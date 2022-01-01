Hemen kaydolursanız herhangi bir planda ücretsiz ekstra 30 gün edinin.

Tokyo skyline.

Best VPN for Tokyo

Best Tokyo VPN servers

Get a Tokyo IP address with ExpressVPN’s secure servers. Enjoy private browsing with no limits. 30-day money-back guarantee.

Best Japanese VPN

How to get a Tokyo IP address

Use the best VPN for Tokyo to securely stream sports and keep your online activity private and safe.

1. Adım

Kaydolun.

ExpressVPN'e kaydolun. Tüm planlar 30 günlük para iade garantisi içerir.

2. Adım

VPN indirin.

Birçok platformda mevcut olan ExpressVPN uygulamasını indirin.

Step 3

Asya da dahil olmak üzere dünyanın herhangi bir yerinde bir VPN kullanın.

Connect to a location in Tokyo.

Why use a Tokyo VPN server?

İçeriği her yerden izleyin: Erişimi temsil eden ve açık bir kapıya uzanan merdivenler.

Stream TV, football, news, and entertainment

ExpressVPN’s robust server network works with Netflix, Hulu, TVer, and more*. Watch safely and securely with no bandwidth restrictions, data caps, or throttling, all from the comfort of your home.

IP adresinizi gizleyin: IP adresini gizleyen saksı bitkileri.

Protect your privacy

ExpressVPN’s privacy policy has been independently verified: We collect no activity logs and no connection logs from our customers.

Bağlantınızı şifreleyin: Şifrelemeyi ifade eden ve ışıklı bir ekranda rastgele karakterlerle değiştirilen rakamlar.

Stay secure

ExpressVPN hides your IP address and protects your traffic with industry-standard encryption. This shields your data from snooping and manipulation, even on untrusted public Wi-Fi.

Sınırsız bant genişliği - Çeşitli cihazların üzerinde bir sonsuzluk sembolü.

Defeat censorship

Get an IP address in Tokyo, or any one of 94 countries like the U.S., UK, Europe, and more. Access restricted content, unblock censored websites, and browse with no limits.

*ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. See the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content providers’ Terms of Service for details.

Tokyo VPN for PC, Mac, iPhone, Android, and more

Protect yourself on every device.

Japonya VPN cihazların çeşitli koruma.

A single ExpressVPN subscription includes software solutions for every device in your home, including gaming consoles like PlayStation and Xbox and smart TV systems like Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV Stick.

VPN for iOS
VPN for Mac
VPN for Android
VPN for Linux
VPN for Windows
VPN for routers
For game consoles
For smart TV systems

Plus VPN extensions for your favorite browsers

Chrome uzantısı
Firefox uzantısı
Edge uzantısı

Cihazınızı bulamadınız mı? Diğer birçok cihaz ve platform için mevcut şu manuel yapılandırma ve kurulum yönergelerine göz atın.

Tokyo VPN FAQ

Should I use a free VPN in Tokyo?
Are VPNs legal in Tokyo?
Should I use a VPN if I live in Tokyo?
How do I get a VPN for Tokyo?

Servers around the world

ExpressVPN users can connect to server locations in 94 countries and counting. You can access any of these VPN server locations from Tokyo or anywhere else in the world.

30
GÜNLÜK
PARA İADE GARANTİSİ

Get the best Tokyo VPN risk-free

Try ExpressVPN for Tokyo risk-free. All plans come with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

