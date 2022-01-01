지금 가입하면 모든 요금제에 대해 추가 30일을 무료로 받으실 수 있습니다.

  • ExpressVPN Aircove

Your family’s digital life is worth defending.

VPN security as easy as joining your Wi-Fi.
Every device, all the time.

Instantly secure all your devices

Aircove: A security-first router by ExpressVPN

Exclusively developed by ExpressVPN, Aircove is the industry’s first and only Wi-Fi router with built-in^ VPN protection. Aircove brings full VPN benefits to all your devices, even smart home appliances that can’t install VPN software. Smart TV? Voice assistant? If it’s connected, it’s protected.

^An active ExpressVPN subscription, sold separately, is required for VPN features.
The router will still perform standard functions without one.

Get protected in minutes

With Aircove, anyone can breeze through setup—not just the resident tech expert. Activation takes five minutes. Then, protect any device instantly just by connecting it to Aircove’s Wi-Fi. There’s no need to install apps on any devices.

Never miss a beat

Powered by dual-band Wi-Fi 6, Aircove delivers up to 1,200 Mbps* of fast, stable Wi-Fi. Even with the VPN on, you can stream in 4K HD on multiple screens. And with up to 1,600 sq. ft.* of whole-home coverage, Aircove can support dozens of devices. Everyone gets the performance they need.

*Numbers are estimates based on normal use conditions. Actual range and performance may vary depending on your internet service provider, home size, layout, device usage, building materials, and obstructions.

One router, up to five VPN locations

Connect to as many as five VPN locations at the same time. Create one group for family or friends, move all the TVs into a UK group, or set all the game consoles to Japan. You can even designate a group to exclude from the VPN altogether.

Maximum flexibility

Sort your devices into as many as five groups, each with its own VPN location. For each group, you can also choose:

  • Smart Location, which selects the best location for you based on network conditions

  • No VPN, for when you want a device connected to the internet but not using VPN

  • No internet, for when you want to block individual devices from accessing the internet

Multiple locations

Sort your devices into up to five groups, each with its own VPN location.

Switch easily

Tap or drag and drop to switch your device location in seconds.

Uninterrupted VPN

Your connections remain stable as you change from one location to another.

ExpressVPN Aircove

