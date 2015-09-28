Need a VPN for Windows? Get ExpressVPN Now

This tutorial will show you how to manually set up a VPN for Windows 10 using the PPTP protocol.

Important: PPTP provides no security benefits and should only be used for anonymization or for changing locations.

Prefer to use the app? See the instructions to set up the ExpressVPN app on Windows 10.

1. Find your ExpressVPN account credentials

To set up ExpressVPN manually on Windows 10, you will first need to obtain your ExpressVPN credentials for the manual configuration.

Open the Welcome Email you received when you signed up for ExpressVPN. Click “Set Up ExpressVPN.”

Click Manual Configuration.

If you can’t find the link, sign in to your account. Enter your verification code, which you will receive in your email.

Once you have signed in to your account, click Set Up Other Devices.

Click Manual Configuration on the left side of the screen. Then select PPTP & L2TP/IPsec on the right. This will show you your username, password, and a list of server addresses around the world.

Keep this browser window open. You will need this information for the setup later.

2. Add a new VPN connection

To add a new VPN connection, click the internet access icon in your system tray.

If you are using a Wi-Fi connection, the icon will look like this:

If you are using an ethernet connection, the icon will look like this:

From the menu that pops up, select Network & Internet settings.

In the left sidebar, select VPN, then click Add a VPN connection.

In the Add a VPN connection window, enter the following details:

VPN provider: Select Windows (built-in) .

Select . Connection name: Enter any name that will help you recognize your VPN connection. You are recommended to type in the location name of the server address you will use later. For example: ExpressVPN LA.

Enter any name that will help you recognize your VPN connection. You are recommended to type in the location name of the server address you will use later. For example: ExpressVPN LA. Server name or address: Enter one of the server addresses provided (e.g. la-abc-abcd.abcde.com).

Enter one of the server addresses provided (e.g. la-abc-abcd.abcde.com). VPN type: Select Point to Point Tunneling Protocol (PPTP) .

Select . Type of sign-in info: Select User name and password .

Select . User name: Enter the username you found earlier.

Enter the username you found earlier. Password: Enter the password you found earlier.

Check the box for Remember my sign-in info.

Then click Save.

3. Connect to the VPN server location

You will now see your new VPN connection in the Network & Internet settings panel.

To connect to the VPN server, click the name of the connection, then click Connect.

Congratulations! Your VPN connection is now up and running.

When your VPN connection is successful, you will see “Connected” below the name of the VPN connection.

Connect to a different VPN server location

You can set up as many VPN server connections as you want by following Step 2.

To quickly connect to a different VPN server location, click the Wi-Fi icon or Ethernet icon in the system tray, then select the VPN server location you want to connect to.

Disconnect from the VPN server location

To disconnect from the VPN server location, go to Network & Internet settings. In the left sidebar, select VPN. Click your VPN connection, then click Disconnect.

