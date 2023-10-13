ExpressVPN’s advanced protection features are a group of settings that include Threat Manager, ad blocking, and parental controls. When enabled, you can block ads, trackers, malicious sites, and adult sites for a safer online experience.
These features work by blocking apps and websites on your device from communicating with known malware sites, trackers, and adult sites on our blocklists. The blocking occurs locally, and the blocked domains never leave your device.
Our blocklists are compiled from the following open-source lists of known ads, trackers, adult sites, and malicious hosts. We update our blocklists once a week, and will continue to improve on the range of ads that we block. You can also report ads to us by contacting Support, and we will look into blocking them.
Ads
AdAway
Tiuxo hostlist – ads
yoyo.org
anudeepND adservers list
hostsVN ads list
Trackers
FadeMind’s 2o7 Network Trackers
Geoffrey Frogeye’s First-Party Trackers
hkamran80 PiHole Blocklist for SmartTVs
Perflyst PiHole Blocklist for SmartTVs
Adult sites
hostsVN adult domain blocking hosts file
Sinfonietta’s porn blocking hosts file
Sinfonietta’s snuff-site blocking hosts file
Tiuxo hostlist – pornography
Malicious sites
URLHaus A project from abuse.ch with the goal of sharing malicious URLs.
DigitalSide Threat-Intel malware domains list
FadeMind’s Risky Hosts
FadeMind’s Spam
Hoshsadiq’s browser-based crypto mining list
Mandiant APT1 Report
