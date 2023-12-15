Need a VPN or DNS for your device? Get ExpressVPN Now

ExpressVPN’s advanced protection offers additional safety and security features for you and your family. When enabled, it can block intrusive display ads, trackers, malicious sites, and adult content.

We run a DNS-based traffic blocker running on the user’s device to stop all apps and browsing sessions from communicating with third parties on our blocklists. This approach is simpler and safer than running the traffic blocker on the server side.

The full suite of advanced protection features includes Threat Manager, an ad blocker, and parental controls, and is available on the ExpressVPN app for Android, iOS, Mac, and Windows, as well as ExpressVPN Aircove.

Note: The ExpressVPN app for Linux currently only support Threat Manager. Ad blocking and parental controls are coming soon.

Important: The advanced protection features only work when the VPN is turned on, and when the Lightway protocol is in use. Users who wish to use these features without turning the VPN on can do so via Aircove.

What are the advanced protection features?

Advanced protection is a group of safety and security settings that includes Threat Manager, ad blocking, and parental controls.

Threat Manager

Many of the apps and websites you visit keep records of and share your activity with third-party companies, including trackers, scammers, and malware sites.

Threat Manager gives you more control over what companies know about you and what you do online. It prevents all apps and websites you visit from tracking your online activities, while also blocking malicious websites in order to protect you from spyware and phishing domains.

Threat Manager is available within the ExpressVPN apps for Android, iOS, Windows, Mac, and Linux, as well as Aircove.

Ad blocker

Ad blocker prevents most display ads from being shown to you when browsing the web.

Currently, ad blocker is available on Android, iOS, Mac, Windows, and Aircove. It will be coming soon to Linux.

Parental controls

With ExpressVPN’s parental controls, you can prevent anyone, including your children, from accessing most adult sites.

Our adult site blocklist is compiled from publicly available and open source lists of known adult sites. We regularly review and update these blocklists so that you can stay protected against the latest threats.

Additionally, parental controls for Aircove enable you to block the internet at certain times. This is very helpful for reducing your child’s online time.

Parental controls are available within the ExpressVPN apps for Android, iOS, Mac, and Windows, as well as Aircove. It will be coming soon to Linux.

How to enable (or disable) advanced protection features

Advanced protection features are disabled by default. To enable them, follow the instructions corresponding to your device:

Windows

Windows

Connect to the VPN and use the Automatic or Lightway protocol. Click > Options > Advanced Protection. Check the boxes.

Android

Android

Connect to the VPN and use the Automatic or Lightway protocol. Tap Options > Settings > Advanced Protection. Toggle the settings on.

Mac

Mac

Make sure you have disconnected from the VPN. Click > Preferences… > Advanced Protection. Check or uncheck the boxes for the advanced protection features to suit your needs. Reconnect to the VPN to apply the changes.

iOS

iOS

Connect to the VPN and use the Automatic or Lightway protocol. Tap Options >Settings > Advanced Protection. Toggle the settings on.

Aircove

Aircove

In a device group, select . Select Advanced Protection. Toggle the settings on or off. Select Save.

Linux

Open the Terminal window. Make sure to connect to the CPN and use the Automatic or Lightway protocol. To enable Threat Manager, enter the command: expressvpn preferences set block_trackers true



To disable Threat Manager, enter the command: expressvpn preferences set block_trackers off Press Enter to confirm.