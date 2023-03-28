We hope you’re ready for baseball! The 2023 MLB season officially begins Thursday, March 30, and runs all the way through Sunday, October 1. The 2,430-game regular season will be among the most unique in league history as teams adjust to several new rule changes, including a pitch clock, bigger bases, and a balanced schedule.

Whether you’re looking to catch all 162 of your favorite team’s games, or make sure you have the ability to safely and securely stream every primetime showdown, ExpressVPN has you covered. Read on for all the ways to watch every game on the 2023 MLB schedule.

Regular season March 30 – October 1, 2023 Postseason October 3, 2023 – November 4, 2023 (at the latest) Number of teams: 30 Number of games: 162 TV partner(s) Fox/FS1, TBS, ESPN/ABC, MLB Network, Apple TV+, Peacock, RCNs

What are the MLB schedule changes for 2023?

As part of the new collective bargaining agreement, the 2023 MLB season will feature a balanced schedule similar to that used in the NBA and NHL. Let’s use the New York Yankees as an example to demonstrate how the new schedule works.

Outside of the 2020 COVID season, teams traditionally played 76 games against divisional opponents. For example, the Yankees would play the Blue Jays , Orioles , Red Sox , and Rays 19 times (across six series) per season. Now, that 76 has decreased to 52, meaning the Yankees will only see their division rivals 13 times (across four series) per year.

Each league has 15 teams, with five in each division. So how often will the Yankees face the likes of the AL Central ’s Cleveland Guardians or the AL West ’s Texas Rangers ? Great question. Teams will play six games each against six league opponents, and seven games against four other league opponents, equaling 64 total intraleague games; this is actually slightly down from the 66 of years past. Sticking with the Yankees, the Bronx Bombers will play six games against the Guardians (April 10-12 in Cleveland and May 1-3 in New York) and seven against the Rangers (April 27-30 in Texas and June 23-25 in New York).

Sticking with the Yankees, the Bronx Bombers and every other American League East team faced all National League Central teams in 2022. This year, the Yankees will play 46 total games against every National League team, including a four-game home-and-home series against the crosstown Mets, their natural rival. The 46 interleague games are up from 20 in 2022.

In short: The Yankees will play 52 divisional games, 64 intraleague games, and 46 interleague games, resulting in 162 total games.

MLB Opening Day schedule 2023

For the first time ever, every MLB team will play a game on Opening Day. The 2023 MLB Opening Day schedule features an afternoon bout between Aaron Judge’s New York Yankees and Joc Pederson’s San Francisco Giants on Thursday, March 30. Later that day, Yordan Alvarez and the Houston Astros begin their World Series title defense against Tim Anderson and the Chicago White Sox. You can find the full Opening Day schedule below, but note that inclement weather could always force a possible postponement! Every game will be available to stream through MLB.TV.

Game Date and time Washington Nationals vs. Atlanta Braves Thursday, March 30, 1:05 p.m. ET / 6:05 p.m. GMT New York Yankees vs. San Francisco Giants Thursday, March 30, 1:05 p.m. ET / 6:05 p.m. GMT Boston Red Sox vs. Baltimore Orioles Thursday, March 30, 2:10 p.m. ET / 7:10 p.m. GMT Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers Thursday, March 30, 2:20 p.m. ET / 7:20 p.m. GMT Tampa Bay Rays vs. Detroit Tigers Thursday, March 30, 3:10 p.m. ET / 8:10 p.m. GMT Texas Rangers vs. Philadelphia Phillies Thursday, March 30, 4:05 p.m. ET / 9:05 p.m. GMT San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies Thursday, March 30, 4:10 p.m. ET / 9:05 p.m. GMT St. Louis Cardinals vs. Toronto Blue Jays Thursday, March 30, 4:10 p.m. ET / 9:05 p.m. GMT Kansas City Royals vs. Minnesota Twins Thursday, March 30, 4:10 p.m. ET / 9:05 p.m. GMT Cincinnati Reds vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Thursday, March 30, 4:10 p.m. ET / 9:05 p.m. GMT Miami Marlins vs. New York Mets Thursday, March 30, 4:10 p.m. ET / 9:05 p.m. GMT Houston Astros vs. Chicago White Sox Thursday, March 30, 7:08 p.m. ET / 12:08 a.m. GMT Oakland Athletics vs. Los Angeles Angels Thursday, March 30, 10:07 p.m. ET / 3:07 a.m. GMT Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Thursday, March 30, 10:07 p.m. ET / 3:10 a.m. GMT Seattle Mariners vs. Cleveland Guardians Thursday, March 30, 10:10 p.m. ET / 3:10 a.m. GMT

MLB Friday Night Baseball schedule

Apple TV+ will stream two MLB games every Friday night throughout the 2023 season. Here’s the full first-half schedule. Note that you must have an AppleTV+ subscription to watch games, as they are not expected to be available through MLB.TV.

Date and time Matchup April 7, 2:20 p.m. ET Chicago Cubs vs. Texas Rangers April 7, 7:20 p.m. ET Atlanta Braves vs. San Diego Padres April 14, 6:40 p.m. ET Detroit Tigers vs. San Francisco Giants April 14, 7:10 p.m. ET Boston Red Sox vs. Los Angeles Angels April 21, 7:05 p.m. ET New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays April 21, 7:20 p.m. ET Atlanta Braves vs. Houston Astros April 28, 8:10 p.m. ET Houston Astros vs. Philadelphia Phillies April 28, 10:10 p.m. ET Los Angeles Dodgers vs. St. Louis Cardinals May 5, 6:40 p.m. ET Cincinnati Reds vs. Chicago White Sox May 5, 7:10 p.m. ET Cleveland Guardians vs. Minnesota Twins May 12, 8:10 p.m. ET Milwaukee Brewers vs. Kansas City Royals May 12, 8:10 p.m. ET Minnesota Twins vs. Chicago Cubs May 19, 7:07 p.m. ET Toronto Blue Jays vs. Baltimore Orioles May 19, 7:20 p.m. ET Atlanta Braves vs. Seattle Mariners May 26, 7:05 p.m. ET New York Yankees vs. San Diego Padres May 26, 7:10 p.m. ET Detroit Tigers vs. Chicago White Sox June 2, 5:10 p.m. ET Cincinnati Reds vs. Milwaukee Brewers June 2, 8:10 p.m. ET Minnesota Twins vs. Cleveland Guardians June 9, 7:05 p.m. Baltimore Orioles vs. Kansas City Royals June 9, 9:38 p.m. ET Los Angeles Angels vs. Seattle Mariners June 16, 8:10 p.m. ET Milwaukee Brewers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates June 16, 10:10 p.m. ET Seattle Mariners vs. Chicago White Sox June 23, 6:40 p.m. ET Miami Marlins vs. Pittsburgh Pirates June 23, 7:05 p.m. ET Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Mets June 30, 7:05 p.m. ET Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Milwaukee Brewers June 30, 9:38 p.m. ET Los Angeles Angels vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

2023 MLB regular season rivalry matchups

From historical rivalries to World Series rematches, here are some key 2023 series that have caught our eye. We’ve noted where each series will be played and which games will air on national television or streaming services. You can find the league’s entire daily schedule here.

Teams Dates Broadcasters Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants April 10-12 (San Francisco); June 16-18 (Los Angeles); September 21-24 (Los Angeles); September 29-October 1 (San Francisco) Sportsnet LA, NBC Sports Bay Area Philadelphia Phillies vs. Houston Astros April 28-30 (Houston) AppleTV+ (April 28), ESPN (April 30) Atlanta Braves vs. New York Mets April 28-May 1 (New York); June 6-8 (Atlanta); August 11-13 (New York); August 21-23 (Atlanta) Bally Sports South, Bally Sports Southeast, SNY, Fox (April 29); TBS (June 6) Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres May 5-7 (San Diego); May 12-14 (Los Angeles); August 4-7 (San Diego); September 11-13 (Los Angeles) Sportsnet LA, Bally Sports San Diego, Fox (May 13); FS1 (August 5) Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals May 8-10 (Chicago); June 24-25 (London) July 20-23 (Chicago); July 27-30 (St. Louis) Marquee, Bally Sports Midwest, Fox (June 24); ESPN (June 25) Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies May 25-28 (Atlanta); June 20-22 (Philadelphia); September 12-14 (Philadelphia); September 18-20 (Atlanta) Bally Sports South, Bally Sports Southeast, NBC Sports Philadelphia, ESPN2 (May 28), TBS (June 20); New York Yankees vs. San Diego Padres May 26-28 (New York) YES, Bally Sports San Diego, AppleTV+ (May 26) New York Mets vs. Philadelphia Phillies May 30-June 1 (New York); June 23-25 (Philadelphia) SNY, NBC Sports Philadelphia; AppleTV+ (June 23); FS1 (June 24); September 21-24 (Philadelphia); September 29-October 1 (New York) Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees June 9-11 (Boston); June 16-18 (New York); August 18-20 (Boston); September 11-14 (New York) NESN, YES, ESPN (June 18), Fox (June 10, June 17, and September 14), and FS1 (August 19) New York Yankees vs. New York Mets June 13-14 (Mets host); July 25-26 (Yankees host) YES, SNY, ESPN (June 14) Houston Astros vs. Los Angeles Dodgers June 23-25 (Los Angeles) AT&T SportsNet Southwest; Sportsnet LA; Fox (June 24) Houston Astros vs. New York Yankees August 3-6 (New York); September 1-3 (Houston) AT&T SportsNet Southwest, YES, Fox (August 3), Amazon Prime Video (August 4 and September 1, New York market only; Houston feed will still air on AT&T SportsNet Southwest);

2023 MLB Sunday Leadoff Schedule on Peacock

Get ready for another busy season of baseball on Peacock! You can find the full schedule below.

Date and time Matchup April 23, 12:05 p.m. ET Philadelphia Phillies vs. Colorado Rockies April 30, 12:05 p.m. ET Miami Marlins vs. Chicago Cubs May 7, 11:35 a.m. ET Atlanta Braves vs. Baltimore Orioles* May 14, 11:35 a.m. ET Cleveland Guardians vs. Los Angeles Angels May 21, 11:35 a.m. ET Cincinnati Reds vs. New York Yankees May 28, 11:35 a.m. ET Tampa Bay Rays vs. Los Angeles Dodgers June 4, 11:35 a.m. ET Pittsburgh Pirates vs. St. Louis Cardinals June 11, 11:35 a.m. ET Detroit Tigers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks June 18, 1:05 p.m. ET Chicago Cubs vs. Baltimore Orioles July 2, 12:05 p.m. ET Baltimore Orioles vs. Minnesota Twins July 9, 12:05 p.m. ET Washington Nationals vs. Texas Rangers July 16, 12:05 p.m. ET Pittsburgh Pirates vs. San Francisco Giants July 23, 12:05 p.m. ET Detroit Tigers vs. San Diego Padres July 30, 12:05 p.m. ET Toronto Blue Jays vs. Los Angeles Angels August 6, 12:05 p.m. ET Cleveland Guardians vs. Chicago White Sox August 13, 12:05 p.m. ET Boston Red Sox vs. Detroit Tigers August 20, 1:05 p.m. ET Houston Astros vs. Seattle Mariners August 27, 12:05 p.m. ET New York Mets vs. Los Angeles Angels September 3, 1:05 p.m. ET Milwaukee Brewers vs. Philadelphia Phillies

*denotes game that will also air live on NBC

MLB World Tour 2023

Several of baseball’s premier franchises are going global in 2023. Here’s an easy guide to the MLB World Tour:

Game Date and time Venue Network San Francisco Giants vs. San Diego Padres Saturday, April 29, 4:05 p.m. local time / 6:05 p.m. ET Alfredo Harp Helú Stadium, Mexico City NBC Sports Bay Area, Bally San Diego, MLB Network San Francisco Giants vs. San Diego Padres Sunday, April 30, 2:05 p.m. local time / 4:05 p.m. ET Alfredo Harp Helú Stadium, Mexico City NBC Sports Bay Area, Bally San Diego, MLB Network St. Louis Cardinals vs. Chicago Cubs Saturday, June 24, 6:10 p.m. local time / 1:10 p.m. ET London Stadium, London Fox St. Louis Cardinals vs. Chicago Cubs Sunday, June 25, 3:10 p.m. local time / 10:10 a.m. ET London Stadium, London ESPN

MLB All-Star Game

The 2023 MLB All-Star Game is scheduled for Tuesday, July 11, 2023 and will be held at T-Mobile Park in Seattle. The Home Run Derby will occur one night earlier. Although the All-Star Game typically starts at 8 p.m. ET, an official first pitch time has not been announced yet.

What is the MLB playoff format for 2023?

The 2023 MLB postseason is expected to begin Tuesday, October 3. You can find the entire tentative schedule below.

Round Dates TV Wild Card Series Oct. 3-TBD ESPN, TBD Divisional Series TBD Fox, TBS League Championship Series TBD Fox/FS1 (ALCS), TBS (NLCS) World Series October TBD-Nov. 4 (latest) Fox

ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.

FAQ: About the 2023 MLB schedule Is the MLB schedule out for 2023? The 2023 MLB season was officially released on August 24, 2022. Although each team will still play 162 total games, they will face all 29 other teams in one year for the first time in league history. Excluding the revamped COVID-impacted schedule in 2020, this marks the most substantial MLB schedule change since 2013, when teams began playing interleague play throughout the season rather than select weeks in May, June, and July. How can I watch MLB.TV on my television? Baseball fans wanting to watch MLB.TV on their television (or any device) have several options, the most basic involving downloading the official app. However, Fubo (previously known as fuboTV) now includes MLB.TV as an add-on package for 25 USD, but note that blackouts will still apply within the United States and Canada. How can I watch baseball for free? Fubo, YouTube TV, and DirecTV Stream all include channels that air MLB games (i.e. ESPN and Fox) and offer free trial services. Please note that as of March 2023, YouTube TV no longer carries MLB Network, and Fubo does not offer TBS. Although neither station traditionally airs exclusive regular-season games, TBS continues to have MLB postseason rights through the League Championship Series. Can I stream sports on my computer? Definitely. If you’re accessing the streaming service from a web browser, be sure to also install the ExpressVPN extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge. The extension has a few features under the hood that can smooth out common streaming issues. Can I stream sports on my phone or tablet? Yes. ExpressVPN has apps for every major mobile device, including iOS and Android. How can I stream on my TV with a VPN? In brief there are five different ways to stream sports on your TV with ExpressVPN: -With the native app for a smart TV or streaming device

-By streaming on your computer and connecting to the TV with an HDMI cable

-By mirroring or casting wirelessly to your TV or streaming device from your computer or mobile device

-By connecting to an ExpressVPN-enabled router, which allows for unlimited devices and makes it super simple to connect to different server locations simultaneously

-With MediaStreamer, ExpressVPN’s solution for devices that cannot install a VPN, such as Apple TV or gaming consoles. MediaStreamer only needs to be set up once, although it does not provide the full security benefits of a VPN. (Note that by connecting your Apple TV or gaming console to a router, you can get the best of both worlds!) For more information on all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your big-screen TV, click here or contact a 24/7 Support agent for step-by-step instructions. I connected to the VPN but my internet speed is slow If your internet speed is slow or your streaming seems to lag, there are a few possible reasons: -The distance of your selected VPN server location from your physical location

-Your connection type (wired connections are more reliable than wireless connections)

-Suboptimal interconnectivity between the VPN and your ISP

-Slow internet connection speed at your location

-Your device type and processing power Try each of the following steps to troubleshoot: -Download the latest version of ExpressVPN

-Connect to a different VPN server location

-Change your VPN protocol If you try each of the above and are still experiencing issues with your streaming speed, contact the ExpressVPN Support Team 24/7 and someone will be with you in seconds. I connected to the suggested VPN server location but I can’t log in to the streaming service! No worries! Server load changes rapidly (especially when lots of people are trying to watch certain events), but that’s exactly why ExpressVPN has high-speed servers all over the world. If you’re trying to access a site in the U.S. or Germany, for instance, try connecting to a different server location in those countries. If you’re trying to connect to a country with one server location, the first step is to check your location settings. If you’re on a mobile device, disconnect from the VPN, turn off location services, then connect to the VPN again. On both Windows and Mac computers, you can turn off Location Services within the Privacy & Security settings menu. For more help, you can always talk to a member of our Support Team, available 24/7 by live chat. What other streaming services can I watch with ExpressVPN? ExpressVPN works seamlessly with all the most popular streaming apps from around the world. Using a VPN for streaming ensures you watch securely in blazing-fast HD with unlimited bandwidth, free from ISP throttling (which can sometimes slow down speeds). If you want to watch your favorite team from anywhere—even while traveling or on unsecured networks like public Wi-Fi—ExpressVPN is a great way to enhance your sports streaming experience.