Download ExpressVPN Keys
- Store unlimited passwords, credit cards, and secure notes
- Fill and save logins automatically
- Included with your VPN subscription
- Backed by zero-knowledge encryption
- Store unlimited passwords, credit cards, and secure notes
- Fill and save logins automatically
- Included with your VPN subscription
- Backed by zero-knowledge encryption
Passwords and privacy in one app
Keys comes included in any ExpressVPN subscription and is built right in to our apps for iOS and Android. Want to use Keys on your computer? Download the Keys browser extension for Chrome, compatible with Brave, Edge, Opera, and Vivaldi browsers.
Download for iOS (App Store)
Download for Android (Google Play Store)
Download for Chrome (Chrome Web Store)
Don’t have ExpressVPN yet? Sign up today to enjoy powerful protection, 100% risk-free.
Why you need a password manager
Security experts recommend using a strong, unique password for every online account. But if you’re like most people, you have dozens of accounts. So how do you remember them all?
You don’t. When you use a password manager like ExpressVPN Keys, you only need to remember one password. The rest are stored securely, protected by zero-knowledge encryption, but always ready when you need them.
Keys can also store credit cards and notes to protect any information you need to keep secure. You can even use Keys as an authenticator to generate one-time passwords for any account you’ve chosen to protect with two-factor authentication (2FA)—this is one of the best ways to safeguard your security if your passwords are ever compromised.
ExpressVPN Keys: Features
Store unlimited passwords and more
Never worry about running out of space. There’s no limit to how many passwords, secure notes, and credit cards you can store in Keys.
Autofill on any app or website
Keys automatically detects password fields and offers to fill them in for you, so you can sign in to websites and apps with just one click.
Generate strong passwords
Keys has a built-in random password generator so you can create strong, unique passwords for every account.
Monitor your password health
ExpressVPN Keys can identify vulnerable passwords, help you strengthen them, and alert you of any exposed passwords found in data breaches.
Zero-knowledge encryption
Your data can only be decrypted with your primary password, which only you know, or biometrics, which only you have. In other words, your stored items are so secure that even we can’t see them.
Store and generate 2FA codes
Enhance the security of your online accounts with two-factor authentication (2FA). Use Keys to generate one-time codes when signing in.
FAQ: ExpressVPN Keys
On which devices and platforms can I use the password manager?
ExpressVPN Keys is available as a Chrome browser extension (which also works for other Chromium browsers such as Edge, Opera, Brave, and Vivaldi) for Windows, Mac, and Linux, and is conveniently integrated into the ExpressVPN app for iOS and Android.
How do I download and install the password manager?
Click here to download the ExpressVPN Keys Chrome extension. To use ExpressVPN Keys on iOS or Android, open the ExpressVPN app for iOS or Android and tap the Keys tab to get started.
If I have the ExpressVPN Keys Chrome extension, do I also need the ExpressVPN app?
Yes. The ExpressVPN Keys Chrome extension requires the ExpressVPN app to be installed and activated on your Windows, Mac, or Linux device.
Can I import my logins from another password manager?
Yes, you can import saved logins and passwords from several of the most popular password managers (including LastPass, 1Password, Dashlane, and iCloud Keychain) and browsers (Chrome, Safari, and Edge).
What else can I do with a password manager?
In addition to protecting your logins, ExpressVPN Keys can also store secure notes and credit/debit cards. Secure notes can be anything you want to keep private, like your passport number, insurance details, or medical information.
A password manager like Keys also comes with a password generator tool to help you create strong, unique, and random passwords. You can even use Keys as an authenticator to generate OTPs for accounts with 2FA. Enabling 2FA on compatible accounts adds an extra layer of protection, preventing unauthorized access even if your passwords are compromised.
As with usernames and passwords, there’s no limit to how many items you can store in Keys. Should you ever want to export your stored data into another ExpressVPN Keys account or password manager service, Keys lets you export your stored items from the ExpressVPN app for Android or iOS, or the ExpressVPN Keys Chrome extension.
Which is the best free password manager?
ExpressVPN Keys, because you get to enjoy a full-featured password manager as part of your VPN subscription.
Is the password manager secure?
Yes. We built ExpressVPN Keys to meet industry best practices for secure apps and cloud infrastructure, and we perform extensive threat models and security assessments to protect your data. Learn more about the security of ExpressVPN Keys in our technical white paper.
An independent audit was also conducted by cybersecurity firm Cure53 to ensure the security of the password manager across all platforms—iOS, Android, and the Keys Chrome browser extension.
The items stored in your password manager are protected at all times by zero-knowledge encryption, which ensures only you can see your decrypted data. In the unlikely event of a breach of our servers, your saved items would still be safe because they were encrypted before leaving your devices.
Can password managers protect against phishing attacks?
Yes, a password manager offers additional protection against malicious websites designed to phish your passwords. ExpressVPN Keys only offers to fill logins that correspond to the correct websites and apps saved in your password manager.
Why is password security important?
Password authentication is essential for securing the online accounts you use every day—from your email accounts to banking, apps, and websites. You must never use the same password for multiple accounts, even if it’s a long, random one. Security experts recommend using a password manager to generate, save, and fill long, complex, unique passwords for every account.
Are password managers worth it?
Password managers are one of the simplest ways to increase your online security. Using strong passwords is crucial for protecting your online accounts and personal information, but the best passwords are also hard to remember. Writing them down or saving them to a file on your devices increases the risk of someone stealing them. A good password manager solves these problems by offering a secure place to store all your passwords, no matter how long and complex, that you (and only you) can retrieve easily.
With ExpressVPN, you get a full-featured password manager included with your VPN subscription. You get to protect your passwords and privacy all in one app, so yes, it’s absolutely worth it.
Powerful protection, 100% risk-free
Don’t have ExpressVPN yet? Sign up today and take advantage of our risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee. Cancel anytime within 30 days and get a full refund.