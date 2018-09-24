Need a VPN or DNS for your device?Get ExpressVPN Now
Help us improve the latest ExpressVPN apps (for Android, iOS, Mac, Windows, Linux, and routers), VPN Chrome extension, and the password manager Chrome extension (ExpressVPN Keys).
As a member of the ExpressVPN beta program, you can play a vital role in shaping our products by trying out the latest app features and giving feedback.
Learn about being an ExpressVPN beta tester on:
Android
iOS
Mac
Windows
Linux
Router
VPN Chrome extension
Password manager Chrome extension (ExpressVPN Keys)
Android
Latest beta version: 10.61.0
- Parallel Connect is now available to all users.
Join the beta:
- Join the ExpressVPN for Android beta on your device.
- Tap Become a tester.
- Go to the Google Play Store, then search for ExpressVPN. Tap Update.
Send feedback:
- In the ExpressVPN app, tap at the top.
- Tap Report a bug or Suggest an improvement.
- Follow the on-screen instructions.
Stop using the beta:
- Go to the ExpressVPN for Android beta settings page.
- Tap Leave the program.
- Reinstall the ExpressVPN app.
ExpressVPN removes inactive beta users from time to time to free up slots for new users.
Need help? Contact the ExpressVPN Support Team for immediate assistance.
iOS
Latest beta version: 11.65.0
- We improved diagnostic information logging.
Join the beta:
- In the App Store, download and install TestFlight.
- Join the ExpressVPN for iOS beta.
- Tap ACCEPT.
- Tap INSTALL.
Send feedback:
- In the ExpressVPN app, tap at the top-left.
- Tap Report a bug or Suggest an improvement.
- Follow the on-screen instructions.
Stop using the beta:
- Open TestFlight.
- Tap ExpressVPN.
- Tap Stop Testing, then tap Stop Testing again.
- Go to the App Store, then install and update the ExpressVPN app.
ExpressVPN removes inactive beta users from time to time to free up slots for new users.
Need help? Contact the ExpressVPN Support Team for immediate assistance.
Mac
Latest beta version: 11.11.0
- We’ve improved VPN connectivity in some countries.
Join the beta:
- Download the installer on the main server or mirror server.
- Install the app.
- Sign in with your activation code.
Send feedback:
If you encounter any bugs or want to send feedback, tap on the app’s home screen.
Stop using the beta:
- Sign in to your ExpressVPN account.
- Click Download to install the ExpressVPN app.
Need help? Contact the ExpressVPN Support Team for immediate assistance.
Windows
Latest beta version: 12.36.0
- A little tune up to ensure everything’s running smoothly for you!
How to test:
- Download the installer on the main server or mirror server.
- Connect to VPN.
Send feedback:
If you encounter any bugs or want to send feedback, click on the app’s home screen.
Stop using the beta:
- Sign in to your ExpressVPN account.
- Click Download to install the ExpressVPN app.
Need help? Contact the ExpressVPN Support Team for immediate assistance.
Linux
Latest beta version: 3.35.0
- Minor improvements have been rolled out to enhance your experience.
Join the beta:
- Download the installer.
- Ubuntu 64-bit main server or mirror server
- Ubuntu 32-bit main server or mirror server
- Fedora 64-bit main server or mirror server
- Fedora 32-bit main server or mirror server
- Arch 64-bit main server or mirror server
- Raspberry Pi OS main server or mirror server
- Install the app. NOTE: If prompted to update /etc/default/expressvpn: accept the package maintainer’s version to fully install the beta version of ExpressVPN.
- Sign in with your activation code.
- (if not done already) Set protocol to Lightway: `expressvpn protocol lightway_tcp`.
- (optional) Enable the collection of diagnostic information to report bugs and give feedback on this beta version: run `sudo /usr/lib/expressvpn/expressvpn-enable-beta-diagnostics`.
Send feedback:
- If you enabled the collection of diagnostic information: run `sudo /usr/lib/expressvpn/expressvpn-diagnostics-collector`.
- Send an email to the address below, with a description of the issue, and attach the zip file if available.
Stop using the beta:
- Sign in to your ExpressVPN account.
- Click Download to install the ExpressVPN app.
Need help? Contact the ExpressVPN Support Team for immediate assistance.
Router
Join the beta:
- Sign in to your router running ExpressVPN.
- Select Advanced Settings > Software Update.
- Under Auto update, toggle Install beta updates on.
- Select Save.
Any updates to the beta will automatically install on your router.
Send feedback:
Report a bug or suggest an improvement by email to
Stop using the beta:
- Sign in to your router running ExpressVPN.
- Select Advanced Settings > Software Update.
- Under Auto update, toggle Install beta updates off.
- Select Save.
Need help? Contact the ExpressVPN Support Team for immediate assistance.
VPN Chrome extension
Latest beta version: 5.1.0
- NEW: Added support for Windows app v12.3.0 and newer.
Join the beta:
- Download and install the beta version of the extension.
- Follow the installation instructions.
Send feedback:
Send an email to the address below, with a description of the issue.
Stop using the beta:
- In Chrome, enter chrome://extensions.
- Locate ExpressVPN Beta: VPN for a better internet.
- Click Remove > Remove.
- Download and install the official release of the VPN Chrome extension.
Need help? Contact the ExpressVPN Support Team for immediate assistance.
Password manager Chrome extension (ExpressVPN Keys)
By accessing the beta of ExpressVPN Keys, you agree to and accept all its terms of use.
Join the beta:
- Install the beta version of ExpressVPN Keys Chrome extension.
- You may be prompted to install and activate the latest version of ExpressVPN on your Windows, Mac, or Linux computer. Follow the prompts to do so.
- Follow the instructions to create your account, import logins from existing password managers, add new logins, and sync your ExpressVPN Keys logins on multiple devices.
Send feedback:
Click in the ExpressVPN Keys Chrome extension to report any issues you are encountering.
Stop using the beta:
- In Chrome, enter chrome://extensions.
- Locate ExpressVPN Keys: Password Manager Beta.
- Click Remove > Remove.
- Download and install the official release of the ExpressVPN Keys Chrome extension.
Need help? Contact the ExpressVPN Support Team for immediate assistance.