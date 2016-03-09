  1. ExpressVPN Home
Install ExpressVPN,
the best VPN for Linux

Ubuntu, CentOS, Debian, Fedora, Raspbian, and Arch

  • Easy-to-use command-line interface
  • Browse privately and securely
  • No-fuss 30-day money-back guarantee
Take back your internet with a risk-free Linux VPN.


How to set up ExpressVPN for Linux

  1. Subscribe to ExpressVPN on the order page
  2. Download og installer ExpressVPN-appen til Linux
  3. Connect to any one of 160 server locations
  4. Use the internet the way you want to use it!

If you need help, the ExpressVPN Support Team is available via live chat and email.

Connect to ExpressVPN on Linux in 2 easy steps!

Step 1

Use "expressvpn list" to view the full list of 160 ExpressVPN server locations.

Step 2

Enter "expressvpn connect LOCATION" to connect to the server location of your choice.

Video: How to install ExpressVPN for Linux

Read the step-by-step instructions on how to set up and use the ExpressVPN app for Linux. Prefer manual setup? Check out other options on the ExpressVPN Linux Setup page.

Download VPN for your Linux distros

ExpressVPN provides support for 64-bit and 32-bit versions of:

  • Ubuntu
  • CentOS
  • Debian
  • Fedora
  • Raspbian (32-bit only)
  • Arch

Don’t see your distro? ExpressVPN also offers setup instructions for Kali, Ubuntu Studio, Linux Mint, and other OSes.

ExpressVPN for Linux key features

More VPN locations

Connect your Linux computer to a huge network of 160 server locations in 94 countries.

Optimized for speed

ExpressVPN constantly optimizes servers to deliver the fastest speeds possible.

Browser extension compatibility

Our extensions for Chrome and Firefox let you control your VPN directly from your web browser.

Advanced leak protection

Strong, proven leakproofing is enabled by default, ensuring your privacy and security stay intact.

Network Lock kill switch

Network Lock blocks your internet traffic if your VPN connection drops, keeping your data safe.

Desktop notifications

Find out instantly when the VPN connects and disconnects with convenient desktop notifications.

Customers love the ExpressVPN app for Linux

If you want more security to your internet connection, check out ExpressVPN. It has worked years in my Linux computer without problems.
Jaakko
I like ExpressVPN, everything works as intended and I even had a stupid question that was answered quickly and very friendly by the support. Love it!
Jeremy
ExpressVPN is extremely easy to install and use, and comes with a 30 day money-back guarantee. Installation is incredibly simple.
SB
Thanks so much for your simple software. Very easy. Good docs. Linux as equal player platform. Nice and fast — will recommend.
Arashi

Why choose ExpressVPN?

TrustedServer technology

Audited to confirm essential privacy protections, TrustedServer sets a new standard for security.

Get set up right away

Connecting to ExpressVPN for Linux is quick and easy. Just sign up, download, and connect!

Unblock the websites you love

Access your favorite content free of censorship. Unblock Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and more.

Anonymize your browsing

Hide your computer’s IP address and location to prevent browsing activity and metadata logging.

Stream videos and music

Enjoy Netflix, Hulu, BBC, Spotify, and more—with privacy, security, and blazing-fast speeds.

Live chat support

Contact the ExpressVPN Support Team around the clock from within the app if you have questions.

Risk-free VPN for Linux

Love ExpressVPN—or get your money back.

No hassle. Try ExpressVPN for Linux with a 30-day money-back guarantee today and secure your internet!

