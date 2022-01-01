Ganhe 30 dias extras grátis em qualquer plano ao inscrever-se agora.

Tokyo skyline.

Best VPN for Tokyo

Best Tokyo VPN servers

Get a Tokyo IP address with ExpressVPN’s secure servers. Enjoy private browsing with no limits. 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to get a Tokyo IP address

Use the best VPN for Tokyo to securely stream sports and keep your online activity private and safe.

Etapa 1

Get ExpressVPN on any device

Assine a ExpressVPN. Todos os planos vêm com uma garantia de reembolso de 30 dias.

Etapa 2

Baixe o aplicativo ExpressVPN, disponível em uma variedade ampla de plataformas.

Step 3

Use uma VPN em qualquer parte do globo, incluindo a Ásia.

Conecte-se a uma localização de servidor VPN no Canadá

Why use a Tokyo VPN server?

Veja o conteúdo de qualquer lugar: Escadas para uma porta aberta, representando acesso.

Stream TV, football, news, and entertainment

ExpressVPN’s robust server network works with Netflix, Hulu, TVer, and more*. Watch safely and securely with no bandwidth restrictions, data caps, or throttling, all from the comfort of your home.

Disfarce o seu endereço IP: Plantas em vaso a esconder um endereço IP.

Protect your privacy

ExpressVPN’s privacy policy has been independently verified: We collect no activity logs and no connection logs from our customers.

Encripta a tua conexão: Números substituídos por caracteres aleatórios numa tela sob uma lâmpada, o que significa encriptação.

Stay secure

ExpressVPN hides your IP address and protects your traffic with industry-standard encryption. This shields your data from snooping and manipulation, even on untrusted public Wi-Fi.

Largura de banda ilimitada - Um símbolo infinito sobre um sortimento de dispositivos.

Defeat censorship

Get an IP address in Tokyo, or any one of 94 countries like the U.S., UK, Europe, and more. Access restricted content, unblock censored websites, and browse with no limits.

*ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. See the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content providers’ Terms of Service for details.

Tokyo VPN for PC, Mac, iPhone, Android, and more

Protect yourself on every device.

VPN do Japão protegendo uma variedade de dispositivos.

A single ExpressVPN subscription includes software solutions for every device in your home, including gaming consoles like PlayStation and Xbox and smart TV systems like Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV Stick.

VPN para iOS
VPN para Mac
VPN para Android
VPN para Linux
VPN para Windows
VPN para roteadores
Para consoles de jogos
For smart TV systems

Plus VPN extensions for your favorite browsers

Chrome extension
Firefox extension
Edge extension

Não encontrou seu dispositivo? Confira essas configurações manuais e tutoriais de instalação para uma ampla gama de outros dispositivos e plataformas.

Tokyo VPN FAQ

Should I use a free VPN in Tokyo?
Are VPNs legal in Tokyo?
Should I use a VPN if I live in Tokyo?
How do I get a VPN for Tokyo?

Servers around the world

ExpressVPN users can connect to server locations in 94 countries and counting. You can access any of these VPN server locations from Tokyo or anywhere else in the world.

Get the best Tokyo VPN risk-free

Try ExpressVPN for Tokyo risk-free. All plans come with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

