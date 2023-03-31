Sports streaming is big business, to the point that it’s basically keeping cable and TV networks afloat. Some sports, like the NFL and Major League Baseball, have wisely created their own comprehensive streaming platforms, while others, like the Premier League, are tied up with costly cable packages all around the world. And if you’re a huge football fan who wants to watch all the top-tier European leagues? You’ll need access to four or five different channels or streaming platforms!
There’s no easy solution to sports streaming; chances are if you’re a diehard fan, you’ll pay to watch your favorite teams play just like you fork over money for a new jersey each season. But there is some good news: many international platforms offer heaps of free sports streaming. For instance, Australia’s 9Now live streams all four tennis grand slams for free, while Canada’s CBC Gem shows the weekly Hockey Night in Canada NHL game as well as many Stanley Cup Playoff games. Even football fans can catch select Champions League and La Liga matches for free on platforms like Servus TV, RTÉ, and ITVX.
Read on for the best free sports streaming sites from around the world. We’ve also organized by sport so you can enjoy as much free sports streaming goodness as possible!
**Note that sports are subject to change, although this list will be regularly updated
Best free sports streaming sites
ARD
Country: Germany
Sports: Football (including DFB Pokal, FIFA World Cup, Women’s Bundesliga), Handball, Skiing
See ARD’s full list of sports offerings here
BBC iPlayer
Country: UK
Sports: Badminton (All England Open), Bellator MMA, Boxing, Commonwealth Games, Figure Skating, Football (including FA Cup, FIFA World Cup, Match of the Day, Scottish Premiership, and Women’s Super League), NBA (select games and the Playoffs), Rugby (including Six Nations, Women’s Six Nations, and the World Cup), Scotland Beach Volleyball, Tennis (including Wimbledon), Triathlon
See the BBC’s full list of sport offerings here
CBC Gem
Country: Canada
Sports: Commonwealth Games, Curling, Cycling, Basketball, Figure Skating, Football (including FIFA World Cup), Gymnastics, NHL Ice Hockey, Rugby Sevens, Sailing, Skiing, Snowboarding, Squash, Swimming, Track and Field, Triathlon, Volleyball
See CBC’s full list of sports offerings here
Channel 4
Country: UK
Sports: Auto Racing (including Formula E and Formula 1 British Grand Prix), Fishing, Football (including UEFA Euros and UEFA Nations League), Paralympics, Rugby (Super League), World Chase Tag
See Channel 4’s full list of sport offerings here
DR TV
Country: Denmark
Sports: Badminton, Cycling, Football (including Champions League and FIFA World Cup), Handball, Skiing, Track and Field
See DR TV’s current list of sports offerings here
France TV
Country: France
Sports: Football (including FIFA World Cup and Ligue 1), Handball, Rugby (including Champions Cup, Six Nations, Top 14, and the World Cup), Swimming, Tennis (including Roland Garros), Track and Field
See France TV’s current list of sports offerings here
ITVX
Country: UK
Sports: AEW Wrestling, Darts (including Cazoo Open), Football (including FA Cup and FIFA World Cup), Horse Racing, NFL, Rugby (including Champions Cup, Gallagher Premiership, Six Nations, World Cup), Tennis (including the French Open)
See ITVX’s full list of sport offerings here
My5
Country: UK
Sports: Boxing, NFL Monday Night Football, WWE, World’s Strongest Man
See My5’s current list of sport offerings here
9Now
Country: Australia
Sports: Women’s Basketball, Golf, Rugby (Wallabies, NRL, NRL Women’s Premiership, World Cup), Tennis (ATP Cup, Davis Cup, ALL major grand slams), Swimming
See 9Now’s current list of sport offerings here
NOS
Country: Netherlands
Sports: Cycling, Equestrian, Field Hockey, Football (including FIFA World Cup, UEFA Euros, Women’s Eredivisie), Formula 1 (Dutch Grand Prix), Ice Hockey, Speed Skating, Track and Field, Water Polo
See NOS’s current list of sports offerings here
ProSieben
Country: Germany
Sports: Boxing, Darts, Formula E, NFL, NHL Ice Hockey, Rugby Sevens, WWE
See ProSieben’s current list of sports offerings here
RaiPlay
Country: Italy
Sports: Basketball, Cycling, Football (including FIFA World Cup, Italian Women’s Football League, UEFA Euros), Horse Racing, Tennis, Volleyball
See RaiPlay’s current list of sports offerings here
RTBF
Country: Belgium
Sports: Formula E, Formula 1, Cycling, Football (including FIFA World Cup and UEFA Euros), MotoGP, Tennis, Track and Field
See RTBF’s current list of sports offerings here
RTÉ Player
Country: Ireland
Sports: Football (including Champions League, UEFA Euro, FIFA World Cup), Rugby (including Champions Cup, Six Nations, Women’s Six Nations, World Cup), Track and Field
See RTÉ Player’s current list of sports offerings here
SBS on Demand
Country: Australia
Sports: Cycling, Figure Skating, Football (including FIFA World Cup, Italian Women’s Football League), Gymnastics, Motocross/Superbike, Track and Field
See SBS On Demand’s current list of sport offerings here
Servus TV
Country: Austria
Sports: Auto Racing (including Formula 1 and Le Mans), Football (including Champions League, DFB Pokal, FIFA World Cup, UEFA Europa League, UEFA Euros), Golf (including LIV), Ice Hockey, MotoGP, Rally Car Racing, Sailing, Skiing, Superbike, Tennis
See Servus TV’s current list of sports offerings here
7plus
Country: Australia
Sports: AFL, Commonwealth Games, Cricket (including T20 and The Ashes), Cycling, Dodgeball, Golf (including LIV), Horse Racing, Netball, NFL, ONE Championship MMA, Supercross, Surfing, Table Tennis, Track and Field
See 7Plus’s current list of sport offerings here
SVT Play
Country: Sweden
Sports: Basketball, Curling, Equestrian, Floorball, Football (including FIFA World Cup, Sweden men’s and women’s international matches, Swedish Cup), Handball, Ice Hockey (SDHL, SHL), Rally Car Racing, Skiing, Swimming, Track and Field
See SVT Play’s current list of sports offerings here
10 play
Country: Australia
Sports: Basketball (NBL), Bellator MMA, Football (including A-League, Matildas, Socceroos), Formula 1 (Australian Grand Prix), Horse Racing (including Melbourne Cup), MotoGP
See 10 play’s current list of sport offerings here
TF1
Country: France
Sports: Football (UEFA Euros), Formula 1 (French Grand Prix), Handball, NFL (Super Bowl), Rugby (Men’s and Women’s World Cup)
See TF1’s current list of sports offerings here
TVNZ
Country: New Zealand
Sports: Boxing, Cricket, Fishing, Hunting, Les Mills
See TVNZ’s current list of sport offerings here
Free sports streaming sites by sport
AFL: 7plus
Athletics/Track and Field: CBC, DR TV, France TV, RTBF, RTÉ Player, SBS On Demand, 7Plus, SVT Play
Badminton: BBC iPlayer, DR TV
Basketball: BBC, CBC, 9Now, RaiPlay, SVT Play, 10 play
Bellator MMA: BBC iPlayer, 10 play
Boxing: BBC iPlayer, My5, ProSieben, TVNZ
Commonwealth Games: BBC, CBC, 7Plus
Cricket: 7plus, TVNZ
Curling: CBC, SVT Play
Cycling: CBC, DR TV, NOS, RaiPlay, RTBF, SBS On Demand
Darts: ITVX, ProSieben
Figure Skating: BBC iPlayer, CBC, SBS On Demand
Football (Soccer): ARD, BBC iPlayer, Channel 4, DR TV, France TV, ITVX, ProSieben, Raiplay, RTBF, SBS On Demand, Servus TV, 7plus, SVT Play, 10 play
Football (NFL): ITVX, My5, 7Plus, ProSieben/Ran, TF1
Formula 1: Channel 4, NOS, RTBF, Servus TV, 10 play, TF1
Golf: The CW (U.S.), LIV Golf+ (U.S.), Masters.com (U.S.), 9Now, Servus TV, 7Plus
Handball: ARD, DR TV, France TV, SVT Play, TF1
Horse Racing: ITVX, RaiPlay, 7Plus, 10 play,
Ice Hockey: CBC, ProSieben/Ran, Servus TV, SVT Play
MotoGP: RTBF, Servus TV, 10 play
Rugby: BBC iPlayer, CBC, Channel 4, France TV, ITVX, 9Now, ProSieben, RTÉ Player, Rugby Sevens Match Centre, TF1
Table Tennis: 7plus
Tennis: BBC iPlayer, BBC, France TV, ITVX, 9Now, RaiPlay, RTBF, Servus TV
Skiing: ARD, CBC, DR TV, Servus TV, SVT Play
Swimming: CBC, France TV, 9Now, SVT Play
Volleyball: CBC, France TV, RaiPlay
Wrestling: ITVX (AEW), My5 (WWE), ProSieben
