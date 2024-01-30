How to watch U.S. Netflix with a VPN
Get a VPN and watch American Netflix in 3 quick steps
Step 1
Sign up for ExpressVPN and its blazing-fast service.
Step 2
Select a secure U.S. VPN server location.
Step 3
Log in to your Netflix account.
Get the fastest speeds for Netflix streaming
The ExpressVPN apps for Windows and Mac feature the Speed Test, which checks the latency and download speed of each VPN server location and ranks them by speed index.
To find the fastest VPN server location for Netflix streaming, run the Speed Test while disconnected from the VPN, then choose the U.S. server location with the highest speed index.
Different download speeds when connected to a VPN can result in different Netflix video qualities.
Here are Netflix’s speed recommendations:
|Speed
|Quality
|
0.5 Mbps
|
Minimum quality
|
1.5 Mbps
|
Normal quality (less than 480p)
|
3.0 Mbps
|
SD quality (480p or better)
|
5.0 Mbps
|
HD quality (720p or better)
|
25.0 Mbps
|
Ultra HD quality (1080p or better)
FAQ: How to watch Netflix on a VPN
A VPN could help you watch Netflix if...
-
Your school or public Wi-Fi network is blocking access to Netflix
-
Your internet service provider has been throttling your streaming traffic
-
You want to keep your Netflix activity private
Of course, the same goes for watching any other streaming service. If you’re streaming on a public Wi-Fi network in particular, a VPN encrypts your connection to protect all your communications and activity, so you can browse, stream, and shop privately and securely. And ExpressVPN offers simultaneous protection for up to eight devices at one time to keep you protected both at home and on the go. In short, a VPN for Netflix is never a bad idea! Read more about the top 5 benefits of using ExpressVPN.
Using a VPN with Netflix shields your traffic in an encrypted tunnel, which can result in faster download speeds and a faster streaming experience if your internet provider or local network has been known to throttle streaming services.
Netflix works best when you’re connected to the server location closest to your geographic location. If you’re connected to your desired location and still having difficulty, contact ExpressVPN Support.
Using a VPN is the best way to expand your Netflix experience, but it isn’t the only one. There are actually Netflix secret codes that provide handy shortcuts to popular genres like Comedy or Action. These also enable movie buffs to dive deeper into sub-genres ranging from the basic (Teen Comedies, Sports Comedies, or Political Comedies) to the crazy-specific (who’s in the mood for Deep Sea Horror, Belly Dancing, or Independent Coming-of-Age-Dramas-Based-on-Books movies?).
Netflix secret codes are easiest to access using your computer’s web browser, but there is also a way to peruse sub-genres with the Netflix app. Check out our handy guide to using Netflix secret codes (and the full list of them).
Netflix is available on a wide range of devices, including:
-
Smartphones and tablets, including iOS and Android
-
Computers, including Mac, Windows, and Linux
-
Smart TVs and TV box systems, including Apple TV, Android TV, and Fire TV Stick
-
Game consoles, including PlayStation and Xbox
ExpressVPN has easy-to-use apps for many of these devices and covers up to eight devices simultaneously with a single subscription. But even if your device cannot install ExpressVPN directly, you can still enjoy full VPN benefits by connecting it to a router running ExpressVPN.
Want Netflix on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.
Yes. ExpressVPN’s servers have fast, throttle-free access to Netflix streaming. See why streaming experts like TechRadar rate ExpressVPN the best VPN, and not just for Netflix.
If you’re having trouble connecting, chat with ExpressVPN's 24/7 Support to get back online.
Probably not a good idea. Free DNS codes found on the internet often don’t work, and they might send your traffic to a server that could log your data and expose you to attacks. Proxy servers, meanwhile, are slow, unsecure and prone to interrupted connections. When it comes to Netflix, you’re much better off a VPN, which works reliably for streaming.
Unblock Netflix throttling by ISPs
As video streaming services like Netflix have gotten more popular, some internet service providers (ISPs) have started inspecting data packets and intentionally restricting customers’ bandwidth if they see Netflix traffic.
A VPN solves this problem by shielding your traffic in an encrypted tunnel. ISPs can’t read your traffic, so they can’t discriminate based on content. The result is faster download speeds and no buffering.
Learn about how to unblock Netflix bandwidth throttling with a VPN.
