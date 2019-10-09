How to watch WWE events online
Streaming the most exciting WWE events only takes a few simple steps:
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to a secure server location that matches the region of the broadcaster you want to watch, such as a U.S. server for WWE Network.
- Tune in and enjoy the event!
Live stream the best WWE events in 2023
WWE Network
Country: U.S.
Price: 10 USD/month and up
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) is the creator and operator of the online video streaming service known as The WWE Network, which debuted in 2011. In 2014 WWE launched its new streaming service, which is available in the United States as well as in the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Singapore, and France.
Fox and the USA Network
Country: U.S.
While the WWE may be the greatest thing since, well, the WWF, finding live streams can be difficult. Canadians and Brits trying to stream the WWE probably feel a lot like Edge and Christian after a TLC match with The Hardy Boyz. Ouch.
With a VPN, you can watch every WWE SmackDown (Friday nights at 8 p.m. Eastern Time U.S.) match on Fox and catch Monday Night Raw (at 8 p.m. Eastern Time U.S). on the USA Network. You can watch the Fox and USA Network stream using a variety of free trials on Fubo (75 USD/month), YouTube TV (73 USD/month and up), Sling TV Blue (price varies), DirecTV Now (70 USD/month), or Hulu + Live TV (70 USD/month). Various free trials are available (DirecTV Now and Sling TV do not offer a free trial).
Note: You may need a valid U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe to YouTube TV, Sling TV, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, or DirecTV Now. You can still subscribe to YouTube TV via Google Play, even if you don’t have a U.S. credit/debit card.
Learn more about watching Fubo, YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, and DirecTV Now with ExpressVPN.
Peacock
Country: U.S.
Price: 6 USD/month
Peacock is the new official WWE broadcaster in the U.S. You can stream every live WWE PPV event including WrestleMania, Money in the Bank, Clash at the castle, and more. A seven-day free trial is available.
Note: You may need a U.S. credit/debit card or PayPal account to subscribe to Peacock.
2023 WWE calendar
|Show
|Date
|Location
|Royal Rumble 2023
|January 28, 2023
|San Antonio, TX
|WWE Elimination Chamber
|February 18, 2023
|Montreal, CAN
|WWE WrestleMania 39
|April 1-2, 2023
|Inglewood, CA
|WWE Money in the Bank
|July 1, 2023
|London, UK
|NXT: The Great American Bash
|July 30, 2023
|Cedar Park, TX
|SummerSlam
|August 5, 2023
|Detroit, MI
|Payback
|September 3, 2023
|Pittsburgh, PA
|Fastlane
|October 7, 2023
|Indianapolis, IN
Be it Raw, Smackdown, or NXT TakeOver: New York, WWE is always appointment TV. Monday Night Raw has been around for decades and today boasts more than 1,300 original episodes. And like the Nature Boy Ric Flair, it’s still goin’ strong.
Let us know how a VPN helped you watch WWE in the comments section below. If you have any questions, live chat is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
よくある質問（FAQ）スポーツのストリーミング
PCでスポーツのストリーミング再生はできますか？
スマホやタブレットでスポーツのストリーミング再生はできますか？
VPNを使ってTVでストリーミングする方法は？
ExpressVPNを使用してテレビでスポーツをストリーミングする方法は5つあります。
– スマートTV、Android TV、または他のストリーミングデバイスのネイティブアプリで
– PCでストリーミングし、HDMIケーブルでPCをテレビに接続
– PCやモバイルデバイスから、TVやストリーミングデバイスにワイヤレスでミラーリングまたはキャスト
– デバイスを無制限に使用でき、同時に異なるサーバーロケーションに簡単に接続できるExpressVPN対応ルーターに接続
– Apple TVやゲーム機など、VPNをインストールできないデバイスに対応するExpressVPNの機能であるMediaStreamerを使用。MediaStreamerは、VPNのような完全なセキュリティ効果は得られませんが、一度だけ設定する必要があります（なお、Apple TVやゲーム機をルーターに接続することで、両方の利点を得ることができます！）
ExpressVPNを大画面TVで使用するすべての方法については以下をクリックするか、年中無休24時間対応のサポートにステップごとの手順をお問い合わせください。
おすすめのVPNサーバーに接続しましたが、ストリーミングサービスにログインすることができませんでした！
ご安心ください！サーバー負荷は急速に変化しますが（特に多くの人が特定のイベントを見ようとするとき）、これこそExpressVPNが世界中に高速サーバーを持つ理由なのです。例えば、米国やドイツのサイトにアクセスしようとしている場合、これらの国の別のサーバーロケーションに接続してみてください。
サーバーロケーションが1つの国に接続しようとしている場合は、まずロケーションの設定を確認します。モバイル端末の場合は、VPNを切断し、位置情報サービスをオフにしてから、再度VPNに接続してください。WindowsとMac両方のPCでは、プライバシーとセキュリティの設定メニューで位置情報サービスをオフにすることができます。
その他のヘルプについては、年中無休24時間対応のライブチャットで弊社のサポートチームメンバーにご相談ください。
VPNに接続ましたが、インターネットの速度が遅いです
インターネットの速度が遅い、またはストリーミングが遅れているように見える場合、いくつかの理由が考えられます。
-接続したVPNサーバーとユーザーの物理的な居場所の距離が遠い
-接続の種類（有線接続の方が無線接続よりも信頼性が高い）
-VPNとISPの相互接続が最適化されていない
-今いる場所のインターネット接続速度が低下している
-お使いのデバイスの種類と処理能力の問題
トラブルシューティングをするには、以下の各手順をお試しください。
-ExpressVPNの最新バージョンをダウンロードする
-別のVPNサーバーロケーションに接続する
-VPNプロトコルを変更する
上記を試してもストリーミング速度に問題がある場合は、ExpressVPNサポートチームに24時間いつでもご連絡いただければ、すぐに担当者が対応いたします。
ExpressVPNを使って視聴できるその他のストリーミングサービスは？
ExpressVPNは、世界中のすべての最も人気のストリーミングアプリとシームレスに動作します。ストリーミングにVPNを使用することで、ISPのスロットリング（速度が低下することがある）から解放され、無制限の帯域幅で超高速HDで安全に視聴することができます。旅行中や公共Wi-Fiのような安全でないネットワーク上でも、どこからでもお気に入りのチームを見たいなら、ExpressVPNがスポーツストリーミング体験を向上させる素晴らしい方法です。
ストリーミング方法でお困りですか？
24時間対応のライブチャットサポート
日本語でご利用いただけます