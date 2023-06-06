In addition to protecting your logins, ExpressVPN Keys can also store secure notes and credit/debit cards. Secure notes can be anything you want to keep private, like your passport number, insurance details, or medical information.

A password manager like Keys also comes with a password generator tool to help you create strong, unique, and random passwords. You can even use Keys as an authenticator to generate OTPs for accounts with 2FA. Enabling 2FA on compatible accounts adds an extra layer of protection, preventing unauthorized access even if your passwords are compromised.

As with usernames and passwords, there’s no limit to how many items you can store in Keys. Should you ever want to export your stored data into another ExpressVPN Keys account or password manager service, Keys lets you export your stored items from the ExpressVPN app for Android or iOS, or the ExpressVPN Keys Chrome extension.