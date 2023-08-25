The 2023-2024 Saudi Pro League season is shaping up to be one of the most exciting in recent years. The league has attracted some of the biggest names in soccer, including Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema. N’Golo Kanté and reigning champions Al-Ittihad began the season seeking their 10th title.
ExpressVPN is here to make sure you can safely and securely stream the entire 2023-24 Saudi Pro League season.
|Date
|August 11, 2023 – May 27, 2024
|Current champion
|Al-Ittihad Club
|Founded
|1976
|Level on pyramid
|1
How to watch the 2023–24 Saudi Pro League for free online
You can stream every Saudi Pro League match with ExpressVPN by following just a few simple steps:
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to the VPN server location that matches the broadcaster you want to watch. For example, if you’d like to stream an Australian broadcaster, connect to a secure server in Australia or a U.S. server for an American broadcaster.
- Check the schedule of the broadcaster you want to watch, such as 10 play or Fubo, and find the game you want to stream.
- Tune in and enjoy!
Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.
10 play
Price: Free
The Australian streaming service 10 play will offer free live streams of every Al Nassr match during the 2023-24 season. 10 play is entirely free to stream but you will need to create an account to do so.
Why do you need a VPN to watch the Saudi Pro League online?
Donning a replica Ronaldo kit isn’t the only way to properly enjoy the Saudi Pro League season. You’ll want to add ExpressVPN to your football-viewing palate this fall. Not only does ExpressVPN offer servers in 94 countries across the globe, all of which are optimized for speed and security, but you can stream every match on computers, smartphones, and even smart TVs and gaming consoles. You can have up to eight simultaneous connections, allowing you to watch your favorite teams in blazing-fast HD.
Best VPN for watching Saudi Pro League in 2023
ExpressVPN is the best VPN for safely and securely streaming the entire 2023 Saudi Pro League. Our high-speed servers allow you to enjoy every goal without missing a single second regardless of your device. ExpressVPN offers easy-to-use apps for Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS, as well as platforms that other VPN companies don’t support, like Linux, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, and routers, plus browser extensions for Chrome, Firefox, and Edge. If you need help along the way, ExpressVPN offers 24/7 live chat support and a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee!
Key Features:
- High-speed servers in 94 countries across the globe, all optimized for speed and security
- Up to 8 simultaneous connections (with a 6- or 12-month subscription)
- 5-star customer service with 24/7 live chat support
- Strict privacy policy: No activity logs and no connection logs
- Comprehensive support site filled with DIY troubleshooting articles, handy video tutorials, and more
- The industry’s most advanced VPN server technology, TrustedServer, wipes data on every reboot
- Our innovative Threat Manager protects your phone from malware and other suspicious tracking apps
- Next-gen Lightway protocol offers greater speeds, security, and reliability, especially on mobile
Watch the Saudi Pro League on DAZN
DAZN
Price: Varies
DAZN customers living in Canada, the UK, Ireland, Germany, Austria, or Belgium can tune into Saudi Pro League games with their subscriptions. Note that DAZN accepts local credit/debit cards and the ability to subscribe via PayPal.
Note: Your DAZN subscription will be locked to your country of choice (i.e. Canada) and cannot be changed to another country, even when traveling.
Where to watch the Saudi Pro League in your country
Looking to watch the Saudi Pro League? We have you covered.
Watch the Saudi Pro League in the United States
Fox Sports
Fox Sports has broadcasting rights for the Saudi Pro League in the United States, with matches primarily airing on FS2. A variety of free trials are available through cord-cutting streaming services that carry FS2, including Fubo (75 USD/month), DirecTV Stream (65 USD/month and up, though the package including FS2 costs 110 USD), and YouTube TV (73 USD/month).
Note: You may need a U.S. billing address, postal code, and credit card to subscribe to Sling TV or DirecTV Stream.
Fubo
Price: 75 USD and up
Channels: FS2
To watch the Saudi Pro League on Fubo, you’ll want to tune into FS2 via the Pro Plan. Good news: Fubo offers a 7-day free trial! Note that you may need a credit card issued from the country you’re trying to sign up from (U.S., Canada, Spain).
Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.
YouTube TV
Price: 73 USD/month and up
Channels: ESPN, ESPN 2
YouTube TV includes FS2 for soccer fans wanting to watch the Saudi Pro League. Perhaps the best part of YouTube TV is you can pay through Google Play rather than needing a U.S. credit card! Free trials are available.
Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.
DirecTV Stream
Price: 110 USD/month and up
Channels: FS2
DirecTV Stream is a popular streaming platform for sports fans, and its “Ultimate” package comes with FS2 for prospective Saudi Pro League viewers. Although the “Ultimate” package costs 110 USD, the service offers a 5-day free trial.
Note: You may need to provide a U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 90210, 10022) and a valid U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe to DirecTV Stream.
Watch the Saudi Pro League in the UK
Sky Sports
Price: 22 GBP/month and up
Living in the UK? Sky Sports is your best bet for catching 2023 Saudi Pro League live streams. You must also provide a valid postal code and a UK/Ireland credit or debit card.
If you have a Sky subscription, you can stream content with Sky Go by connecting to a secure UK server and logging in to your Sky Go account.
Where can I watch Al-Nassr matches?
Soccer fans can watch all of Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr matches for free on Australia’s 10 play. You can stream matches on a variety of devices, including smartphones, tablets, and computers.
2023–24 Al-Nassr schedule
How many games will Cristiano Ronaldo and Al Nassr win this season? Track their full schedule here.
What teams are in the Saudi Pro League?
|Team
|City
|Stadium
|Abha
|Abha
|Prince Sultan bin Abdul Aziz Stadium
|Al-Ahli
|Jeddah
|King Abdullah Sports City
|Al-Ettifaq
|Dammam
|Prince Mohamed bin Fahd Stadium
|Al-Fateh
|Al-Hasa (Hofuf)
|Prince Abdullah bin Jalawi Stadium
|Al-Fayha
|Al Majma’ah
|Al Majma’ah Sports City
|Al-Hazem
|Ar Rass
|Al-Hazem Club Stadium
|Al-Hilal
|Riyadh
|King Fahd International Stadium
|Al-Ittihad
|Jeddah
|King Abdullah Sports City
|Al-Khaleej
|Saihat
|Prince Mohamed bin Fahd Stadium (Dammam)
|Al-Nassr
|Riyadh
|Al-Awwal Park
|Al-Okhdood
|Najran
|Prince Hathloul bin Abdul Aziz Sports City
|Al-Raed
|Buraidah
|King Abdullah Sport City Stadium
|Al-Riyadh
|Riyadh
|Prince Turki bin Abdul Aziz Stadium
|Al-Shabab
|Riyadh
|Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium
|Al-Taawoun
|Buraidah
|King Abdullah Sport City Stadium and Al-Taawoun Club Stadium
|Al-Tai
|Ha’il
|Prince Abdul Aziz bin Musa’ed Stadium
|Al-Wehda
|Mecca
|King Abdul Aziz Stadium
|Damac
|Khamis Mushait
|Prince Sultan bin Abdul Aziz Stadium (Abha) and Damac Club Stadium
ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.
FAQ: About the Saudi Pro League
How much do Saudi Pro League players make?
The salaries of Saudi Pro League players vary greatly, depending on their experience, skill level, and nationality. The average salary for a player in the Saudi Pro League is around 3 million EUR per year, but the top earners, such as Cristiano Ronaldo, often make much more.
How much does Ronaldo get paid at Al Nassr?
Cristiano Ronaldo’s salary at Al Nassr is 200 million EUR annually, equivalent to 173 million GBP or 213 million USD. Much of that money, roughly 111 million EUR, is for commercial deals and image rights.
Will Ronaldo leave Al Nassr?
As of August 2023, Ronaldo is still under contract with Al Nassr and has yet to publicly say if he plans to leave the Saudi Pro League.
What is the cheapest way to watch the Saudi Pro League with a VPN?
Soccer fans can watch all of Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr matches for free on Australia’s 10 play. You can stream matches on a variety of devices, including smartphones, tablets, and computers.
Who funds the Saudi Pro League?
The Public Investment Fund is the sovereign wealth fund of Saudi Arabia and is the Saudi Pro League’s primary investor. The PIF has invested billions of dollars in the league in recent years in an effort to make it more competitive internationally.
Is the Saudi Pro League FIFA recognized?
Yes, the Saudi Pro League is FIFA-recognized. It is one of the 211 member associations of FIFA, the international football governing body. This means that the Saudi Pro League can participate in FIFA competitions, such as the FIFA Club World Cup and the FIFA World Cup qualifying tournament.
Which tier is the Saudi Pro League?
The Saudi Pro League is the top tier of the Saudi Arabian football league system. Sixteen teams compete for the title, and the top three teams qualify for the AFC Champions League.
Which is better: MLS or the Saudi Pro League?
The MLS is more competitive, thanks to the salary cap, but the Saudi Pro League has more star power. Ultimately, the best league for you will depend on your personal preferences. If you are looking for a league with a lot of parity and close competition, then the MLS is a good choice. If you want a league with more star power and excitement, the Saudi Pro League may be a better option.
How many foreign players can play in the Saudi Pro League?
As of the 2023-2024 season, each team in the Saudi Pro League can register a maximum of 8 foreign players. This includes players from any country other than Saudi Arabia.
Why are football players going to the Saudi Pro League?
Football players are going to the Saudi Pro League for numerous reasons, including high salaries, tax breaks, weather, and the opportunity to play in the AFC Champions League.
Can I stream the Saudi Pro League on my computer?
Definitely. If you’re accessing the streaming service from a web browser, be sure to also install the ExpressVPN extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge. The extension has a few features under the hood that can smooth out common streaming issues.
Can I stream the Saudi Pro League on my phone or tablet?
How can I stream the Saudi Pro League on my TV with a VPN?
In brief there are five different ways to stream sports on your TV with ExpressVPN:
-With the native app for a smart TV or streaming device
-By streaming on your computer and connecting to the TV with an HDMI cable
-By mirroring or casting wirelessly to your TV or streaming device from your computer or mobile device
-By connecting to an ExpressVPN-enabled router, which allows for unlimited devices and makes it super simple to connect to different server locations simultaneously
-With MediaStreamer, ExpressVPN’s solution for devices that cannot install a VPN, such as Apple TV or gaming consoles. MediaStreamer only needs to be set up once, although it does not provide the full security benefits of a VPN. (Note that by connecting your Apple TV or gaming console to a router, you can get the best of both worlds!)
For more information on all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your big-screen TV, click here or contact a 24/7 Support agent for step-by-step instructions.
I connected to the VPN but my internet speed is slow!
If your internet speed is slow or your streaming seems to lag, there are a few possible reasons:
-The distance of your selected VPN server location from your physical location
-Your connection type (wired connections are more reliable than wireless connections)
-Suboptimal interconnectivity between the VPN and your ISP
-Slow internet connection speed at your location
-Your device type and processing power
Try each of the following steps to troubleshoot:
-Download the latest version of ExpressVPN
-Connect to a different VPN server location
-Change your VPN protocol
If you try each of the above and are still experiencing issues with your streaming speed, contact the ExpressVPN Support Team 24/7 and someone will be with you in seconds.
I connected to the suggested VPN server location but I can’t log in to the streaming service!
No worries! Server load changes rapidly (especially when lots of people are trying to watch certain events), but that’s exactly why ExpressVPN has high-speed servers all over the world. If you’re trying to access a site in the U.S. or Germany, for instance, try connecting to a different server location in those countries.
If you’re trying to connect to a country with one server location, the first step is to check your location settings. If you’re on a mobile device, disconnect from the VPN, turn off location services, then connect to the VPN again. On both Windows and Mac computers, you can turn off Location Services within the Privacy & Security settings menu.
For more help, you can always talk to a member of our Support Team, available 24/7 by live chat. your sports streaming experience.
What other streaming services can I watch with ExpressVPN?
ExpressVPN works seamlessly with all the most popular streaming apps from around the world. Using a VPN for streaming ensures you watch securely in blazing-fast HD with unlimited bandwidth, free from ISP throttling (which can sometimes slow down speeds). If you want to watch your favorite team from anywhere—even while traveling or on unsecured networks like public Wi-Fi—ExpressVPN is a great way to enhance your sports streaming experience.