The easiest way to get a Norway IP address is to use ExpressVPN. Going online with a VPN means you can securely change your IP address to any country you choose.
Why use a Norway IP address?
Watch Norwegian TV securely
Watch local channels like NRK TV and TVNorge, as well as popular streaming sites like Disney+ and Norwegian Netflix* with ExpressVPN’s ultra-fast server network. Stream TV, movies, and sports online with privacy, and without bandwidth caps or throttling.
Shield your browsing data from your ISP
ISPs often collect and retain internet metadata in accordance with local laws. This includes data such as user activity and connection details, but not the content of the communications themselves. You can use a VPN to shield your IP address and encrypt your web traffic so that your ISP and other third parties can't access your browsing data.
Stay private on public Wi-Fi
Using the internet over public Wi-Fi networks puts you at risk of specific types of cyberattacks and other criminal acts. Whether you're using a co-working space in Oslo, using shared networks at university, or holidaying in Kristiansand, ExpressVPN keeps hackers and snoops at bay when you need to connect to public Wi-Fi.
No activity logs
ExpressVPN does not keep activity logs or connection logs, and our TrustedServer technology is engineered to ensure all data is wiped from servers with every reboot
*ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. See the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content providers’ Terms of Service for details.
Norway IP address
A VPN reroutes your internet traffic through a VPN server in a country of your choice—like Norway—so apps and websites will think you are located in that country.
With ultra-fast Norway VPN servers ExpressVPN makes it easy to get an IP address in Norway, or any of 105 countries around the world.
Get a Norway IP address in 3 steps
Download the app for your device.
Connect to the secure Norway VPN server location.
Choose a Norway server location
Fast servers in Oslo
With our high-speed VPN service, you can connect to VPN servers in Oslo and reclaim your online privacy.
If you just need a fast VPN server, simply select Smart Location and let ExpressVPN automatically pick the best VPN server for you. Or, you can manually select Norway to get an Oslo IP address.
Norway IP address?
An IP address is a unique number that identifies your device when you’re online. A Norway IP address is one assigned to a server in Norway.
Because your IP address is associated with your location and your internet service provider (ISP), changing your IP address with a VPN gives you more control over what apps and websites know about you, and makes you more anonymous online.
Use ExpressVPN’s IP address checker to find out what apps and websites can learn about you from your IP address.
Can I use a free VPN to get a Norway IP address?
Although there are some free VPNs and “free proxies” out there, it’s worth considering how these providers can afford to offer their service at no charge. It pays to remember the mantra: “If you aren’t paying for the product, you are the product.”
In addition to privacy concerns around your personal data, most free VPNs have limited networks, so you may not find a server for the location you need. They are also known to cap data and limit speeds, leading to a less-than-ideal online experience.
To ensure a fast, private, and secure connection for every customer, ExpressVPN pays for a network of high-performance server locations in 105 countries. Our global network of 10-Gbps servers means you’ll experience unlimited bandwidth and blazing-fast speeds. We’re also leading the way with post-quantum protection and other advanced protection features, such as our Threat Manager app and ad blocker feature.
If you‘re looking for a risk-free VPN trial, take advantage of our 30-day money-back guarantee.
Download a VPN app for all your devices
A single ExpressVPN subscription lets you download a VPN for every popular device type. Set up ExpressVPN on multiple devices and use it on eight at the same time.
What else do you get with a VPN?
ExpressVPN is more than just a VPN. You also get access to other privacy features, giving you a well-rounded security package.
Password manager
ExpressVPN Keys lets you store your logins and access them just by remembering one primary password.
Tracker blocker
Enable Threat Manager to prevent your device from communicating with known malicious sites and trackers.
FAQ: Getting a
Norway IP address
Yes. Using a VPN is actually the safest way to get a Norway IP address, because it also protects your traffic with strong encryption.
Yes, VPNs are legal in Norway.
To change your IP address to Norway:
Download the ExpressVPN app for your device
Open the app and select Norway
The best VPN for getting a Norway IP address is ExpressVPN, with next-gen 10-Gbps servers and server locations in 105 countries around the world. See our full list of features for more reasons to use ExpressVPN.
