Snapchat too distracting? Or is it just so 2019? Maybe you want to regain control of your privacy and data by getting off social media. Whatever your reason, here’s how to deactivate Snapchat.

How to delete your Snapchat account

There are two ways of permanently deactivating your Snapchat account. Let’s take a look at both.

Delete Snapchat from your laptop or tablet device

It’s easy to delete Snapchat from the safety of your web browser.

Follow these step-by-step instructions:

Go to https://accounts.snapchat.com/ and log-in. You should see a screen like this: Log in with the same username and password registered to your Snapchat account. After account authentication, you will be redirected to the “Manage My Account” page. Click on “Delete My Account”. Enter your username and password again Click on “Continue” and give Snapchat a few seconds to process your request. After confirmation, your Snapchat account will be scheduled for deletion but you will have 30 days to recover your account if you so wish. If you don’t login within these 30 days, your account will be deleted forever.

Delete Snapchat from iPhone and Android devices

The second method to deactivate your Snapchat account is through your mobile device. Here’s how to do that:

Open the Snapchat app on your phone and proceed to click on your avatar on the top left of your screen. Next, click the “Gear” icon on the top right to access the “Settings” panel. Scroll down until you see the “I need help” option. Navigate to My Account & Security >Account Information > Delete My Account Click on “Accounts Portal” and log in to your account from a web browser on your device. Proceed to follow the steps outlined at the start of the article.

When will my Snapchat account be deleted?

After you have followed the aforementioned steps, be sure to refrain from logging into the app for 30 days. After that, Snapchat will delete your account permanently and scrub most (not all) data from its servers.

Snapchat retains some personal data for legal, security and business needs. This includes info about in-app purchases and the terms of service.

What is Snapchat’s privacy policy?

According to the Snapchat Privacy Policy, the app gathers three types of information from you:

Information you give to Snapchat . For example: the personal details you submit when creating an account.

. For example: the personal details you submit when creating an account. Information that is collected when you use Snapchat . For example: the types of content you share, the phone model on which you use Snapchat, your contact list, etc.

. For example: the types of content you share, the phone model on which you use Snapchat, your contact list, etc. Information from third parties. Since Snapchat owns and works with other companies, any information gathered by Snapchat or these third parties may be exchanged so that Snapchat can create a more comprehensive profile of you.

How does Snapchat use your information?

Snapchat uses the information it collects from you to personalize your Snapchat experience and show you targeted ads. But if you feel that Snapchat ads are being overly intrusive, you can let Snapchat know by filling out the Snapchat ad feedback form.

Ultimately, remember that:

Any content you share may be used for commercial and promotional purposes.

You are responsible for managing your personal information online.

Is Snapchat safe?

In May 2019, Snapchat was hit by a data-tracking scandal which claimed that employees at the firm had access to tools that allowed them to spy on user data.

And they did just that, abusing this access to track location information, saved Snaps, phone numbers, email addresses, and other personal details.

One of the tools, called SnapLion, was initially developed to respond to law enforcement requests such as court orders or subpoenas on user information. However, the tool was used willy-nilly even on those users who weren’t under suspicion.

To make things worse, the app does not use end-to-end encryption. This puts your personal data at risk of intrusion from snoops.

If you’re looking for privacy-focused alternatives to Snapchat, here’s our list of the most secure messaging apps.