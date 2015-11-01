Stuck and need some help? Talk to a Human

This guide will show you how to manually configure your Linux computer with other DNS server addresses to activate the ExpressVPN app.

Important: Setting a third-party DNS may cause DNS leaks.

To manually configure specific DNS server addresses on Linux:

Run the following command:

sudo apt-get install resolvconf Open the following file in a text editor of your choice, such as Vim:

/etc/resolvconf/resolv.conf.d/base Enter the following lines, replaced with the DNS server addresses you want to use. The example below uses OpenDNS’s secure DNS servers:

nameserver 208.67.222.222

nameserver 208.67.220.220 Remove any nameserver lines that you configured in the past. Save the file. Backup the current configuration file by running:

sudo mv /etc/resolv.conf /etc/resolv.conf.backup Link to the new resolvconf configuration file by running:

sudo ln -s /run/resolvconf/resolv.conf /etc/resolv.conf

sudo resolvconf -u Restart network services by running:

sudo /etc/init.d/networking restart

You have changed the DNS server used on your Linux computer. If you had trouble activating the ExpressVPN app for Linux before, try activating the ExpressVPN app again.

