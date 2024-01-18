Best VPN for Oslo
- Connect to servers in Oslo
- Shield your personal IP address
- Stream securely without throttling
- Use on 8 devices simultaneously
Best Oslo VPN
Why use an Oslo VPN server?
Stay private on public Wi-Fi
Using the internet over unsecured Wi-Fi networks can put you at risk of certain types of cyberattacks and other criminal acts. Whether you're working in a coworking space in the Oslo business district, at university, or grabbing a kaffe in Grünerløkka, you should always protect your data by using a VPN when you connect to public Wi-Fi.
Bank online safely
Avoid the frustration of struggling to access your accounts while traveling abroad. Stay connected to your DNB, Nordea, SpareBank 1, Sbanken, or Handelsbanken accounts no matter where you are. A VPN can also help secure your accounts and prevent hackers from intercepting transactions when you're sending money online.
No activity logs
ExpressVPN never collects activity logs or connection logs from our customers, and our TrustedServer technology has been engineered from the ground up never to store personal information.
*ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. See the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content providers’ Terms of Service for details.
How to get a VPN for Oslo
Step 1
Step 2
Download the app for your device.
Step 3
Connect to our Norway VPN server location to get an Oslo IP address.
Use a VPN to get a Norway IP address
Get a Norway IP address by connecting to VPN servers in Norway.
With ultra-fast VPN servers, ExpressVPN reroutes your internet traffic through a VPN server in a country of your choice—like Norway—so apps and websites will think you are located in that country, or any of 105 countries around the world.
Download a VPN app for all your devices
A single ExpressVPN subscription lets you download a VPN for every popular platform. Need a VPN for multiple devices ? Set up ExpressVPN on everything you own, and use it on eight at the same time.
Can I use a free Oslo VPN?
Although there are some free VPNs and “free proxies” out there, it’s worth considering how these providers can afford to offer their service at no charge. It pays to remember the mantra: “If you aren’t paying for the product, you are the product.”
In addition to privacy concerns around your personal data, most free VPNs have limited networks, so you may not find a server for the location you need. They are also known to cap data and limit speeds, leading to a less-than-ideal online experience.
FAQ: Using an Oslo VPN
The cost of an Oslo VPN depends on the quality of service. A premium VPN like ExpressVPN—with ultra-fast 10-Gbps servers, best-in-class privacy and security, and 24/7 live chat support—might cost a little more, but it's cheaper than the cost of not being protected.
If you're looking for a free Oslo VPN, take advantage of our 30-day money-back guarantee. You'll get all the premium features of ExpressVPN but with the option to get your money back within 30 days if you're not satisfied for any reason. It's like a free VPN trial, but better.
Yes, VPNs are legal in Oslo and in Norway in general.
Yes, using a VPN is the safest way to be online, no matter where you are. A VPN shields your online activity from your ISP, Wi-Fi operators, governments, and other third parties. This can reduce the amount of targeted advertising you receive and prevent others from profiting from your browsing history.
The best VPN for Oslo is ExpressVPN, with next-gen 10-Gbps servers and server locations in 105 countries around the world. Select the Norway VPN server location to get an Oslo IP address, or let ExpressVPN’s Smart Location feature automatically choose the best server for your network.
ExpressVPN for other countries
ExpressVPN users can connect to server locations in 105 countries and counting. You can access any of these VPN server locations from Oslo or anywhere else in the world.
