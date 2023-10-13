ExpressVPN’s advanced protection features are a group of settings that include Threat Manager, ad blocking, and parental controls. When enabled, you can block ads, trackers, malicious sites, and adult sites for a safer online experience.

These features work by blocking apps and websites on your device from communicating with known malware sites, trackers, and adult sites on our blocklists. The blocking occurs locally, and the blocked domains never leave your device.

Our blocklists are compiled from the following open-source lists of known ads, trackers, adult sites, and malicious hosts. We update our blocklists once a week, and will continue to improve on the range of ads that we block. You can also report ads to us by contacting Support, and we will look into blocking them.

Ads

AdAway

Tiuxo hostlist – ads

yoyo.org

anudeepND adservers list

hostsVN ads list

Trackers

FadeMind’s 2o7 Network Trackers

Geoffrey Frogeye’s First-Party Trackers

hkamran80 PiHole Blocklist for SmartTVs

Perflyst PiHole Blocklist for SmartTVs

Adult sites

hostsVN adult domain blocking hosts file

Sinfonietta’s porn blocking hosts file

Sinfonietta’s snuff-site blocking hosts file

Tiuxo hostlist – pornography

Malicious sites

URLHaus A project from abuse.ch with the goal of sharing malicious URLs.

DigitalSide Threat-Intel malware domains list

FadeMind’s Risky Hosts

FadeMind’s Spam

Hoshsadiq’s browser-based crypto mining list

Mandiant APT1 Report

Important: Advanced protection only blocks the trackers, malicious sites, ads, and adult sites identified in the source blocklists. Please continue to follow the best practices for protecting your online privacy and security.

