The best password manager for all your devices
  • Store unlimited passwords, credit cards, and secure notes
  • Fill and save logins automatically
  • Included with your VPN subscription
  • Backed by zero-knowledge encryption
Access ExpressVPN Keys across your devices.

Passwords and privacy in one app

Keys comes included in any ExpressVPN subscription and is built right in to our apps for iOS and Android. Want to use Keys on your computer? Download the Keys browser extension for Chrome, compatible with Brave, Edge, Opera, and Vivaldi browsers.

Why you need a password manager

Security experts recommend using a strong, unique password for every online account. But if you’re like most people, you have dozens of accounts. So how do you remember them all?

You don’t. When you use a password manager like ExpressVPN Keys, you only need to remember one password. The rest are stored securely, protected by zero-knowledge encryption, but always ready when you need them.

Keys can also store credit cards and notes to protect any information you need to keep secure. You can even use Keys as an authenticator to generate one-time passwords for any account you’ve chosen to protect with two-factor authentication (2FA)—this is one of the best ways to safeguard your security if your passwords are ever compromised.

ExpressVPN Keys: Features

Store unlimited passwords and more

Never worry about running out of space. There’s no limit to how many passwords, secure notes, and credit cards you can store in Keys.

Autofill on any app or website

Keys automatically detects password fields and offers to fill them in for you, so you can sign in to websites and apps with just one click.

Generate strong passwords

Keys has a built-in random password generator so you can create strong, unique passwords for every account.

Monitor your password health

ExpressVPN Keys can identify vulnerable passwords, help you strengthen them, and alert you of any exposed passwords found in data breaches.

Zero-knowledge encryption

Your data can only be decrypted with your primary password, which only you know, or biometrics, which only you have. In other words, your stored items are so secure that even we can’t see them.

Store and generate 2FA codes

Enhance the security of your online accounts with two-factor authentication (2FA). Use Keys to generate one-time codes when signing in.

FAQ: ExpressVPN Keys

On which devices and platforms can I use the password manager?
How do I download and install the password manager?
If I have the ExpressVPN Keys Chrome extension, do I also need the ExpressVPN app?
Can I import my logins from another password manager?
What else can I do with a password manager?
Which is the best free password manager?
Is the password manager secure?
Can password managers protect against phishing attacks?
Why is password security important?
Are password managers worth it?
Choose language