How to set up ExpressVPN for Linux
- Subscribe to ExpressVPN on the order page
- Download og installer ExpressVPN-appen til Linux
- Connect to any one of 160 server locations
- Use the internet the way you want to use it!
If you need help, the ExpressVPN Support Team is available via live chat and email.
Connect to ExpressVPN on Linux in 2 easy steps!
Step 1
Use "expressvpn list" to view the full list of 160 ExpressVPN server locations.
Step 2
Enter "expressvpn connect LOCATION" to connect to the server location of your choice.
Video: How to install ExpressVPN for Linux
Read the step-by-step instructions on how to set up and use the ExpressVPN app for Linux. Prefer manual setup? Check out other options on the ExpressVPN Linux Setup page.
Download VPN for your Linux distros
ExpressVPN provides support for 64-bit and 32-bit versions of:
- Ubuntu
- CentOS
- Debian
- Fedora
- Raspbian (32-bit only)
- Arch
Don't see your distro? ExpressVPN also offers setup instructions for Kali, Ubuntu Studio, Linux Mint, and other OSes.
ExpressVPN for Linux key features
More VPN locations
Connect your Linux computer to a huge network of 160 server locations in 94 countries.
Optimized for speed
ExpressVPN constantly optimizes servers to deliver the fastest speeds possible.
Browser extension compatibility
Our extensions for Chrome and Firefox let you control your VPN directly from your web browser.
Advanced leak protection
Strong, proven leakproofing is enabled by default, ensuring your privacy and security stay intact.
Network Lock kill switch
Network Lock blocks your internet traffic if your VPN connection drops, keeping your data safe.
Desktop notifications
Find out instantly when the VPN connects and disconnects with convenient desktop notifications.
Customers love the ExpressVPN app for Linux
Why choose ExpressVPN?
TrustedServer technology
Audited to confirm essential privacy protections, TrustedServer sets a new standard for security.
Get set up right away
Connecting to ExpressVPN for Linux is quick and easy. Just sign up, download, and connect!
Unblock the websites you love
Access your favorite content free of censorship. Unblock Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and more.
Anonymize your browsing
Hide your computer’s IP address and location to prevent browsing activity and metadata logging.
Stream videos and music
Enjoy Netflix, Hulu, BBC, Spotify, and more—with privacy, security, and blazing-fast speeds.
Live chat support
Contact the ExpressVPN Support Team around the clock from within the app if you have questions.