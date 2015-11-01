Need a VPN for your router? Get ExpressVPN Now

This tutorial will show you how to set up your Tomato router using PPTP.

Important: PPTP offers minimal security and should only be used for anonymization or for changing locations. For improved security, use the PPTP offers minimal security and should only be used for anonymization or for changing locations. For improved security, use the OpenVPN setup

Get your manual configuration details

Open the Welcome Email you received when you signed up for ExpressVPN. Click the link in the email.

If you can’t find the link, sign in to your ExpressVPN account.

Once you’ve clicked the link in the welcome email or signed in to the website, click on Set Up on More Devices.

Click on Manual Config on the left side of the screen and then select PPTP & L2TP/IPsec on the right. This will show you your username, password, and a list of server addresses around the world.

Keep this browser window open. You will need this information for the setup.

Configure your VPN

In a new browser window, type 192.168.2.1 or 192.168.1.1 in the address bar to access your router’s control panel. Enter the admin name and password for your router, then click Log In.

In the left-hand menu, click on VPN Tunneling. Then click on PPTP Client.

Configure your PPTP client as shown below. Make sure you Save your settings before clicking on Start Now.

Start with WAN: check.

Enter the server address, username, and password obtained earlier.

Encryption: Auto.

Stateless MPPE connection: check.

Accept DNS configuration: select Exclusive.

Redirect Internet traffic: check.

Create NAT on tunnel: check.

Click Save.

Click Start Now.

Disconnect the VPN

If you want to disconnect your PPTP VPN connection, click on Stop Now in the PPTP Client Configuration window.

