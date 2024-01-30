Get the fastest speeds for Netflix streaming

The ExpressVPN apps for Windows and Mac feature the Speed Test, which checks the latency and download speed of each VPN server location and ranks them by speed index.

To find the fastest VPN server location for Netflix streaming, run the Speed Test while disconnected from the VPN, then choose the U.S. server location with the highest speed index.

Different download speeds when connected to a VPN can result in different Netflix video qualities.

Here are Netflix’s speed recommendations: