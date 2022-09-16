ExpressVPN offers three subscription plans. Subscriptions cost $8.32 per month for a 12-month plan, $9.99 per month for a six-month plan, and $12.95 per month for a one-month plan.

Each subscription is billed in USD and comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try the service risk-free.

Additionally, if you purchase a six-month plan, you will be billed $59.94 every six months. For a 12-month subscription you will be billed $99.84 every 12 months. At the end of the subscription period, you will automatically be re-billed the full amount unless you have turned off the autobill option, which is on by default.

