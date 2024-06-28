Best new shows and movies to stream in July 2024

Ready for a new month of streaming? Get those streaming devices fired up and read on for all the best new shows and movies (and sports!) to stream in July 2024…

New movies to stream in July 2024

New limited series and TV shows streaming in July

Upcoming sports events to stream

New movies streaming in July 2024

Space Cadet

Release date: July 4

Where: Prime Video

Surprise! Though you’d seen the last of Emma Roberts? She’s back and starring in the dramedy Space Cadet, about a woman who has dreams of going to space and embellishes her application to land a spot in the ultra-competitive NASA astronaut training program. Out of her element but not out of her dream, she’ll fake it till she makes it!

Descendants: The Rise of Red

Release date: July 12

Where: Disney Plus

The highly popular Descendants franchise focuses on the children of iconic Disney villains. Descendants: The Rise of Red follows the children of the Queen of Hearts and Cinderella. It’s the fourth Descendants movie and serves double duty as a sequel to 1997’s Cinderella.

New limited series and TV shows

Star Trek: Prodigy

Release date: July 1

Where: Netflix

After acquiring the rights to the animated series, Netflix will exclusively stream season two of Star Trek: Prodigy. Unfamiliar with the series? It follows six young aliens who go on galactic adventures after they take over the abandoned USS Protostar. Season one of the show also streams on Netflix.

Hard Knocks: Offseason With the New York Giants

Release date: July 2

Where: Max

Ready for a new iteration of Hard Knocks? For the first time, the show will cover the NFL’s offseason as the New York Giants prepare for their 100th season. It’s your all-access pass to the behind-the-scenes inner workings of an NFL team.

The Bachelorette

Release date: July 8

Where: Hulu

Bachelor nation, it’s time for an exciting new season of The Bachelorette! This season features the series’ first Asian-American Bachelorette, Jenn Tran. You might remember her from season 28 of The Bachelor, where she was eliminated in Week 7. What is she looking for in a man? As she puts it, someone with a “really big personality” who can “take it as much as they can dish it.”

Sunny

Release date: July 10

Where: Apple TV Plus

An American woman living in Kyoto has her life turned upside down when her husband and son disappear in a mysterious plane crash. While mourning, she investigates the crash with some help from the domestic robot made by her husband’s company. Rashida Jones leads the series, with episodes streaming weekly.

The Responder

Release date: July 11

Where: BritBox

The riveting police drama makes its second season debut for North American audiences on BritBox. Starring Martin Freeman as a demoted cop, this dark and emotional series about the extremes of police work. The Responder is created by former Liverpool police officer Tony Schumacher.

Exploding Kittens

Release date: July 12

Where: Netflix

Very loosely based on the card game of the same name, Netflix’s newest adult animated comedy may be one to catch. Played Exploding Kittens? Then you’d know it’s a game with no plot. This is why the series centers on God, who somehow gets fired from his job and becomes a housecat. But wait! The Antichrist is also a housecat and lives next door. Tom Ellis, Mark Proksch, Sasheer Zamata, and Ally Maki lend their voices to the series.

Big Brother U.S.

Release date: July 17

Where: Paramount Plus

Big Brother is back for its 26th season! The reality TV show’s appeal to our inner voyeurs has made it a massive hit. Not sure what we mean? Strangers live together in a house, isolated from the outside world, with zero privacy. Cameras and microphones chronicle everything they do and say, even in the bathroom. What’s in it for them? A grand prize of 750,000 USD if they survive eviction.

Those About to Die

Release date: July 18

Where: Peacock

A big-budget streaming show about gladiators? Consider us intrigued. Produced by Roland Emmerich, Those About to Die is based on the book of the same name by Daniel Mannix and centers on Ancient Rome’s gladiatorial complex, the Colosseum. Anthony Hopkins stars as the Roman Emperor Vespasian, who oversaw the Colosseum’s construction. All 10 episodes drop at the same time for an epic binge.

Lady in the Lake

Release date: July 19

Where: Apple TV Plus

Adapted from the book of the same name by Laura Lippman, Lady in the Lake stars Natalie Portman as a housewife turned journalist who investigates the unsolved murder of a young woman. The book’s twist has been changed for the show; this could be an interesting one. The show also stars Moses Ingram, Y’Lan Noel, Brett Gelman, Noah Jupe, and Mikey Madison.

Snowpiercer

Release date: July 21

Where: AMC+

Snowpiercer, based on the Bong Joon Ho film of the same name, moves to AMC for its final season. Unfamiliar with Snowpiercer? The world has frozen over, and humans now live on perpetually running trains. Divisions have arisen with so many years on the train, and tensions are boiling over.

Time Bandits

Release date: July 24

Where: Apple TV Plus

Based on the iconic Terry Gilliam movie from 1981, this streaming series adaptation stars Lisa Kudrow in a ragtag group of heroes as they travel through space to save an 11-year-old boy’s parents. The comedic adventure series comes from the team behind What We Do in the Shadows.

Olympics 2024: Opening Ceremony

Release date: July 26

Where: Peacock

Don’t miss the opening ceremony of the year’s biggest sporting event. The Olympics 2024 will be held in Paris, and the opening ceremony will take place on the iconic Seine River. With the gorgeous Parisian skyline as its backdrop, it’s all but certain to be one of the most memorable opening ceremonies in the history of the games.

Futurama

Release date: July 29

Where: Hulu/Disney Plus

Good news, everyone! Futurama is back for its 12th season. Episodes stream weekly on Hulu in the U.S. and on Disney Plus internationally.

Sports events to stream in July

Ready to dive into the sports world? July features Euro 2024, the British Open, and so much more!

Football: Euro 2024

Dates: July 1-14

Where: BBC iPlayer, ITVX, TVNZ+, 6play, TF1, RAI, TV8, RTBF, VRT, ARD, ZDF, RTL, ORF, ServusTV, RTVE, NOS, NRK, Fubo, YouTube TV, DirecTV Stream, Optus Sport, TSN+, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV

Euro 2024 action continues in Germany with the knockout stages! Who will progress from the Round of 16 onward to the final on July 14?

Tennis: Wimbledon

Dates: July 1-14

Where: 9Now, BBC iPlayer, SRF, YouTube TV, DirecTV Stream, Fubo, Eurosport, TSN

Wimbledon will look quite different this summer with seven-time champion Novak Djokovic out following knee surgery. Don’t automatically assume 2023 Wimbledon victor Carlos Alcaraz is assured of a second straight title, especially if Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner has his say. Over in the women’s bracket, Iga Świątek looks to record a fifth career Grand Slam singles title—and add a triumph in London to her stellar resume.

Cycling: Tour de France

Dates: July 1-21

Where: SBS, RTBF, France TV, RaiPlay, YouTube TV, Peacock, FloBikes, Eurosport

The Tour de France continues throughout July as Jonas Vingegaard vies for a three-peat. Of course, he’ll need to hold off Tadej Pogačar, who previously won the tournament in 2020 and 2021. Get ready for a fun few weeks in L’hexagone!

Football: Copa America

Dates: June 20–July 20

Where: TV Globo, YouTube TV, Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, TSN+, Premier Sports, NOW, Amazon Prime Video

World champion Argentina aims to defend its Copa America title as the competition continues through to the final on July 20. Will Lionel Messi be able to inspire his countrymen to another title? Will Brazil dazzle its way deep into the competition? Or will one of the dark horses, like Mexico, win its way to the title?

Formula 1

Dates: July 7 (British GP); July 21 (Hungarian GP); July 28 (Belgian GP)

Where: RTBF; ORF; ServusTV; Channel 4; F1 TV Pro; YouTube TV; Fubo; Sky Sports; TSN

A thrilling Formula 1 season continues with three-must see July races, including the British GP in Silverstone. Max Verstappen remains on pace to win his fourth consecutive F1 title, though Charles Leclerc and Lando Norris are closing in fast. Can either driver catch MVS and add to the campaign’s second-half intrigue?

MLB: Home Run Derby and All-Star Game

Dates: July 15 (Home Run Derby); July 16 (All-Star Game)

Where: MLB.TV International, YouTube TV, Fubo

Baseball’s best and brightest are headed to Arlington, Texas, for All-Star Week. The game’s top sluggers meet Monday, July 15, for what should be a thrilling Home Run Derby. The next night pits the sport’s superstars, likely headlined by Yankees teammates Aaron Judge and Juan Soto, in the annual All-Star Game.

Golf: British Open

Dates: July 18-21

Where: YouTube TV, Peacock, NOW, TSN

Welcome to Scotland for the golf season’s fourth and final major event. Brian Harman looks to become the British Open‘s first repeat winner since Pádraig Harrington back in 2006-07. Don’t rule out World No. 3 and 2014 champion Rory McIlroy, who seeks his first major victory in nearly 10 years.

Olympics 2024

Date: Jul 26–Aug 11

Where: 9Now, BBC iPlayer, Peacock, and more

The world’s top athletes converge on Paris for the pinnacle of sporting events this summer! Don’t miss classic track-and-field events, along with swimming and exciting newer sports like skateboarding, sport climbing (introduced at the last Games in Tokyo), and breakdancing.