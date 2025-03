ExpressVPN believes everyone has a right to privacy. When you connect to our network, strong encryption prevents your activity from being observed by your internet provider, Wi-Fi operators, or other third parties. ExpressVPN collects no activity or connection logs, and our groundbreaking Τεχνολογία TrustedServer ensures that no data is ever stored on any server. In short, no specific network activity or behavior can be traced to any ExpressVPN user.