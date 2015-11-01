Need a VPN for your device? Get ExpressVPN Now

This tutorial will show you how to set up a VPN on your Synology using L2TP/IPsec or PPTP. Before setting up ExpressVPN for your Synology, you will need to set up your Synology and turn off IPv6.

Important: L2TP/IPsec provides weak security benefits, while PPTP provides no security benefits. These protocols should only be used for anonymization or for changing locations.

1. Find your ExpressVPN account credentials

Go to the ExpressVPN setup page. If prompted, enter your ExpressVPN credentials and click Sign In.

Enter the verification code that is sent to your email.

On the right, select PPTP & L2TP/IPsec.

This will show you your username, password, and a list of server addresses around the world.

Keep this browser window open. You will need this information for the setup later.

2. Turn off IPv6 on your Synology

Turning off IPv6 helps prevent IPv6 traffic from leaking outside of the VPN tunnel.

To turn off IPv6, go to Control Panel > Network.

Click Network Interface > LAN. Click Edit.

In the Edit menu, click IPv6. For IPv6 setup, select Off.

Click OK. Next, reboot your Synology.

3. Create a new VPN profile

To add a new VPN profile, go to Control Panel > Network > Network Interface.

Click Create > Create VPN Profile.

On the VPN Connection Method screen, select PPTP or L2TP/IPsec, depending on your connection preference.

Important: You are recommended to use L2TP/IPsec which provides more security than PPTP.

Refer to the section corresponding to your connection method below.

L2TP/IPsec

Select L2TP/IPSec. Click Next. On the General Settings screen, enter the following: Profile name: Enter a name that will help you recognize your VPN connection. For example: ExpressVPN_NY.

Enter a name that will help you recognize your VPN connection. For example: ExpressVPN_NY. Server address: Enter the server address you found earlier.

Enter the server address you found earlier. User name: Enter the username you found earlier.

Enter the username you found earlier. Password: Enter the password you found earlier.

Enter the password you found earlier. Pre-shared key: Enter 12345678. Click Next. On the Advanced Settings screen, select the following: Authentication: Select MS CHAP v2. Check the boxes for the following options: Use default gateway on remote network

Server is behind NAT device

Reconnect when the VPN connection is lost Click Apply.

PPTP

Select PPTP. Click Next. On the General Settings screen, enter the following: Profile name: Enter a name that will help you recognize your VPN connection. For example: ExpressVPN_NY

Enter a name that will help you recognize your VPN connection. For example: ExpressVPN_NY Server address: Enter the server address you found earlier.

Enter the server address you found earlier. User name: Enter the username you found earlier.

Enter the username you found earlier. Password: Enter the password you found earlier Click Next. On the Advanced Settings screen, select the following: Authentication: Select MS CHAP v2 .

Select . Encryption: Select Maximum MPPE (128 bit). Check the boxes for the following options: Use default gateway on remote network

Reconnect when the VPN connection is lost Click Apply. Need help? . Back to top 4. Connect to a VPN server location You will now see your new VPN profile in the Network Interface window. Select the new VPN Profile you created, then click Connect. When the VPN is connected, you will see the word “Connected” under your profile name.

Disconnect from a VPN server location

To disconnect from the VPN server, go to Control Panel > Network > Network Interface. Click the VPN profile, then click Disconnect.

