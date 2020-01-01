  1. ExpressVPN Home
2 reasons DNS codes for Netflix don’t work

If you’re looking for ways to watch Netflix*, searching for American Netflix DNS codes is probably the least reliable and least convenient method.

American Netflix DNS codes usually stop working almost immediately after they are published.

How to Watch Netflix with a VPN

DNS codes: The least reliable way to watch Netflix

“American Netflix DNS codes” often come from an unreliable source whose servers are unprepared for sudden surges in traffic. By the time you find them, they’re probably unusable.

ExpressVPN’s private servers are constantly optimized for speed and security. If you’re having connection issues, you can talk instantly with our 24/7 Support Team.

DNS codes: The least convenient way to watch Netflix

“Free DNS codes” are free for a reason. They’ll send your traffic to a random server that could log your browsing data, expose you to man-in-the-middle attacks, or redirect you to websites designed to scam you.

A good VPN puts your security first. ExpressVPN is committed to protecting your privacy and doesn’t log or monitor your internet traffic.

How to watch Netflix: Comparison chart

VPN Proxy DNS Codes
Has reliable service
Won’t hijack traffic
Hides your IP address
Encrypts your traffic
Easy to change locations
ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and Netflix Terms of Use for more details.

Looking for American Netflix DNS codes?
Try a VPN instead.

We’re so confident you’ll love using ExpressVPN to watch Netflix
that we’re offering a 30-day money-back guarantee,
no questions asked.

Start watching Netflix today.

