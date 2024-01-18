UAE VPN Servers

Get the best UAE VPN in 2025Download the best UAE VPN in 2025
- Connect to secure VPN servers from Dubai
- Get an IP address in the UAE or elsewhere
- Protect your data with post-quantum encryption
Why use a VPN in the United Arab Emirates?
Prevent tracking from websites and apps
Connecting to a VPN will allow you to go online with a new IP address, shielding your real personal IP and associated data from advertisers, blocking trackers, and preventing third parties from building profiles based on your browsing habits.
Access services when overseas
For Emirati residents traveling abroad, a VPN is essential to ensure you can access important services like online banking, insurance accounts, or government portals. By connecting to a UAE server, you can seamlessly manage your personal and financial affairs as if you were still at home.
Stay private on public Wi-Fi
Public Wi-Fi networks in cafes, hotels, and airports are convenient but can put your data at risk. A UAE VPN encrypts your connection, keeping your data safe from hackers and ensuring sensitive information, such as login credentials and payment details, remains secure.
Remote work
Whether you’re working from home in the UAE or traveling abroad for business, a VPN is a vital tool for protecting your work-related data. By encrypting your internet traffic you can safely access corporate resources, collaborate with colleagues, and ensure the confidentiality of sensitive information.
Stay connected to home
For expats living in the UAE, a VPN makes it easy to stay connected with your home country. Whether you need to pay bills, access local services, or manage accounts from overseas, a VPN allows you to securely connect to your home networks and stay on top of your admin.
Are VPNs illegal in the UAE?
In the United Arab Emirates, the use of VPNs is regulated under Federal Decree Law No. 34 of 2021 on Combatting Rumors and Cybercrimes. This law criminalizes the misuse of VPNs, particularly when employed to commit or conceal cybercrimes.
The Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) enforces the Internet Access Management Regulatory Policy, which mandates that internet service providers block access to prohibited content, including protocols and technologies designed to bypass such restrictions.
While VPN technology itself is not outright illegal in the UAE, it's essential for individuals and businesses to ensure that their use of VPNs complies with all applicable UAE laws and regulations.
UAE VPN Servers
Experience unparalleled speed and security with our 10-Gbps UAE VPN servers. These high-speed servers ensure seamless connectivity for working, streaming, and gaming, providing a smooth and uninterrupted experience. By connecting to a server within the UAE, you can enjoy local services with enhanced encryption, keeping your data safe from online threats. Whether you’re working remotely or simply browsing, our UAE VPN servers offer a secure, reliable connection.
Why 10-Gbps servers matter
Our 10-Gbps server infrastructure ensures optimum speed and reliability. For users, this translates to faster connection times, minimal buffering, and the ability to maintain smooth performance even during peak usage hours.
Using a VPN in Dubai
Get a Dubai IP address
It’s easy to get a Dubai IP address—just sign up for ExpressVPN and connect to our UAE server location. A Dubai IP address will allow you to access your accounts and services securely, even when traveling abroad.
Why use a Dubai IP address
Connect to local services
Access essential UAE-based platforms, including banks like Emirates NBD and FAB, as well as utilities such as DEWA, all with enhanced security.
Stay updated
Read UAE-specific news sites and regional content, ensuring you’re always connected to local developments.
Work remotely
Ensure secure, fast access to UAE-specific resources, enabling uninterrupted work sessions from anywhere in the world.
Access for expats
Safely manage accounts or services tied to the UAE, like vehicle registration renewals or online portals for residency management.
FAQ: UAE VPN
You can use ExpressVPN with WhatsApp. As of this writing, messaging and sending videos with WhatsApp were allowed in the UAE; however, video and voice calls via WhatsApp and other communication platforms (VOIP) were prohibited.
No, VPN technology is not illegal in Dubai, but it is illegal to misuse a VPN to engage in activities that violate UAE laws, including accessing prohibited content. ExpressVPN is a privacy and security service and should not be used as a means of copyright circumvention. We cannot see or control what you do while connected to our VPN, so you are responsible for complying with our Terms of Service and any applicable laws.
It’s not recommended to use free VPNs, whether in the UAE or elsewhere in the world. In addition to privacy concerns around your personal data, most free VPNs have limited networks, so you may not find a server for the location you need. They are also known to cap data and limit speeds, leading to a less-than-ideal online experience.
ExpressVPN has servers in Dubai, UAE, so you can go online securely in the United Arab Emirates. We also have servers in 105 countries around the world, including popular locations like the U.S., UK, Europe, and Asia, as well as virtual server locations for nearby countries, including Turkey and Egypt. This means that wherever you are in the world, you can stay secure online by connecting to a server near you.
