Get a New Mexico IP address with ExpressVPN
How to get a New Mexico VPN
Get a New Mexico VPN in just 3 steps:
Download the app for your device.
Connect to the secure VPN server location in New Mexico.
Connect to servers in New Mexico
ExpressVPN has servers in 24 U.S. locations, including New Mexico. To connect to VPN servers in New Mexico, select Albuquerque using the dropdown menu in the location bar of your VPN app.
If all you need is the fastest server location in the U.S., select United States from the dropdown menu and ExpressVPN will automatically determine the best server location for you, which may or may not be in New Mexico.
Why use New Mexico VPN servers?
Stream TV, movies, and more
ExpressVPN works with services like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, HBO, and others to deliver HD streaming with blazing-fast speeds*. Watch U.S. TV securely with no bandwidth throttling and no limits.
* ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Consult the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content providers’ Terms of Service for details.
Protect your right to privacy
We believe no one has a right to know what you do online—not even us. That’s why our systems are carefully designed not to collect activity logs or connection logs. Our VPN servers automatically wipe all data with every reboot as part of our independently-audited privacy policy.
Stay safe on public Wi-Fi
When you connect to public Wi-Fi networks in shopping malls, cafes, co-working spaces, and even libraries or schools, you become more vulnerable to cyberattacks. In addition to changing your IP address, ExpressVPN also wraps your traffic in an encrypted tunnel that shields your communications on unsecured networks like public Wi-Fi.
Game online securely
Protect yourself from DDoS attacks and swatting, plus reduce ping and lag for smoother gaming with VPN servers in New Mexico, across the U.S., or in 105 countries across Asia, Europe, and more. Easily switch locations to optimize your connection and avoid bandwidth throttling.
Stream New Mexico sports
Stream all your favorite sports securely, and follow your favorite teams, including New Mexico and New Mexico State. ExpressVPN allows you to stay up to date with Arizona, Colorado, and Texas teams, too! Find out how to live stream the week’s top sports events with a VPN.
Use a VPN to get a
New Mexico IP address
A VPN reroutes your internet traffic through a VPN server in a U.S. city of your choice—like Albuquerque, New Mexico—so apps and websites will think you are located in that U.S. city or state.
With ultra-fast VPN servers in U.S. locations like Albuquerque, Tampa, New Jersey, Chicago, and Los Angeles, ExpressVPN makes it easy to get a U.S. IP address in these locations and many more.
Download a VPN app for all your devices
A single ExpressVPN subscription lets you download a VPN for every popular platform. Set up ExpressVPN on multiple devices and use it on eight at the same time.
FAQ: New Mexico VPN
The cost of a New Mexico VPN can vary depending on the service quality.
If you're considering a free New Mexico VPN, try ExpressVPN risk-free with our 30-day money-back guarantee.
Yes, VPNs are legal in New Mexico and the rest of the United States.
No, using a free VPN is not recommended due to significant security and privacy risks. Many free VPNs lack robust encryption, log your data, and sometimes sell it to third parties, compromising your online safety. They often have slow speeds, limited server options, and data caps, making them unsuitable for streaming, gaming, or secure browsing.
ExpressVPN offers fast, secure connections, 10-Gbps servers, and strong privacy protections.
Using a VPN is recommended no matter where you are, including New Mexico. It protects your data on untrusted networks and ensures your online activity remains private from your ISP and other third parties.
The best VPN for New Mexico has next-gen 10-Gbps servers and server locations in 105 countries around the world. Select a New Mexico server location or let a Smart Location feature automatically choose the best server for your network.
Yes, ExpressVPN is compatible with TikTok and has multiple U.S. VPN server locations.
U.S. government officials have claimed that TikTok is a national security threat due to the possibility of TikTok sharing user data with its parent company, ByteDance, and the Chinese government. The U.S. has also raised concerns about TikTok censoring information and influencing Americans.
While TikTok is not yet banned in any U.S. state for ordinary citizens, the U.S. Congress recently passed legislation titled the Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act. This law, signed by President Joe Biden on April 24, 2024, mandates ByteDance, the Chinese company that owns TikTok, to sell its stake in the app within a year or face a ban in the U.S.
ExpressVPN for other countries
ExpressVPN users can connect to server locations in 105 countries and counting. You can access any of these VPN server locations from New Mexico, or anywhere else in the world.
