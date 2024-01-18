Get an extra {{bonus_days}} days free on any plan when you sign up now.

Santa Fe, New Mexico

Best New Mexico VPN serversBest New Mexico VPN servers

Get a New Mexico IP address with ExpressVPN and enjoy top-tier privacy, blazing speeds, and a 30-day money-back guarantee! Perfect for secure streaming, gaming, and browsing.

How to get a New Mexico VPN

Get a New Mexico VPN in just 3 steps:

  1. Sign up for ExpressVPN.

  2. Download the app for your device.

  3. Connect to the secure VPN server location in New Mexico.

Connect to servers in New Mexico

U.S. location picker in the ExpressVPN app

ExpressVPN has servers in 24 U.S. locations, including New Mexico. To connect to VPN servers in New Mexico, select Albuquerque using the dropdown menu in the location bar of your VPN app.

If all you need is the fastest server location in the U.S., select United States from the dropdown menu and ExpressVPN will automatically determine the best server location for you, which may or may not be in New Mexico.

Why use New Mexico VPN servers?

Streaming TV with a VPN

Stream TV, movies, and more

ExpressVPN works with services like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, HBO, and others to deliver HD streaming with blazing-fast speeds*. Watch U.S. TV securely with no bandwidth throttling and no limits.

* ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Consult the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content providers’ Terms of Service for details.

No logs VPN

Protect your right to privacy

We believe no one has a right to know what you do online—not even us. That’s why our systems are carefully designed not to collect activity logs or connection logs. Our VPN servers automatically wipe all data with every reboot as part of our independently-audited privacy policy.

Using a VPN while on public Wi-Fi in a cafe

Stay safe on public Wi-Fi

When you connect to public Wi-Fi networks in shopping malls, cafes, co-working spaces, and even libraries or schools, you become more vulnerable to cyberattacks. In addition to changing your IP address, ExpressVPN also wraps your traffic in an encrypted tunnel that shields your communications on unsecured networks like public Wi-Fi.

One game controller taking a long route to reach a server, with another one taking a short VPN tunnel.

Game online securely

Protect yourself from DDoS attacks and swatting, plus reduce ping and lag for smoother gaming with VPN servers in New Mexico, across the U.S., or in 105 countries across Asia, Europe, and more. Easily switch locations to optimize your connection and avoid bandwidth throttling.

Stream New Mexico sports

Streaming U.S. sports on TV with a VPN

Stream all your favorite sports securely, and follow your favorite teams, including New Mexico and New Mexico State. ExpressVPN allows you to stay up to date with Arizona, Colorado, and Texas teams, too! Find out how to live stream the week’s top sports events with a VPN.

Use a VPN to get a
New Mexico IP address

A VPN reroutes your internet traffic through a VPN server in a U.S. city of your choice—like Albuquerque, New Mexico—so apps and websites will think you are located in that U.S. city or state.

How to get a U.S. IP address

With ultra-fast VPN servers in U.S. locations like Albuquerque, Tampa, New Jersey, Chicago, and Los Angeles, ExpressVPN makes it easy to get a U.S. IP address in these locations and many more.

Download a VPN app for all your devices

A single ExpressVPN subscription lets you download a VPN for every popular platform. Set up ExpressVPN on multiple devices and use it on eight at the same time.

FAQ: New Mexico VPN

ExpressVPN for other countries

ExpressVPN users can connect to server locations in 105 countries and counting. You can access any of these VPN server locations from New Mexico, or anywhere else in the world.

