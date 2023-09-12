Get an extra 30 days free on any plan when you sign up now.

Slovenia lake and mountains

How to get a Slovenia IP address

The best way to get a Slovenia IP address is to use a VPN. Why? Connecting to the internet with a VPN enables you to change your IP address quickly and easily. Read on to see how it works.

Best Slovenia VPN

Use a VPN to get a Slovenia IP address

A VPN reroutes your internet traffic through a VPN server in a country of your choice—like Slovenia—so apps and websites will think you are located in Slovenia.

How to use a VPN

With ultra-fast Slovenia VPN servers, ExpressVPN makes it easy to get an IP address in Slovenia, or any of 94 countries around the world.

How to get a Slovenia IP address

Step 1

How to sign up for ExpressVPN

Sign up for ExpressVPN.

Step 2

Download the app for your device.

Step 3

Connect to a VPN location in Slovenia.

Servers connected to each other.

What is a Slovenia IP address?

An IP address is a unique number that identifies your device when you’re online. A Slovenia IP address is one assigned to a server in Slovenia.

Because your IP address is associated with your location and your internet service provider (ISP), changing your IP address with a VPN gives you more control over what apps and websites know about you, and makes you more anonymous online.

Use ExpressVPN’s IP address checker to find out what apps and websites can learn about you from your IP address.

Why use ExpressVPN?

Slovenia server location

Get a Slovenia IP address by selecting the "Slovenia" location in the ExpressVPN app.

Use on up to 8 devices simultaneously

Install ExpressVPN on all your devices, and connect up to eight at once with a 6- or 12-month subscription.

Lightning-fast speeds

Get ultra-fast speeds for better video quality with a global network of 10-Gbps servers.

Unlimited bandwidth

ExpressVPN gives you unlimited VPN bandwidth so you can stream or game at optimal speeds.

Secure access anywhere

ExpressVPN uses best-in-class encryption, so you can safely access all the apps and services you need.

24-hour live chat support

Real humans are available 24/7 to help you with setup and troubleshooting.

Why you need a VPN to get a Slovenia IP address

A VPN will allow you to see all the geo-specific content you want, with the knowledge that the websites you visit are not collecting your personal IP address and other private information. If you value your digital privacy and anonymity, you should use a VPN for all your online activities and on all your devices.

Using a VPN also ensures that no third party can intercept your information while it’s being transmitted. A VPN is especially useful when you’re using a public Wi-Fi network, such as in hotels and airports while traveling or in cafes or co-working spaces while working remotely.

Need an IP address in a different country? ExpressVPN has servers in 94 countries, including the U.S., UK, Canada, Australia, and many more.

Can I use a free VPN to get a Slovenia IP address?

Although there are plenty of free VPNs and “free proxies” out there, it’s worth considering how these providers can afford to offer their service at no charge. If a free VPN or free proxy service is malicious, there are many ways for it to monetize your internet traffic, including logging and selling your browser history, injecting targeted ads and spam into your browser, or even recording usernames and passwords.

Are free VPNs safe?

To ensure a fast, private, and secure connection for every customer, ExpressVPN pays for a network of high-performance server locations in 94 countries. Skilled developers and designers optimize ExpressVPN’s apps and create privacy-related features such as Threat Manager.

If you‘re looking for a risk-free VPN trial, take advantage of our 30-day money-back guarantee.

Download a Slovenia VPN for all your devices

Get the best Slovenia VPN for PC, Mac, iPhone, Android, and more. Protect yourself on every device—you can even download ExpressVPN’s Slovenia VPN extension for Chrome.

An ExpressVPN subscription includes software solutions for every device in your home, protecting gaming consoles like PlayStation and Xbox and smart TV systems like Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV Stick. Get a Slovenia VPN APK for your Android devices, or download a Slovenia VPN for PC.

Plus VPN extensions for your favorite browsers

Can’t find your device? Check out these manual configurations and setup tutorials for a wide range of other devices and platforms.

FAQ: Getting a Slovenian IP address

