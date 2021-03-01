ExpressVPN no longer supports the PPTP and L2TP manual configurations as they provide minimal protection and are vulnerable to malicious attacks. This guide will show you other setup methods or protocols you can use to connect to ExpressVPN on your specific device.

In most cases, you are recommended to set up ExpressVPN using the ExpressVPN app for Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Linux, or routers—which offer the most security and privacy benefits and features. However, some devices or specific device versions cannot run the ExpressVPN app, and you will have to set up the VPN using manual configurations. For manual configurations, ExpressVPN supports the OpenVPN protocol.

Windows

You are recommended to use the ExpressVPN Windows app, which is compatible with Windows 7 and above. If you are using Windows Vista or Windows XP, update your operating system to a newer version. If you cannot update it, you will have to use the OpenVPN manual configuration.

Mac

You are recommended to use the ExpressVPN Mac app, which is compatible with Mac OS X 10.11 and above. If you are using Mac OS X 10.11 or below, update your operating system to a newer version. If you cannot update it, you will have to use the OpenVPN manual configuration.

Android

You are recommended to use the ExpressVPN Android app, which is compatible with Android 5.0 and above. If you are using Android 4.4 or below, update your operating system to a newer version.

iOS

For iOS devices (iPhone and iPad), the only way to use ExpressVPN is with the ExpressVPN iOS app, which is compatible with iOS 12 and above. If you are using iOS 11 or below, update your operating system to a newer version.

Linux

You are recommended to use the ExpressVPN Linux app, which is compatible with these Linux operating systems:

Ubuntu: 20.04 and above

Debian: 10 and above

Fedora: 37 and above

Arch: Latest rolling release

Raspberry Pi (armhf): Pi OS 10 and above

Mint: Linux Mint 20 and above

If you cannot run the ExpressVPN Linux app on your operating system, try using the OpenVPN manual configuration.

Important: OpenVPN does not offer the same security and privacy benefits as the ExpressVPN app.

Routers

Try other setup methods for your router in the following order.

Use ExpressVPN for routers

You are recommended to use ExpressVPN for routers, which is compatible with these specific models of the Asus, Linksys, and Netgear routers:

Asus

RT-AC68Uv3

RT-AC87U

RT-AC56R

RT-AC56S

RT-AC56U

Linksys

Netgear

Netgear R6300v2

Netgear R6400v2

Netgear R6700v3

Netgear Nighthawk R7000

Netgear Nighthawk R7000P

Try other manual configuration protocols

These routers support ExpressVPN’s manual configurations. Check if your router is listed below, and if so, set up the manual configuration accordingly.

Set up a virtual VPN router

Important: This option requires technical knowledge and may not be suitable for everyone.

You can set up a virtual VPN router on your Windows PC or Mac.

Set up the VPN on individual devices

With a single subscription, you can connect five devices to ExpressVPN at the same time, regardless of platform (including virtual machines).

See instructions on setting up:

