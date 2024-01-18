UAE VPN Servers

Get an extra {{bonus_days}} days free on any plan when you sign up now.

  • Connect to secure VPN servers from Dubai
  • Get an IP address in the UAE or elsewhere
  • Protect your data with post-quantum encryption
How to get a VPN in the UAE

Why use a VPN in the United Arab Emirates?

Prevent tracking from websites and apps

Connecting to a VPN will allow you to go online with a new IP address, shielding your real personal IP and associated data from advertisers, blocking trackers, and preventing third parties from building profiles based on your browsing habits.

For Emirati residents traveling abroad, a VPN is essential to ensure you can access important services like online banking, insurance accounts, or government portals. By connecting to a UAE server, you can seamlessly manage your personal and financial affairs as if you were still at home.

Stay private on public Wi-Fi

Public Wi-Fi networks in cafes, hotels, and airports are convenient but can put your data at risk. A UAE VPN encrypts your connection, keeping your data safe from hackers and ensuring sensitive information, such as login credentials and payment details, remains secure.

Remote work

Whether you’re working from home in the UAE or traveling abroad for business, a VPN is a vital tool for protecting your work-related data. By encrypting your internet traffic you can safely access corporate resources, collaborate with colleagues, and ensure the confidentiality of sensitive information.

Stay connected to home

For expats living in the UAE, a VPN makes it easy to stay connected with your home country. Whether you need to pay bills, access local services, or manage accounts from overseas, a VPN allows you to securely connect to your home networks and stay on top of your admin.

Why ExpressVPN is the best Dubai VPN

TrustedServer technology lozenge visual

Dubai VPN servers

Connect to servers in Dubai to ensure faster connections.

Speedometer.

105 countries

Enjoy access to secure VPN servers around the world.

Speedometer.

24/7 support

Need help? Ask questions via live chat and get dedicated help.

TrustedServer technology lozenge visual

Device compatibility

ExpressVPN offers apps for gaming and streaming devices, such as Apple TV.

Speedometer.

No-logs policy

ExpressVPN does not collect activity or connection logs.

Speedometer.

Post-quantum protection

Our custom protocol, Lightway, shields you against future attacks.

Are VPNs illegal in the UAE?

In the United Arab Emirates, the use of VPNs is regulated under Federal Decree Law No. 34 of 2021 on Combatting Rumors and Cybercrimes. This law criminalizes the misuse of VPNs, particularly when employed to commit or conceal cybercrimes.

The Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) enforces the Internet Access Management Regulatory Policy, which mandates that internet service providers block access to prohibited content, including protocols and technologies designed to bypass such restrictions.

While VPN technology itself is not outright illegal in the UAE, it's essential for individuals and businesses to ensure that their use of VPNs complies with all applicable UAE laws and regulations.

UAE VPN Servers

Experience unparalleled speed and security with our 10-Gbps UAE VPN servers. These high-speed servers ensure seamless connectivity for working, streaming, and gaming, providing a smooth and uninterrupted experience. By connecting to a server within the UAE, you can enjoy local services with enhanced encryption, keeping your data safe from online threats. Whether you’re working remotely or simply browsing, our UAE VPN servers offer a secure, reliable connection.

Logo YouTube TV

Why 10-Gbps servers matter

Our 10-Gbps server infrastructure ensures optimum speed and reliability. For users, this translates to faster connection times, minimal buffering, and the ability to maintain smooth performance even during peak usage hours.

Using a VPN in Dubai

Logo YouTube TV

Get a Dubai IP address

It’s easy to get a Dubai IP address—just sign up for ExpressVPN and connect to our UAE server location. A Dubai IP address will allow you to access your accounts and services securely, even when traveling abroad.

Why use a Dubai IP address

Connect to local services

Access essential UAE-based platforms, including banks like Emirates NBD and FAB, as well as utilities such as DEWA, all with enhanced security.

Stay updated

Read UAE-specific news sites and regional content, ensuring you’re always connected to local developments.

Work remotely

Ensure secure, fast access to UAE-specific resources, enabling uninterrupted work sessions from anywhere in the world.

Access for expats

Safely manage accounts or services tied to the UAE, like vehicle registration renewals or online portals for residency management.

Download a VPN app for all your devices

A single ExpressVPN subscription lets you download a VPN for every popular platform. Need a VPN for multiple devices? Set up ExpressVPN on everything you own, and use it on eight at the same time.

FAQ: UAE VPN

