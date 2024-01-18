UAE VPN Servers

In the United Arab Emirates, the use of VPNs is regulated under Federal Decree Law No. 34 of 2021 on Combatting Rumors and Cybercrimes. This law criminalizes the misuse of VPNs, particularly when employed to commit or conceal cybercrimes.

The Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) enforces the Internet Access Management Regulatory Policy, which mandates that internet service providers block access to prohibited content, including protocols and technologies designed to bypass such restrictions.

While VPN technology itself is not outright illegal in the UAE, it's essential for individuals and businesses to ensure that their use of VPNs complies with all applicable UAE laws and regulations.