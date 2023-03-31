Home สตรีมกีฬา Free Sports Streaming

25 best free sports streaming sites from around the world

อัปเดต: 03/04/2023

Connect to the best free sports streaming sites and stream securely and in HD with ExpressVPN

รับ ExpressVPN

การรับประกันคืนเงินภายใน 30 วัน

Sports streaming is big business, to the point that it’s basically keeping cable and TV networks afloat. Some sports, like the NFL and Major League Baseball, have wisely created their own comprehensive streaming platforms, while others, like the Premier League, are tied up with costly cable packages all around the world. And if you’re a huge football fan who wants to watch all the top-tier European leagues? You’ll need access to four or five different channels or streaming platforms!

There’s no easy solution to sports streaming; chances are if you’re a diehard fan, you’ll pay to watch your favorite teams play just like you fork over money for a new jersey each season. But there is some good news: many international platforms offer heaps of free sports streaming. For instance, Australia’s 9Now live streams all four tennis grand slams for free, while Canada’s CBC Gem shows the weekly Hockey Night in Canada NHL game as well as many Stanley Cup Playoff games. Even football fans can catch select Champions League and La Liga matches for free on platforms like Servus TV, RTÉ, and ITVX.

Read on for the best free sports streaming sites from around the world. We’ve also organized by sport so you can enjoy as much free sports streaming goodness as possible!

Free Streaming by Sport

**Note that sports are subject to change, although this list will be regularly updated

Best free sports streaming sites

ARD

Country: Germany
Sports: Football (including DFB Pokal, FIFA World Cup, Women’s Bundesliga), Handball, Skiing

See ARD’s full list of sports offerings here

BBC iPlayer

Country: UK
Sports: Badminton (All England Open), Bellator MMA, Boxing, Commonwealth Games, Figure Skating, Football (including FA Cup, FIFA World Cup, Match of the Day, Scottish Premiership, and Women’s Super League), NBA (select games and the Playoffs), Rugby (including Six Nations, Women’s Six Nations, and the World Cup), Scotland Beach Volleyball, Tennis (including Wimbledon), Triathlon

See the BBC’s full list of sport offerings here

CBC Gem

Country: Canada
Sports: Commonwealth Games, Curling, Cycling, Basketball, Figure Skating, Football (including FIFA World Cup), Gymnastics, NHL Ice Hockey, Rugby Sevens, Sailing, Skiing, Snowboarding, Squash, Swimming, Track and Field, Triathlon, Volleyball

See CBC’s full list of sports offerings here

Channel 4

Country: UK
Sports: Auto Racing (including Formula E and Formula 1 British Grand Prix), Fishing, Football (including UEFA Euros and UEFA Nations League), Paralympics, Rugby (Super League), World Chase Tag

See Channel 4’s full list of sport offerings here

DR TV

Country: Denmark
Sports: Badminton, Cycling, Football (including Champions League and FIFA World Cup), Handball, Skiing, Track and Field

See DR TV’s current list of sports offerings here

France TV

Country: France
Sports: Football (including FIFA World Cup and Ligue 1), Handball, Rugby (including Champions Cup, Six Nations, Top 14, and the World Cup), Swimming, Tennis (including Roland Garros), Track and Field

See France TV’s current list of sports offerings here

ITVX

Country: UK
Sports: AEW Wrestling, Darts (including Cazoo Open), Football (including FA Cup and FIFA World Cup), Horse Racing, NFL, Rugby (including Champions Cup, Gallagher Premiership, Six Nations, World Cup), Tennis (including the French Open)

See ITVX’s full list of sport offerings here

My5

Country: UK
Sports: Boxing, NFL Monday Night Football, WWE, World’s Strongest Man

See My5’s current list of sport offerings here

9Now

Country: Australia
Sports: Women’s Basketball, Golf, Rugby (Wallabies, NRL, NRL Women’s Premiership, World Cup), Tennis (ATP Cup, Davis Cup, ALL major grand slams), Swimming

See 9Now’s current list of sport offerings here

NOS

Country: Netherlands
Sports: Cycling, Equestrian, Field Hockey, Football (including FIFA World Cup, UEFA Euros, Women’s Eredivisie), Formula 1 (Dutch Grand Prix), Ice Hockey, Speed Skating, Track and Field, Water Polo

See NOS’s current list of sports offerings here

ProSieben

Country: Germany
Sports: Boxing, Darts, Formula E, NFL, NHL Ice Hockey, Rugby Sevens, WWE

See ProSieben’s current list of sports offerings here

RaiPlay

Country: Italy
Sports: Basketball, Cycling, Football (including FIFA World Cup, Italian Women’s Football League, UEFA Euros), Horse Racing, Tennis, Volleyball

See RaiPlay’s current list of sports offerings here

RTBF

Country: Belgium
Sports: Formula E, Formula 1, Cycling, Football (including FIFA World Cup and UEFA Euros), MotoGP, Tennis, Track and Field

See RTBF’s current list of sports offerings here

RTÉ Player

Country: Ireland
Sports: Football (including Champions League, UEFA Euro, FIFA World Cup), Rugby (including Champions Cup, Six Nations, Women’s Six Nations, World Cup), Track and Field

See RTÉ Player’s current list of sports offerings here

SBS on Demand

Country: Australia
Sports: Cycling, Figure Skating, Football (including FIFA World Cup, Italian Women’s Football League), Gymnastics, Motocross/Superbike, Track and Field

See SBS On Demand’s current list of sport offerings here

Servus TV

Country: Austria
Sports: Auto Racing (including Formula 1 and Le Mans), Football (including Champions League, DFB Pokal, FIFA World Cup, UEFA Europa League, UEFA Euros), Golf (including LIV), Ice Hockey, MotoGP, Rally Car Racing, Sailing, Skiing, Superbike, Tennis

See Servus TV’s current list of sports offerings here

7plus

Country: Australia
Sports: AFL, Commonwealth Games, Cricket (including T20 and The Ashes), Cycling, Dodgeball, Golf (including LIV), Horse Racing, Netball, NFL, ONE Championship MMA, Supercross, Surfing, Table Tennis, Track and Field

See 7Plus’s current list of sport offerings here

SVT Play

Country: Sweden
Sports: Basketball, Curling, Equestrian, Floorball, Football (including FIFA World Cup, Sweden men’s and women’s international matches, Swedish Cup), Handball, Ice Hockey (SDHL, SHL), Rally Car Racing, Skiing, Swimming, Track and Field

See SVT Play’s current list of sports offerings here

10 play

Country: Australia
Sports: Basketball (NBL), Bellator MMA, Football (including A-League, Matildas, Socceroos), Formula 1 (Australian Grand Prix), Horse Racing (including Melbourne Cup), MotoGP

See 10 play’s current list of sport offerings here

TF1

Country: France
Sports: Football (UEFA Euros), Formula 1 (French Grand Prix), Handball, NFL (Super Bowl), Rugby (Men’s and Women’s World Cup)

See TF1’s current list of sports offerings here

TVNZ

Country: New Zealand
Sports: Boxing, Cricket, Fishing, Hunting, Les Mills

See TVNZ’s current list of sport offerings here

Free sports streaming sites by sport

AFL: 7plus
Athletics/Track and Field: CBC, DR TV, France TV, RTBF, RTÉ Player, SBS On Demand, 7Plus, SVT Play
Badminton: BBC iPlayer, DR TV
Basketball: BBC, CBC, 9Now, RaiPlay, SVT Play, 10 play
Bellator MMA: BBC iPlayer, 10 play
Boxing: BBC iPlayer, My5, ProSieben, TVNZ
Commonwealth Games: BBC, CBC, 7Plus
Cricket: 7plus, TVNZ
Curling: CBC, SVT Play
Cycling: CBC, DR TV, NOS, RaiPlay, RTBF, SBS On Demand
Darts: ITVX, ProSieben
Figure Skating: BBC iPlayer, CBC, SBS On Demand
Football (Soccer): ARD, BBC iPlayer, Channel 4, DR TV, France TV, ITVX, ProSieben, Raiplay, RTBF, SBS On Demand, Servus TV, 7plus, SVT Play, 10 play
Football (NFL): ITVX, My5, 7Plus, ProSieben/Ran, TF1
Formula 1: Channel 4, NOS, RTBF, Servus TV, 10 play, TF1
Golf: The CW (U.S.), LIV Golf+ (U.S.), Masters.com (U.S.), 9Now, Servus TV, 7Plus
Handball: ARD, DR TV, France TV, SVT Play, TF1
Horse Racing: ITVX, RaiPlay, 7Plus, 10 play,
Ice Hockey: CBC, ProSieben/Ran, Servus TV, SVT Play
MotoGP: RTBF, Servus TV, 10 play
Rugby: BBC iPlayer, CBC, Channel 4, France TV, ITVX, 9Now, ProSieben, RTÉ Player, Rugby Sevens Match Centre, TF1
Table Tennis: 7plus
Tennis: BBC iPlayer, BBC, France TV, ITVX, 9Now, RaiPlay, RTBF, Servus TV
Skiing: ARD, CBC, DR TV, Servus TV, SVT Play
Swimming: CBC, France TV, 9Now, SVT Play
Volleyball: CBC, France TV, RaiPlay
Wrestling: ITVX (AEW), My5 (WWE), ProSieben

stream on your phone with a VPN
Need step-by-step streaming help?
Talk to a Human

24-HOUR LIVE CHAT SUPPORT

ให้ความเห็น

ที่อยู่อีเมลของคุณจะไม่ถูกเปิดเผย รายละเอียดที่ต้องการจะกำกับด้วยสัญลักษณ์ *

คุณสามารถใช้แท็ก HTML และคุณลักษณะต่อไปนี้:

<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

เลือกภาษา

Need help? Chat with us!
stream new movies and tv shows with a vpn
Stream New Shows & Movies
Get ExpressVPN
See This Month's Top Picks