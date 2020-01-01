FAQ: ExpressVPN deals

Are there coupon codes for ExpressVPN?

No, there’s no need to enter any coupon codes or promo codes to claim your discount. The discount is applied automatically when you visit the order page through the links on this page.

Are there any other discounts or deals on sale for ExpressVPN?

Not at the moment; the 12 months subscription + 3 months free deal is currently the only discount for new customers. ExpressVPN does, however, offer seasonal promotions like contests where you can win free VPN service. Please subscribe to the ExpressVPN blog newsletter to get notified of the next chance to win.

ExpressVPN deal for current customers

Current ExpressVPN subscribers are able to access an even better deal: Get 100% free ExpressVPN service by referring friends. Each successful referral unlocks 30 days of free VPN service, for both you and your friend. There’s no limit to the number of referrals you can make!

How do I get ExpressVPN completely free?

You can try the full-featured version of ExpressVPN risk-free by signing up here. Then, if you’re not satisfied for any reason, cancel within 30 days for a full refund.