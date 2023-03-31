Sports streaming is big business, to the point that it’s basically keeping cable and TV networks afloat. Some sports, like the NFL and Major League Baseball, have wisely created their own comprehensive streaming platforms, while others, like the Premier League, are tied up with costly cable packages all around the world. And if you’re a huge football fan who wants to watch all the top-tier European leagues? You’ll need access to four or five different channels or streaming platforms!

There’s no easy solution to sports streaming; chances are if you’re a diehard fan, you’ll pay to watch your favorite teams play just like you fork over money for a new jersey each season. But there is some good news: many international platforms offer heaps of free sports streaming. For instance, Australia’s 9Now live streams all four tennis grand slams for free, while Canada’s CBC Gem shows the weekly Hockey Night in Canada NHL game as well as many Stanley Cup Playoff games. Even football fans can catch select Champions League and La Liga matches for free on platforms like Servus TV, RTÉ, and ITVX.

Read on for the best free sports streaming sites from around the world. We’ve also organized by sport so you can enjoy as much free sports streaming goodness as possible!

**Note that sports are subject to change, although this list will be regularly updated

Best free sports streaming sites

Country: Germany

Sports: Football (including DFB Pokal, FIFA World Cup, Women’s Bundesliga), Handball, Skiing

Country: UK

Sports: Badminton (All England Open), Bellator MMA, Boxing, Commonwealth Games, Figure Skating, Football (including FA Cup, FIFA World Cup, Match of the Day, Scottish Premiership, and Women’s Super League), NBA (select games and the Playoffs), Rugby (including Six Nations, Women’s Six Nations, and the World Cup), Scotland Beach Volleyball, Tennis (including Wimbledon), Triathlon

Country: Canada

Sports: Commonwealth Games, Curling, Cycling, Basketball, Figure Skating, Football (including FIFA World Cup), Gymnastics, NHL Ice Hockey, Rugby Sevens, Sailing, Skiing, Snowboarding, Squash, Swimming, Track and Field, Triathlon, Volleyball

Country: UK

Sports: Auto Racing (including Formula E and Formula 1 British Grand Prix), Fishing, Football (including UEFA Euros and UEFA Nations League), Paralympics, Rugby (Super League), World Chase Tag

Country: Denmark

Sports: Badminton, Cycling, Football (including Champions League and FIFA World Cup), Handball, Skiing, Track and Field

Country: France

Sports: Football (including FIFA World Cup and Ligue 1), Handball, Rugby (including Champions Cup, Six Nations, Top 14, and the World Cup), Swimming, Tennis (including Roland Garros), Track and Field

Country: UK

Sports: AEW Wrestling, Darts (including Cazoo Open), Football (including FA Cup and FIFA World Cup), Horse Racing, NFL, Rugby (including Champions Cup, Gallagher Premiership, Six Nations, World Cup), Tennis (including the French Open)

Country: UK

Sports: Boxing, NFL Monday Night Football, WWE, World’s Strongest Man

Country: Australia

Sports: Women’s Basketball, Golf, Rugby (Wallabies, NRL, NRL Women’s Premiership, World Cup), Tennis (ATP Cup, Davis Cup, ALL major grand slams), Swimming

Country: Netherlands

Sports: Cycling, Equestrian, Field Hockey, Football (including FIFA World Cup, UEFA Euros, Women’s Eredivisie), Formula 1 (Dutch Grand Prix), Ice Hockey, Speed Skating, Track and Field, Water Polo

Country: Germany

Sports: Boxing, Darts, Formula E, NFL, NHL Ice Hockey, Rugby Sevens, WWE

Country: Italy

Sports: Basketball, Cycling, Football (including FIFA World Cup, Italian Women’s Football League, UEFA Euros), Horse Racing, Tennis, Volleyball

Country: Belgium

Sports: Formula E, Formula 1, Cycling, Football (including FIFA World Cup and UEFA Euros), MotoGP, Tennis, Track and Field

Country: Ireland

Sports: Football (including Champions League, UEFA Euro, FIFA World Cup), Rugby (including Champions Cup, Six Nations, Women’s Six Nations, World Cup), Track and Field

Country: Australia

Sports: Cycling, Figure Skating, Football (including FIFA World Cup, Italian Women’s Football League), Gymnastics, Motocross/Superbike, Track and Field

Country: Austria

Sports: Auto Racing (including Formula 1 and Le Mans), Football (including Champions League, DFB Pokal, FIFA World Cup, UEFA Europa League, UEFA Euros), Golf (including LIV), Ice Hockey, MotoGP, Rally Car Racing, Sailing, Skiing, Superbike, Tennis

Country: Australia

Sports: AFL, Commonwealth Games, Cricket (including T20 and The Ashes), Cycling, Dodgeball, Golf (including LIV), Horse Racing, Netball, NFL, ONE Championship MMA, Supercross, Surfing, Table Tennis, Track and Field

Country: Sweden

Sports: Basketball, Curling, Equestrian, Floorball, Football (including FIFA World Cup, Sweden men’s and women’s international matches, Swedish Cup), Handball, Ice Hockey (SDHL, SHL), Rally Car Racing, Skiing, Swimming, Track and Field

Country: Australia

Sports: Basketball (NBL), Bellator MMA, Football (including A-League, Matildas, Socceroos), Formula 1 (Australian Grand Prix), Horse Racing (including Melbourne Cup), MotoGP

Country: France

Sports: Football (UEFA Euros), Formula 1 (French Grand Prix), Handball, NFL (Super Bowl), Rugby (Men’s and Women’s World Cup)

Country: New Zealand

Sports: Boxing, Cricket, Fishing, Hunting, Les Mills

Free sports streaming sites by sport

AFL: 7plus

Athletics/Track and Field: CBC, DR TV, France TV, RTBF, RTÉ Player, SBS On Demand, 7Plus, SVT Play

Badminton: BBC iPlayer, DR TV

Basketball: BBC, CBC, 9Now, RaiPlay, SVT Play, 10 play

Bellator MMA: BBC iPlayer, 10 play

Boxing: BBC iPlayer, My5, ProSieben, TVNZ

Commonwealth Games: BBC, CBC, 7Plus

Cricket: 7plus, TVNZ

Curling: CBC, SVT Play

Cycling: CBC, DR TV, NOS, RaiPlay, RTBF, SBS On Demand

Darts: ITVX, ProSieben

Figure Skating: BBC iPlayer, CBC, SBS On Demand

Football (Soccer): ARD, BBC iPlayer, Channel 4, DR TV, France TV, ITVX, ProSieben, Raiplay, RTBF, SBS On Demand, Servus TV, 7plus, SVT Play, 10 play

Football (NFL): ITVX, My5, 7Plus, ProSieben/Ran, TF1

Formula 1: Channel 4, NOS, RTBF, Servus TV, 10 play, TF1

Golf: The CW (U.S.), LIV Golf+ (U.S.), Masters.com (U.S.), 9Now, Servus TV, 7Plus

Handball: ARD, DR TV, France TV, SVT Play, TF1

Horse Racing: ITVX, RaiPlay, 7Plus, 10 play,

Ice Hockey: CBC, ProSieben/Ran, Servus TV, SVT Play

MotoGP: RTBF, Servus TV, 10 play

Rugby: BBC iPlayer, CBC, Channel 4, France TV, ITVX, 9Now, ProSieben, RTÉ Player, Rugby Sevens Match Centre, TF1

Table Tennis: 7plus

Tennis: BBC iPlayer, BBC, France TV, ITVX, 9Now, RaiPlay, RTBF, Servus TV

Skiing: ARD, CBC, DR TV, Servus TV, SVT Play

Swimming: CBC, France TV, 9Now, SVT Play

Volleyball: CBC, France TV, RaiPlay

Wrestling: ITVX (AEW), My5 (WWE), ProSieben