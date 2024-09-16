디지털 자유. 전문성 성장.
제목의 번역은 편의상 제공됩니다. 이 페이지의 내용은 영어로 제공됩니다. 정확한 정보는 영어 버전이 우선합니다.
Building a safer, more open internet for all
Our mission is to help everyone protect their online privacy, security, and digital rights.
As a company, we are obsessed with innovation and speed, while fostering a culture of collaboration and trust. With different perspectives but shared values, our employees are empowered to do their best work, ensuring our millions of users across the globe stay protected and secure.
ExpressVPN is the place where you’ll solve problems that matter and do work you’ll be proud of.
Are you ready to make an impact on the world with us?
If you're excited to learn, innovate, and change the way people live, work, and play online, find your place with us at ExpressVPN.
Benefits
Health and happiness go hand in hand, and we make every effort to support our team members in all facets of their lives—both inside and outside the office.
Be well
Comprehensive medical and dental insurance, including mental health support.
Rest and recharge
Unlimited sick leave, generous vacation policies, and parental leave and benefits.
Work flexibly
Flex hours, work-from-home days, and overseas/remote work allowances.
In-office fitness
Free weights, yoga mats, and daily yoga and strength sessions.
Learning and development
Tailored L&D plans, regular trainings and workshops, a lending library, and more.
Healthy snacks
A fully stocked breakfast pantry, fresh fruit, and some guilty pleasures, too.
Career development
A core trait among ExpressVPN employees is a keen desire to learn and grow, both as individuals and with and from each other. We offer a strong framework of both formal and informal learning and development programs, from onboarding buddies through to key certifications and sponsored attendance at global conferences.
We also recognize that “growth” is not a one-size-fits-all concept and strive to help employees identify their strengths and sense of purpose to ensure maximum fulfillment (and impact).
Early career and
fresh grads
Learn. Collaborate. Grow.
Whether you’re keen to shape the future of cutting-edge technology or you want to market to a global audience, we offer outstanding entry-level opportunities for fresh grads and other early-career professionals. Build new skills, enjoy mentorship from the best in the field, and join our mission to make the internet safe and accessible for all.
ExpressVPN, a Kape Technologies company, is an equal opportunity employer. We promote equal recruitment and employment opportunities, and do not discriminate based on gender identity and/or expression, age, race, color, disability, culture, religion or belief, family and/or marital status, sexual orientation, or other characteristics protected by applicable law. We celebrate a diverse and inclusive work environment in which applicants and employees are treated with respect and dignity, and excel based on personal merit, qualifications, experience, and performance.