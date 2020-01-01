2 reasons DNS codes for Netflix don’t work
If you’re looking for ways to watch Netflix*, searching for American Netflix DNS codes is probably the least reliable and least convenient method.
American Netflix DNS codes usually stop working almost immediately after they are published.
DNS codes: The least reliable way to watch Netflix
“American Netflix DNS codes” often come from an unreliable source whose servers are unprepared for sudden surges in traffic. By the time you find them, they’re probably unusable.
DNS codes: The least convenient way to watch Netflix
“Free DNS codes” are free for a reason. They’ll send your traffic to a random server that could log your browsing data, expose you to man-in-the-middle attacks, or redirect you to websites designed to scam you.
How to watch Netflix: Comparison chart
|VPN
|Proxy
|DNS Codes
|Has
reliable
service
|Won’t
hijack
traffic
|Hides
your IP
address
|Encrypts
your
traffic
|Easy to
change
locations
