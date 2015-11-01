Need a VPN for your router?Get ExpressVPN Now
Love ExpressVPN? Want a free month?Refer a Friend Now
This tutorial will show you how to set up your Tomato router using PPTP.
Jump to…
Get your manual configuration details
Configure your VPN
Disconnect the VPN
Get your manual configuration details
Open the Welcome Email you received when you signed up for ExpressVPN. Click the link in the email.
If you can’t find the link, sign in to your ExpressVPN account.
Once you’ve clicked the link in the welcome email or signed in to the website, click on Set Up on More Devices.
Click on Manual Config on the left side of the screen and then select PPTP & L2TP/IPsec on the right. This will show you your username, password, and a list of server addresses around the world.
Keep this browser window open. You will need this information for the setup.
Need help? Contact the ExpressVPN Support Team for immediate assistance.
Configure your VPN
In a new browser window, type 192.168.2.1 or 192.168.1.1 in the address bar to access your router’s control panel. Enter the admin name and password for your router, then click Log In.
In the left-hand menu, click on VPN Tunneling. Then click on PPTP Client.
Configure your PPTP client as shown below. Make sure you Save your settings before clicking on Start Now.
Start with WAN: check.
Enter the server address, username, and password obtained earlier.
Encryption: Auto.
Stateless MPPE connection: check.
Accept DNS configuration: select Exclusive.
Redirect Internet traffic: check.
Create NAT on tunnel: check.
Click Save.
Click Start Now.
Need help? Contact the ExpressVPN Support Team for immediate assistance.
Disconnect the VPN
If you want to disconnect your PPTP VPN connection, click on Stop Now in the PPTP Client Configuration window.
Need help? Click here to contact the ExpressVPN Support Team via Live Chat