Get Netflix secret codes to unlock all movies
If you’re a Netflix* fan, you’ve probably already used its main genres (Action, Classics, Horror, etc.) to browse through its movie selections. And you may have come across more specific categories as well (Crime Action, Martial Arts, Westerns, etc.).
But Netflix secret codes let you search even deeper by uncovering niche film genres you wouldn’t encounter just by browsing.
Netflix main genre codes
Sign in to Netflix on your computer browser and click Movies in the top toolbar. Under the Genres dropdown menu, select Comedies. Look at the address bar, and you’ll see this URL:
www.netflix.com/browse/genre/6548
That last number, 6548, is the Netflix genre code for Comedies. Continue browsing by scrolling down, and you’ll notice some genres are more narrowly defined than others. Comedies, for example, are divided into subgenres, each with its own genre code at the end of its URL:
Dark Comedies (869)
International Comedies (852492)
Late Night Comedies (1402)
Mockumentaries (26)
Political Comedies (2700)
Romantic Comedies (5475)
Satires (4922)
Slapstick Comedies (10256)
Sports Comedies (5286)
Stand-up Comedy (11559)
Teen Comedies (3519)
Each genre and subgenre of Netflix has its own code that, when added to the end of the URL string like this…
www.netflix.com/browse/genre/[genre code]
…will take you to the page of movies that fit that category.
Netflix hidden category codes
Now for the fun part. There are codes for far more subgenres than can be navigated to just by clicking on categories starting from the homepage. These include options like:
Bellydancing (3054)
Courtroom Comedies (599)
Rockumentaries (4649)
Zombies (3719)
You can even get crazy specific:
Deep Sea Horror Movies (45028)
French-Language Horror Movies from the 1970s (2132)
Independent Coming-of-age Dramas based on Books (3010)
Feel-good Children & Family Movies starring Muppets (2663)
Suspenseful Comic Book and Superhero Movies on Blu-ray (4907)
And yes, in case you were wondering, “Deep Sea Horror Movies” is Netflix’s secret code for “Sharknado 1, 2, 3 and Other Terrible Shark Movies.”
How to use genre codes with the Netflix app
If you want to browse Netflix genres on your phone, tablet, smart TV or gaming console, you’ll be using the Netflix app. Since the app doesn’t use URLs, you won’t be able to enter genre codes as described above.
But there is a way to view hidden categories with the Netflix app. Sign in to the app and select the Search function. Type a genre into the search bar, such as Sci-Fi Anime, then scroll to the bottom of the page, where suggested genres are listed under “Explore titles related to,” including the one you’re looking for.
All the Netflix secret codes
For whatever reason, Netflix hasn’t made these subgenres public yet. Luckily, a few enterprising souls have tracked down and cataloged an extensive list of genres, subgenres, and codes. It’s a pretty long list, so use your browser’s Find function to check it out:
* ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and Netflix Terms of Use for more details.
