Need a VPN or DNS for your device? Get ExpressVPN Now

One ExpressVPN account. All devices. Get Apps for Free

Help us improve the latest ExpressVPN apps (for Android, iOS, Mac, Windows, Linux, and routers), VPN Chrome extension, and the password manager Chrome extension (ExpressVPN Keys).

As a member of the ExpressVPN beta program, you can play a vital role in shaping our products by trying out the latest app features and giving feedback.

Android

Latest beta version: 10.61.0

Parallel Connect is now available to all users.

Join the beta:

Join the ExpressVPN for Android beta on your device. Tap Become a tester. Go to the Google Play Store, then search for ExpressVPN. Tap Update.

Send feedback:

In the ExpressVPN app, tap at the top. Tap Report a bug or Suggest an improvement. Follow the on-screen instructions.

Stop using the beta:

Go to the ExpressVPN for Android beta settings page. Tap Leave the program. Reinstall the ExpressVPN app.

ExpressVPN removes inactive beta users from time to time to free up slots for new users.

Need help?

Back to top

iOS

Latest beta version: 11.65.0

We improved diagnostic information logging.

Join the beta:

In the App Store, download and install TestFlight. Join the ExpressVPN for iOS beta. Tap ACCEPT. Tap INSTALL.

Send feedback:

In the ExpressVPN app, tap at the top-left. Tap Report a bug or Suggest an improvement. Follow the on-screen instructions.

Stop using the beta:

Open TestFlight. Tap ExpressVPN. Tap Stop Testing, then tap Stop Testing again. Go to the App Store, then install and update the ExpressVPN app.

ExpressVPN removes inactive beta users from time to time to free up slots for new users.

Need help?

Back to top

Mac

Latest beta version: 11.11.0

We’ve improved VPN connectivity in some countries.

Join the beta:

Download the installer on the main server or mirror server. Install the app. Sign in with your activation code.

Send feedback:

If you encounter any bugs or want to send feedback, tap on the app’s home screen.

Stop using the beta:

Sign in to your ExpressVPN account. Click Download to install the ExpressVPN app.

Need help?

Back to top

Windows

Latest beta version: 12.36.0

A little tune up to ensure everything’s running smoothly for you!

How to test:

Download the installer on the main server or mirror server. Connect to VPN.

Send feedback:

If you encounter any bugs or want to send feedback, click on the app’s home screen.

Stop using the beta:

Sign in to your ExpressVPN account. Click Download to install the ExpressVPN app.

Need help?

Back to top

Linux

Latest beta version: 3.35.0

Minor improvements have been rolled out to enhance your experience.

Join the beta:

Send feedback:

If you enabled the collection of diagnostic information: run `sudo /usr/lib/expressvpn/expressvpn-diagnostics-collector`. Send an email to the address below, with a description of the issue, and attach the zip file if available.

Stop using the beta:

Sign in to your ExpressVPN account. Click Download to install the ExpressVPN app.

Need help?

Back to top

Router

Join the beta:

Sign in to your router running ExpressVPN. Select Advanced Settings > Software Update. Under Auto update, toggle Install beta updates on. Select Save.

Any updates to the beta will automatically install on your router.

Send feedback:

Report a bug or suggest an improvement by email to

Stop using the beta:

Sign in to your router running ExpressVPN. Select Advanced Settings > Software Update. Under Auto update, toggle Install beta updates off. Select Save.

Need help?

Back to top

VPN Chrome extension

Latest beta version: 5.1.0

NEW: Added support for Windows app v12.3.0 and newer.

Join the beta:

Download and install the beta version of the extension. Follow the installation instructions.

Send feedback:

Send an email to the address below, with a description of the issue.

Stop using the beta:

In Chrome, enter chrome://extensions. Locate ExpressVPN Beta: VPN for a better internet. Click Remove > Remove. Download and install the official release of the VPN Chrome extension.

Need help?

Back to top

Password manager Chrome extension (ExpressVPN Keys)

By accessing the beta of ExpressVPN Keys, you agree to and accept all its terms of use.

Join the beta:

Install the beta version of ExpressVPN Keys Chrome extension. You may be prompted to install and activate the latest version of ExpressVPN on your Windows, Mac, or Linux computer. Follow the prompts to do so. Follow the instructions to create your account, import logins from existing password managers, add new logins, and sync your ExpressVPN Keys logins on multiple devices.

Send feedback:

Click in the ExpressVPN Keys Chrome extension to report any issues you are encountering.

Stop using the beta:

In Chrome, enter chrome://extensions. Locate ExpressVPN Keys: Password Manager Beta. Click Remove > Remove. Download and install the official release of the ExpressVPN Keys Chrome extension.

Need help?

Back to top