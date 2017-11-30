4 things you must know before using a Netflix proxy!
Of all the ways to watch Netflix*, using a proxy server is one of the slowest, least secure, least reliable, and least convenient options.
Proxies don’t protect your privacy, and they don’t offer dedicated support. Most users prefer using a VPN to watch Netflix.
Proxy: A slower way to watch Netflix
Random proxy servers you might find on the internet are often burdened by high server usage, which causes your traffic to move too slowly for streaming video on Netflix.
A premium VPN like ExpressVPN runs on a constantly optimized network, giving you blazing speeds perfect for Netflix or other streaming video content.
Proxy: A less secure way to watch Netflix
Although they do hide your IP address, proxy servers offer little to no security benefits, and they often spam your connection with targeted ads. When a product is free, YOU are the product!
A solid VPN like ExpressVPN secures all of your internet traffic with 256-bit encryption, doesn’t keep activity or connection logs, and prevents third parties from intercepting your data.
Proxy: A less reliable way to watch Netflix
Because most proxy servers aren’t well maintained, they’re prone to interrupted connections. When that happens, you’ll be on your own.
ExpressVPN offers dedicated, 24/7 support. Connection issues are rare, but when they happen, you can speak to a real person in minutes.
Proxy: A less convenient way to watch Netflix
Most proxies only offer one or two server locations, which means there’s probably not one close to you.
ExpressVPN has 160 server locations in 94 countries and counting, making it easy and fast to connect no matter where you are.
FAQ: Proxy servers and other ways to watch Netflix
What’s the difference between a proxy and a VPN?
A proxy server is just someone else’s computer between you and the rest of the internet. Other sites see this computer’s IP address instead of yours.
“Free” proxies are extremely dangerous because they force you to surrender control of your internet traffic to someone who probably has an ulterior motive for providing this “service.” A test of over 20,000 proxy services found nearly all of them to inject some form of malware.
ExpressVPN creates a secure tunnel between you and the rest of the internet. This also hides your IP address, but with the added benefits of best-in-class encryption, no activity or connection logs, native apps for all your devices, and a commitment to protect your privacy.
How to watch Netflix: Comparison chart
|VPN
|Proxy
|DNS Codes
|Has
reliable
service
|Won’t
hijack
traffic
|Hides
your IP
address
|Encrypts
your
traffic
|Easy to
change
locations
Looking for a proxy to watch Netflix?
Try a risk-free VPN instead.
We’re so confident you’ll love using ExpressVPN to watch Netflix
that we’re offering a 30-day money-back guarantee,
no questions asked.
Start watching Netflix with a VPN today.