ExpressVPN no longer supports the PPTP and L2TP manual configurations as they provide minimal protection and are vulnerable to malicious attacks. This guide will show you other setup methods or protocols you can use to connect to ExpressVPN on your specific device.
In most cases, you are recommended to set up ExpressVPN using the ExpressVPN app for Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Linux, or routers—which offer the most security and privacy benefits and features. However, some devices or specific device versions cannot run the ExpressVPN app, and you will have to set up the VPN using manual configurations. For manual configurations, ExpressVPN supports the OpenVPN protocol.
Windows
You are recommended to use the ExpressVPN Windows app, which is compatible with Windows 7 and above. If you are using Windows Vista or Windows XP, update your operating system to a newer version. If you cannot update it, you will have to use the OpenVPN manual configuration.
Need help? Contact the ExpressVPN Support Team for immediate assistance.
Mac
You are recommended to use the ExpressVPN Mac app, which is compatible with Mac OS X 10.11 and above. If you are using Mac OS X 10.11 or below, update your operating system to a newer version. If you cannot update it, you will have to use the OpenVPN manual configuration.
Android
You are recommended to use the ExpressVPN Android app, which is compatible with Android 5.0 and above. If you are using Android 4.4 or below, update your operating system to a newer version.
iOS
For iOS devices (iPhone and iPad), the only way to use ExpressVPN is with the ExpressVPN iOS app, which is compatible with iOS 12 and above. If you are using iOS 11 or below, update your operating system to a newer version.
Linux
You are recommended to use the ExpressVPN Linux app, which is compatible with these Linux operating systems:
- Ubuntu: 20.04 and above
- Debian: 10 and above
- Fedora: 37 and above
- Arch: Latest rolling release
- Raspberry Pi (armhf): Pi OS 10 and above
- Mint: Linux Mint 20 and above
If you cannot run the ExpressVPN Linux app on your operating system, try using the OpenVPN manual configuration.
Routers
Try other setup methods for your router in the following order.
Use ExpressVPN for routers
You are recommended to use ExpressVPN for routers, which is compatible with these specific models of the Asus, Linksys, and Netgear routers:
- RT-AC68Uv3
- RT-AC87U
- RT-AC56R
- RT-AC56S
- RT-AC56U
- Linksys EA6200
- Linksys WRT1200AC
- Linksys WRT1900AC 13J1
- Linksys WRT1900AC 13J2
- Linksys WRT1900ACS
- Linksys WRT1900ACS V2
- Linksys WRT3200ACM
- Linksys WRT32X
- Netgear R6300v2
- Netgear R6400v2
- Netgear R6700v3
- Netgear Nighthawk R7000
- Netgear Nighthawk R7000P
Try other manual configuration protocols
These routers support ExpressVPN’s manual configurations. Check if your router is listed below, and if so, set up the manual configuration accordingly.
- Asus: OpenVPN manual configuration
- DD-WRT: OpenVPN manual configuration
- Netduma (R1): OpenVPN manual configuration
- Netduma (R2): OpenVPN manual configuration
- Sabai: OpenVPN manual configuration
- Tomato: OpenVPN manual configuration
Set up a virtual VPN router
You can set up a virtual VPN router on your Windows PC or Mac.
Set up the VPN on individual devices
With a single subscription, you can connect five devices to ExpressVPN at the same time, regardless of platform (including virtual machines).
See instructions on setting up:
- ExpressVPN for Windows
- ExpressVPN for Mac
- ExpressVPN for Android
- ExpressVPN for iOS
- ExpressVPN for Linux
- ExpressVPN for Chromebook
- ExpressVPN for Amazon Fire Tablet
- ExpressVPN for Android TV
- ExpressVPN for Chromecast with Google TV
