WWE Network

Country: U.S.

Price: 10 USD/month and up

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) is the creator and operator of the online video streaming service known as The WWE Network, which debuted in 2011. In 2014 WWE launched its new streaming service, which is available in the United States as well as in the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Singapore, and France.

Fox and the USA Network

Country: U.S.

While the WWE may be the greatest thing since, well, the WWF, finding live streams can be difficult. Canadians and Brits trying to stream the WWE probably feel a lot like Edge and Christian after a TLC match with The Hardy Boyz. Ouch.

With a VPN, you can watch every WWE SmackDown (Friday nights at 8 p.m. Eastern Time U.S.) match on Fox and catch Monday Night Raw (at 8 p.m. Eastern Time U.S). on the USA Network. You can watch the Fox and USA Network stream using a variety of free trials on Fubo (75 USD/month), YouTube TV (73 USD/month and up), Sling TV Blue (price varies), DirecTV Now (70 USD/month), or Hulu + Live TV (70 USD/month). Various free trials are available (DirecTV Now and Sling TV do not offer a free trial).

Note: You may need a valid U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe to YouTube TV, Sling TV, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, or DirecTV Now. You can still subscribe to YouTube TV via Google Play, even if you don’t have a U.S. credit/debit card.

Learn more about watching Fubo, YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, and DirecTV Now with ExpressVPN.

Peacock

Country: U.S.

Price: 6 USD/month

Peacock is the new official WWE broadcaster in the U.S. You can stream every live WWE PPV event including WrestleMania, Money in the Bank, Clash at the castle, and more. A seven-day free trial is available.

Note: You may need a U.S. credit/debit card or PayPal account to subscribe to Peacock.

2023 WWE calendar

Show Date Location Royal Rumble 2023 January 28, 2023 San Antonio, TX WWE Elimination Chamber February 18, 2023 Montreal, CAN WWE WrestleMania 39 April 1-2, 2023 Inglewood, CA WWE Money in the Bank July 1, 2023 London, UK NXT: The Great American Bash July 30, 2023 Cedar Park, TX SummerSlam August 5, 2023 Detroit, MI Payback September 3, 2023 Pittsburgh, PA Fastlane October 7, 2023 Indianapolis, IN

Be it Raw, Smackdown, or NXT TakeOver: New York, WWE is always appointment TV. Monday Night Raw has been around for decades and today boasts more than 1,300 original episodes. And like the Nature Boy Ric Flair, it’s still goin’ strong.

