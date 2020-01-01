  1. ExpressVPN Home
2009년에 설립된 ExpressVPN은 세계에서 가장 큰 VPN 서비스 제공업체 중 하나로, 사용자가 몇 번의 클릭만으로 온라인에서 개인 정보와 보안을 지킬 수 있게 해줍니다. 수상 경력이 있는 Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Linux, 라우터 및 브라우저용 소프트웨어는 동급 최강의 암호화 및 누수 방지 기능으로 사용자 정보와 신원을 보호합니다.

ExpressVPN은 94개 국가에 퍼져있는 3,000개 이상의 서버와 매주 추가되는 새로운 서버로 사용자의 위치에 상관없이 고속 연결을 제공하며 전 세계의 사이트 및 서비스에 검열 없이 액세스하실 수 있도록 합니다. 영국령 버진 아일랜드에 본거지를 둔 ExpressVPN은 토론토, 리스본, 런던, 자그레브, 싱가포르, 홍콩, 퍼스, 마닐라, 도쿄 등의 도시에 전 세계적으로 분산된 팀을 보유하고 있습니다.

인터넷 자유와 개인 정보 보호를 지지하는 ExpressVPN은 Electronic Frontier Foundation, Internet Defense League, OpenMedia 등을 비롯하여 디지털 권리를 보호하기 위해 싸우는 비영리 단체의 재정적 후원자입니다.

간략한 정보 & 수치

  • 2009년에 설립되었으며 영국령 버진 아일랜드에 기반을 두고 있습니다
  • 94개국 160개 VPN 서버 위치의 3,000개 이상의 서버(계속 추가되고 있습니다!)
  • 연중무휴 실시간 채팅 고객 지원
  • Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Linux 및 선택된 라우터에서 이용 가능한 VPN 앱; 기타 라우터, 콘솔, 스트리밍 박스 등을 위한 구성; 인기 브라우저용 확장 프로그램
  • 활동 로그 및 연결 로그 미보관
  • 인터넷 개인 정보 보호 및 디지털 자유에 대한 지지자; 다음과 같은 단체의 재정적 지원자:
    • Electronic Frontier Foundation
    • The Internet Defense League
    • Fight for the Future
    • OpenMedia
    • Access Now

미디어용 VPN 체험

저희 서비스와 앱을 이용해보시고 싶은 기자님께서는 press@expressvpn.com로 이메일 주시기 바랍니다!

Logo expressvpn red horizontal rgb

Red, Horizontal

Logo expressvpn red stacked rgb

Red, Stack

Logo expressvpn white on red horizontal rgb

White on Red, Horizontal

Logo expressvpn icon white on red rgb

White on Red, Icon

Logo expressvpn white on red stacked rgb

White on Red, Stack

Logo expressvpn black horizontal rgb

Black, Horizontal

Logo expressvpn icon black rgb

Black, Icon

Logo expressvpn black stacked rgb

Black, Stack

Logo expressvpn white horizontal rgb

White, Horizontal

Logo expressvpn icon white rgb

White, Icon

Logo expressvpn white stacked rgb

White, Stack

Logo expressvpn red square stacked rgb

Red on White, Stack, Square

Logo expressvpn white on red square stacked rgb

White on Red, Stack, Square

Expressvpn white on red round stacked rgb

White on Red, Stack, Round

Logo expressvpn red horizontal rgb

Red, Horizontal

Logo expressvpn icon white rgb

Red, Stack

Logo expressvpn red square stacked rgb

Red on White, Stack, Square

Logo expressvpn white on red horizontal rgb

White on Red, Horizontal

Logo expressvpn icon white on red rgb

White on Red, Icon

Logo expressvpn white on red stacked rgb

White on Red, Stack

Logo expressvpn white on red square stacked rgb

White on Red, Stack, Square

Logo expressvpn black horizontal rgb

Black, Horizontal

Logo expressvpn icon black rgb

Black, Icon

Logo expressvpn black stacked rgb

Black, Stack

Logo expressvpn white horizontal rgb

White, Horizontal

Logo expressvpn icon white rgb

White, Icon

Logo expressvpn white stacked rgb

White, Stack

Infographic 20

iPhone Privacy Vulnerabilities Infographic

Think your iPhone is a privacy stronghold? Think again...

Download
Infographic 19

5 Android Privacy Vulnerabilities You Can Fix Right Now

Change these settings and ensure your data is protected

Download
Infographic 18

Offshore Account vs Privacy vs Comeppuance

How to open an offshore account and why you would want one

Download
Infographic 16

Where in the World is...Good Data Privacy?

Countries that are doing it right with privacy

Download
Infographic 15

How Craig Wright Definitely Didn't Prove he is Satoshi Nakamoto

A timeline of SysSec and Lies

Download
Infographic 14

8 Countries with Laws that Imperil Privacy

From North Korea to the United States, learn which countries jeopardize privacy.

Download
Infographic 13

Naughty or Nice: How does Santa know?

How does Santa always know what to get you for Christmas? Check out this Christmas infographic.

Download
Infographic 11

Batman v Superman: Who's Got the Best Secret Online Identity?

Can Superman and Batman be traced on the internet?

Download
Infographic 10

Apples per Bitcoin

How much did an iPhone 4 cost in Bitcoins? And how much does an iPhone 8 cost now?

Download
Infographic 8

5 Ways Snowden Changed the World

There are two kinds of people in the world: Those who think Edward Snowden is a champion of privacy and a true hero for exposing the NSA’s tyrannical regime of surveillance. And those who are wrong.

Download
Infographic 7

Smart Cities

'Smart Cities : Do they represent a futuristic fluffy, Disneyesque paradise? Or an Orwellian nightmare of torment and confinement?'

Download
Infographic 6

5 Ways to Use Your VPN

We created this simple guide to help you use your VPN to its maximum potential. Download to learn the 5 best ways to use ExpressVPN.

Download
Infographic 5

The Dangers of Free Wi-Fi: How Public Hotspots Can Harm You

The best things in life are free – and that should apply to Wi-Fi too. But did you know using free Wi-Fi exposes you to a range of threats? Check out our infographic and learn about the dangers of connecting to a free Wi-Fi network.

Download
Infographic 4

12 Classic Toys That Subtly Prepared Us For a Lifetime of Digital Paranoia

Furbies, Talkboys, Password Journals… How many of these classic toys do you remember?

Download
Infographic 1

7 Internet Safety Tips Every Parent Must Show Their Child Infographic

First educate yourself, then your family and friends.

Download
Infographic 3

Smartphone Data Encryption Police Infographic

An open infographic to Police: stop worrying and learn to love encryption!

Download

보도 자료

July 10, 2019
ExpressVPN Publishes PwC Audit Report, Leading Way in Industry Transparency

The publication of the audit underlines ExpressVPN’s commitment to transparency and delivering to customers privacy and security that they can trust.

June 20, 2018
EFF’s HTTPS Everywhere Added to ExpressVPN Chrome Extension, Offering More Secure Browsing

With the new Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF) HTTPS Everywhere functionality, the ExpressVPN Chrome extension will provide users with stronger protection against having their online activity and data monitored, tampered with, or hacked.

May 18, 2018
ExpressVPN Survey: 71 Percent of Americans Concerned With How Brands Collect and Use Their Personal Data

The April 2018 survey of 1,000 U.S. adults found that data security is top of mind for the vast majority, that trust in tech companies is low, and that a majority are in favor of net neutrality regardless of political leaning.

February 22, 2018
ExpressVPN Launches 2018 ExpressVPN Future of Privacy Scholarship

ExpressVPN is delighted to announce the launch of the third year of the ExpressVPN Future of Privacy Scholarship.

December 12, 2017
ExpressVPN Unveils Industry’s First Suite of Open-Source Tools to Test for Privacy and Security Leaks

ExpressVPN today unveiled a suite of leak testing tools that enable users to test their VPN provider’s software for potential leaks that could impact their privacy or security during everyday use.

December 11, 2017
ExpressVPN Holiday Privacy Study: Americans Feel Most Forms of Surveillance Are Unreasonable Trade-Offs for National Security

The study of more than 1,000 U.S. adults, conducted on behalf of ExpressVPN in November 2017, found that online privacy is a top concern for Americans in the coming year and that most put a high premium on their privacy.

October 12, 2016
ExpressVPN Announces 2016 Scholarship Winners

ExpressVPN is thrilled to announce the first ever recipients of The ExpressVPN Future of Privacy Scholarship program.

August 17, 2016
ExpressVPN Launches Tor Service, Becomes First VPN Provider to Host .onion Site

ExpressVPN is proud to be the first VPN provider to launch its own .onion site, http://expressobutiolem.onion. Tor users can now browse ExpressVPN's website faster, and with more anonymity.

July 20, 2016
ExpressVPN's New App for Routers Secures Even More Devices

ExpressVPN's Latest app offers instant protection for every device. Internet users everywhere can now protect every device connected to their home Wi-Fi-even ones that aren't VPN compatible!

June 16, 2016
ExpressVPN Launches The ExpressVPN Future of Privacy Scholarship

ExpressVPN is delighted to announce the launch of its scholarship program, The ExpressVPN Future of Privacy Scholarship.

June 16, 2016
5 Ways Scholarship Searches Benefit From Technology

Security and privacy rights go hand-in-hand with the internet. Students can weigh in on the importance of internet security and earn up to $2,500 through The ExpressVPN Future of Privacy Scholarship.

February 18, 2016
ExpressVPN Stands With Apple in the Fight for Encryption

ExpressVPN unequivocally stands with Apple in their fight to protect encryption.

November 25, 2015
ExpressVPN Launches Highly Anticipated VPN Speed Test for Windows App

ExpressVPN is proud to announce the release of ExpressVPN 4.1 for Windows. The update offers many new features, including better location recommendations and improved privacy settings.

November 23, 2015
ExpressVPN 4.7 for iOS: Lighter, Simpler, and Available for Download!

The new release offers customized recommendations to help users browse, find, and connect to VPN servers with ease on iPhones and iPads.

November 2, 2015
ExpressVPN Unveils Improved v4.7 Android Update

The newest Android update has been designed with accessibility in mind, and the simplified layout makes it easier for users to find, browse, and connect to any one of ExpressVPN's locations.

ExpressVPN Future of Privacy 장학금

ExpressVPN Future of Privacy 장학금은 인터넷 개인 정보 보호와 보안에 대한 인식을 높이기 위해 제작 된 연례 프로그램입니다. 장학금 페이지에서 프로그램의 목적, 규정 및 신청 기간에 대해 자세히 알아보세요. 언론 문의는 Caroline Aguin, caroline.a@expressvpn.com으로 연락주세요.