, including gaming consoles like PlayStation and Xbox and smart TV systems like Apple TV, Amazon TV Fire Stick, and Samsung Smart TV.
Plus VPN extensions for your favorite browsers
Can’t find your device? Check out these manual configurations and setup tutorials for a wide range of other devices and platforms.
FAQ: Using a Utah VPN
How much does a Utah VPN cost?
The cost of a Utah VPN depends on the quality of service. A premium VPN like ExpressVPN—with ultra-fast 10-Gbps servers, best-in-class privacy and security, and 24/7 live chat support—might cost a little more, but it's still cheaper than the cost of not being protected.
If you're looking for a free Utah VPN, take advantage of our 30-day money-back guarantee. You'll get all the premium features of ExpressVPN, but with the option to get your money back within 30 days if you're not satisfied for any reason. It's like a free VPN trial, but better.
Should I use a VPN if I live in Utah?
Absolutely! Using a VPN is a smart move for Utah residents who value online privacy, especially when connecting to unsecure networks like public Wi-Fi.
Are VPNs legal in Utah?
Should I use a free VPN in Utah?
Free VPNs don’t compare to the speed, stability, or advanced privacy features of ExpressVPN. But if you’re looking for a risk-free VPN trial, sign up for ExpressVPN and take advantage of our 30-day money-back guarantee.
How do I change my IP address to Utah?
Get a Utah IP address in 3 simple steps:
Download the app for your PC, Mac, Android, or iOS device
Connect to our VPN server location in Salt Lake City
What is the best VPN for Utah?
The best VPN for Utah is ExpressVPN, with next-gen 10-Gbps servers and server locations in 94 countries around the world. Select our Salt Lake City server location or let ExpressVPN’s Smart Location feature automatically choose the best server for your network.
Can I use TikTok with a VPN in the U.S.?
Yes, ExpressVPN is compatible with TikTok and has multiple U.S. server locations.
Although TikTok is not yet banned in any U.S. state for ordinary citizens, Montana has introduced a bill to do so that will take effect on January 1, 2024 (pending challenges and delays).
U.S. government officials have claimed that TikTok is a national security threat due to the possibility of TikTok sharing user data with its parent company, ByteDance, and the Chinese government. The U.S. has also raised concerns about propaganda being spread via TikTok and the addictive qualities of the app, especially for young people.
Servers all over the world
ExpressVPN users can connect to server locations in 94 countries and counting. You can access any of these VPN server locations from Utah or anywhere else in the world.
Get a risk-free VPN for Utah
See why ExpressVPN is the best VPN for Utah. Try the full version risk-free for 30 days. If you don’t love it, we’ll give you your money back.