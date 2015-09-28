Need a VPN for Windows? Get ExpressVPN Now

Love ExpressVPN? Want a free month? Refer a Friend Now

ExpressVPN has released a new app and website interface. If the images you see below do not reflect the latest app or website interface, note that the instructions still apply unless otherwise specified.

This tutorial will teach you how to set up a VPN connection using the L2TP and PPTP protocols on Windows XP.

Note: PPTP and L2TP/IPsec provide weak security benefits and should only be used for anonymization or for changing locations.

Download the Windows dialer

Open the Welcome Email you received when you signed up for ExpressVPN. Click the link in the email.

If you can’t find the link, sign in to your account here.

Once you’ve clicked the link in the welcome email or signed in to the website, click on Set Up on More Devices.

Click on Manual Config on the left side of the screen and then select PPTP & L2TP/IPsec tab on the right. You will find the IPsec pre-shared key, your username, your password, and a list of server addresses around the world.

Click the Download Windows Dialers button at the bottom of the Manual Configuration section. This will download a ZIP file called expressvpn_dialers.zip

Keep this browser window open. You will need this information for the setup.

Need help? .

Back to top

Configure the Windows dialer

Extract the ZIP file, and then choose one of the following two options. (Note: The following steps won’t work if you’re just viewing the contents of the ZIP file. It needs to be extracted.)

If you’re in a country with censorship: Double-click the ExpressVPN_L2TP dialer. This avoids censorship more reliably, but requires some one-time configuration, as in the next step.

Double-click the dialer. This avoids censorship more reliably, but requires some one-time configuration, as in the next step. Otherwise: Double-click the ExpressVPN_PPTP dialer. This may not avoid censorship, but is simpler to set up.

If you’ve chosen to use L2TP, perform the following configuration steps. You only need to do this once, before the first time you connect:

Click Properties:

In the Security tab, select Advanced, and click Settings:

Select Microsoft CHAP Version 2 (MS-CHAP v2), and click OK:

Back in the Security tab, click IPsec Settings.

By Key, type: 12345678 , and click OK:

Select a server location, and click Connect:

Type the credentials for your ExpressVPN L2TP/PPTP account, which you obtained earlier. Click Connect.

That’s it! You’re connected.

To disconnect from the VPN, double-click the dialer file again, then click Hang Up.

Need help? .

Back to top

Trouble with the pbk file?

If you have trouble opening the pbk file, please use this tutorial to fix the issue.

Need help? .

Back to top