ExpressVPN has released a new app and website interface. If the images you see below do not reflect the latest app or website interface, note that the instructions still apply unless otherwise specified.

This guide will show you how to set up the ExpressVPN app on Peppermint OS. To complete this tutorial, you will need:

Note: ExpressVPN does not currently provide official support for this setup. As a result, you may encounter bugs while using ExpressVPN on Peppermint OS.
  • Peppermint OS correctly set up
  • An active ExpressVPN subscription

Downloading the ExpressVPN app
Setting up the ExpressVPN app
Connecting to a server location

Downloading the ExpressVPN app

Open Chromium.

peppermint chromium

Sign into your ExpressVPN account and click Set up ExpressVPN. Click on Linux on the left side of the screen, then click to download the Ubuntu packet (64 bit or 32 bit).

expressvpn linux distributions download

Setting up the ExpressVPN app

Open Terminal and navigate to where you downloaded the ExpressVPN app (e.g. cd ~/Downloads/).

peppermint cd downloads

Type sudo dpkg -i [file path/file_name]

peppermint install expressvpn

Type expressvpn activate

Enter your ExpressVPN activation code. You will not be able to see the characters you enter, so be sure to type in the correct code carefully.

peppermint expressvpn activate

You have the option of sending crash reports and other anonymous metrics to help improve ExpressVPN. Hit Y to approve sending reports.

Congratulations! You’ve successfully activated ExpressVPN.

Connecting to a server location

To see a list of recommended locations to connect to, type expressvpn list

To connect to a server, type expressvpn connect [LOCATION]

peppermint expressvpn connect

After connecting to ExpressVPN, you can check your IP address and conduct a DNS leak test to verify you are protected by ExpressVPN.

To disconnect ExpressVPN, type expressvpn disconnect

peppermint expressvpn disconnect

