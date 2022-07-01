5 best UFO documentaries to stream

World UFO Day is on July 2. What is it, you ask? To us, it’s an excuse to delve into unexplained aerial phenomena—via streaming, of course.

Whether you’re a true believer or a rational skeptic, UFOs are a polarizing subject that’s been debated on and off for decades. And while military and governmental hearings have been largely fruitless in recent years, there has been a growing acceptance of the phenomena.

We’ve curated a short list of UFO documentaries to stoke the ufological fires. After all, Agent Fox Mulder said it best: “I want to believe.”

5 best UFO documentaries to watch this World UFO Day

The Phenomenon (2020) Mirage Men (2014) I Know What I Saw (2009) Out of the Blue (2003) Bob Lazar: Area 51 & Flying Saucers (2018)

The Phenomenon (2020)

Available on: Tubi for FREE

The newest entry on this list features an in-depth look at various famous international UFO cases including the Westall UFO incident and the Ruwa UFO incident. The Phenomenon is directed by James Fox, who is also responsible for Out of the Blue and I Know What I Saw.

Mirage Men (2014)

Available on: Tubi for FREE and YouTube for FREE

Mirage Men explores the methods used by the U.S. government to cover up purported advanced aerial technologies. The film features interviews with several former special agents, pilots, and engineers.

I Know What I Saw (2009)

Available on: Tubi for FREE and YouTube for FREE

The second entry on this list by director James Fox, I Know What I Saw covers such cases as the Phoenix Lights incident and a deep dive into the (now declassified) Project Blue Book study into UFOs conducted by the United States Air Force.

Out of the Blue (2003)

Available on: Tubi for FREE and YouTube for FREE

James Fox’s first documentary Out of the Blue covers the modern history of ufology and includes segments on the Rendlesham Forest incident, the Jimmy Carter UFO incident, and the UFO sightings made by former Mercury 7 astronaut Colonel Gordon Cooper.

Bob Lazar: Area 51 & Flying Saucers (2018)

Available on: Tubi for FREE

Bob Lazar is no stranger to controversy. His name has been spoken in paranormal and UFO forums for decades; and up until a few years ago, nobody really knew if he was real or not. In 2018, filmmaker Jeremy Corbell released Bob Lazar: Area 51 & Flying Saucers with Lazar about the latter’s supposed time working in the famed Area 51 facility in Nevada.

While the documentary is a great watch, Lazar and Corbell’s appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience delves deeper into the subject of ufology and is a fascinating watch.

