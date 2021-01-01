Get 30 days free when you sign up now.

Get the best VPN for Raspberry Pi

Research, build, and play with a risk-free Raspberry Pi VPN.

  • Compatible with various generations of the Raspberry Pi
  • Optimized for speed and stability
  • Operates in the background—just set it and forget it
  • No-fuss 30-day money-back guarantee
Get ExpressVPN View Compatibility
Raspberry Pi with ExpressVPN

Set up your Raspberry Pi with a secure VPN

Download the best VPN for Raspberry Pi devices.

ExpressVPN replaces your IP address, secures your connection, and lets you browse with privacy. Whether you’re streaming your favorite shows or games, enjoy all of the protective benefits of a VPN on your Raspberry Pi.

Set up ExpressVPN on your Raspberry Pi in under five minutes using this step-by-step tutorial.

Get ExpressVPN

Connect to ExpressVPN on Raspberry Pi in 3 easy steps

Step 1

Install a VPN on Raspberry Pi.

Use “expressvpn list” to view the full list of 160 ExpressVPN server locations.

Step 2

Raspberry Pi terminal displaying ExpressVPN server list request.

Enter “expressvpn connect LOCATION” to connect to the server location of your choice.

Step 3

North America and South America VPN locations.

Browse the web privately and securely at blazing-fast speeds.

Get ExpressVPN
Raspberry Pi board.

Download a VPN for all Raspberry Pi models

ExpressVPN works with the following Raspberry Pi models:

  • Raspberry Pi 2 (2015)

  • Raspberry Pi 3 (2016)

  • Raspberry Pi Zero WH (2018)

  • Raspberry Pi 3 B+ (2018)

  • Raspberry Pi 3 A+ (2018)

  • Raspberry Pi 4B (2019)

  • Raspberry Pi 4B 8GB (2020)

  • Raspberry Pi 400 (2020)

Get ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN for Raspberry Pi key features

More VPN locations

Connect your device to a huge network of 160 server locations in 94 countries.

Optimized for speed

ExpressVPN constantly optimizes servers to deliver the fastest speeds possible.

Superior connection reliability

Enjoy industry-leading connection stability and reliability, no matter where you are in the world.

Best-in-class encryption

Secure and protect all of your data with best-in-class AES 256-bit encryption.

Increase your anonymity

Replace your IP and location to prevent tracking of browsing activity and metadata.

Live chat support

Contact Support around the clock if you have questions about ExpressVPN on any device.

Get ExpressVPN

Why customers love ExpressVPN on Raspberry Pi

juliachef Twitter avatar.

Any of you guys need a VPN for any reason, I can't recommend these guys highly enough.First class service, always.

@juliachef
jamesrdr90 avatar.

@expressvpn love your service it is simply the best and fastest #VPN i have ever used many thanks for your excellent hard work :)

@Jamesrdr90
Sky_Masters737 Twitter avatar.

Yeet! Yup. Its the fastest VPN I’ve ever used to date. I dont even bother switching it off for gaming anymore. Hardly notice it.

Sky_Masters737
Get ExpressVPN

Frequently asked questions

What is Raspberry Pi?
Can I use ExpressVPN on other devices at the same time?
Does ExpressVPN keep logs?
Is there a free trial of ExpressVPN?

Why choose ExpressVPN?

TrustedServer technology

Audited to confirm privacy protections, TrustedServer sets a new standard for security.

Get set up right away

Connecting to ExpressVPN is quick and easy. Just sign up, download, and connect!

Unblock the websites you love

Access content free of censorship. Unblock Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, and more.

Anonymize your browsing

Hide your IP address and location to combat tracking of browsing activity and metadata.

Stream videos and music

Enjoy Netflix, Hulu, BBC, Spotify, and more—with privacy, security, and blazing-fast speeds.

Live chat support

Contact Support around the clock if you have questions about ExpressVPN on any device.

Get ExpressVPN
30
DAY
MONEY-BACK GUARANTEE

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for Raspberry Pi

Love ExpressVPN—or get your money back.

No hassle. Try ExpressVPN for Raspberry Pi with a 30-day money-back guarantee today and secure your internet.

Get ExpressVPN