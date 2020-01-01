Get Netflix secret codes to unlock all movies

Netflix main genre codes

Sign in to Netflix on your computer browser and click Movies in the top toolbar. Under the Genres dropdown menu, select Comedies. Look at the address bar, and you’ll see this URL:

www.netflix.com/browse/genre/6548

That last number, 6548, is the Netflix genre code for Comedies. Continue browsing by scrolling down, and you’ll notice some genres are more narrowly defined than others. Comedies, for example, are divided into subgenres, each with its own genre code at the end of its URL:

Dark Comedies (869)

International Comedies (852492)

Late Night Comedies (1402)

Mockumentaries (26)

Political Comedies (2700)

Romantic Comedies (5475)

Satires (4922)

Slapstick Comedies (10256)

Sports Comedies (5286)

Stand-up Comedy (11559)

Teen Comedies (3519)

Each genre and subgenre of Netflix has its own code that, when added to the end of the URL string like this…

www.netflix.com/browse/genre/[genre code]

…will take you to the page of movies that fit that category.