Most VPN services rely on a standard set of protocols—methods by which your device connects to a VPN server—each with its own strengths and weaknesses.
But ExpressVPN set out to create an all-new, next-generation protocol, built from the ground up to serve modern needs for a faster, more secure, more reliable VPN experience. The result is Lightway.
Lightway is now available in public beta for all ExpressVPN subscribers on the ExpressVPN apps for Android, Windows, Mac, Linux, and routers, with iOS on its way.
A new standard for speed, security, and reliability
We’ve been providing consumer VPN services for over a decade—probably the longest of any major provider today—so we’ve learned a ton about what makes a first-rate VPN and where current VPN protocols fall short.
Here are a few ways that we’ve used our experience to make Lightway work better for you:
1. Everything you need and nothing you don’t, boosting performance
Lightway isn’t weighed down by the legacy features or technical debt of other major protocols. You’ll see this in our incredibly lightweight codebase—and feel it in virtually every aspect of your experience.
This makes it faster to establish a VPN connection—as fast as a fraction of a second, depending on your network. It also means lower processor load, so staying protected doesn’t have to mean a depleted battery.
Lightway’s minimalist codebase also makes it easier to audit and maintain, making it more secure and enabling us to more quickly develop and deliver new features.
2. Built for motion, handling network changes or drops seamlessly
You step out of your home and your phone switches from Wi-Fi to 4G, then you step into the elevator and lose cell service until the doors open again. Legacy VPN protocols weren’t built with these scenarios in mind. Lightway is.
With Lightway, you’ll stay connected even when your device switches networks. And your VPN session persists even when your network connection drops unexpectedly, so once you’re back online, your VPN is, too—no need to re-establish the VPN link.
3. Tried and tested security that you can see for yourself
Our experience has given us the insights for building a better modern VPN protocol, but building a cryptography library is a different kind of job. So we knew that the right approach was to turn to something that has been thoroughly battle-tested and is widely trusted.
Lightway uses wolfSSL, whose well-established cryptography library has been extensively vetted by third-parties, including against the FIPS 140-2 standard.
And soon, the core library of Lightway will be open-sourced, ensuring that it can be transparently and widely scrutinized.
Try it out
If you use ExpressVPN on your Android, Windows, Mac, or Linux device, or on your router, you can try Lightway by updating your app to the latest version and changing your protocol setting. If you have tried Lightway, do let us know what you think.
Does express VPN work on Synology Routers?
Will both the server and the client be open source? Can I deploy my own server, or compile my own client on platforms not supported by ExpressVPN client to connect to ExpressVPN servers?
Will users be able to connect without the ExpressVPN client? Like connecting on routers, servers, etc. by manually downloading the ovpn configuration files
Amazing job!!! First beta connects at 180mb/sec , very stable and fast on my Linksys 3200. Old protocol maxed at 45mb/sec. keep up the good work ! Really impressive!
Just tried it today on my router. Wow network speed went up about 100 Mbs Can’t wait until the non beta is released
Its only on Android Devices STOP THIS FAKE COMMENTS
Hi, how to setup Lightway in Linux? Will there be a propietary app or can we set it up with open source tools like OpenVPN?
Does it work in China?
Today/27 Aug 2020 my ExpressVPN Android app on my smartphones and my ExpressVPN Android TV app on my Android TV box updated to include the new Lightway protocol. While Lightway does indeed connect much faster than OpenVPN UDP or TCP, speedtesting shows it’s significantly slower than OpenVPN UDP (around 20% slower) and about the same speed as OpenVPN TCP. Or at least this was my results today.
What about privacy?
Like WireGuard, Lightway seems to market itself on increased speed and performance. But e.g. Wireguard is not built for privacy.
Does Lightway have more focus on the privacy side of VPN, in comparison to e.g. Wireguard?
I would like to see both the protocols in the app Wiregaurd and Lightway
Awesome to hear you’re working on improving performance. Looking forward to someday installing it on my router.
No update about when it will be out? 🙁
Any updates?
I would also like to know, why not Wireguard? Is Linus Torvallis also building Lightway into the Linux kernel? I very much doubt it. With only ExpressVPN using this protocol will it even be validated by third parties, and without independent verification how do we know that it’s actually reliable?
When Lightway will be out?
Nice update but why no wireguard? or is it coming to?
Two weeks passed and no new beta for Windows that has Lightway protocol. 🙁
Just a little bit more patience! It’s happening!
Thanks for your message. Any ETA? One week, two weeks? I can’t wait to test it.
Please make MacOS/IOS version priority. Thank you. Because a lot of advanced users, use ExpressVPN on Apple Device. XD
Any ETA for Lightway Protocol to be available in the Windows version? Please make it with TCP port as well. Currently, Lightway on Android has only UDP.
I’m really disappointed to see you’re opting to develop your own protocol (“Lightway”) when the next standard protocol WireGuard is already on the way. 😑
Why not invest the time and resources in making WireGuard secure and reliable? Why do you add yet another protocol which further diverses the VPN landscape? The broader community would benefit much more from the investment in Wireguard!
Instead, I don’t see incentives for (good) guys to review your protocol. What makes it a better choice than WireGuard? And why couldn’t Wireguard solve your use case?
Please explain. I don’t get it… 🙄
Lightway will be open source as well and be able to compete adequately with Wireguard! We’ll convince you through speed, security and reliability!
Aside from what Lexie said about Lightway, I think both vpn vendors and users think that “the more the merrier” is an approach to take, In order to lessen the likleyhood of hackers cracking any one protocol, thereby keeping the enduser secure/happy.
Is it base on wireguard？
It is its own thing!
Please make Windows version priority. Thank you. Because a lot of advanced users, use ExpressVPN on Windows.
I joined the beta today for Andriod, but it seems it hasn’t released yet. Is that right?