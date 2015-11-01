Need a VPN for your router? Get ExpressVPN Now

This tutorial guide will walk you through the steps to set up a VPN on your Sabai Router with the PPTP protocol. For enhanced security, use the OpenVPN setup.

Important: PPTP offers minimal security and should only be used for anonymization or for changing locations.

Before you begin, please make sure your computer is connected to your Sabai router’s Wi-Fi network.

Find your ExpressVPN account credentials

In order to use ExpressVPN on your Sabai router, you will need a server address, your account credentials, and the IPsec pre-shared key. This section of the tutorial will show you how to find all of this information.

Open the Welcome Email you received when you signed up for ExpressVPN. Click the link in the email.

If you can’t find the link, sign in to your ExpressVPN account.

Once you’ve clicked the link in the welcome email or signed in to the website, click on Set Up on More Devices.

Click on Manual Config on the left side of the screen and then select PPTP & L2TP/IPsec on the right. This will show you your username, password, and a list of server addresses around the world.

Please note this information as you will need to configure your Sabai router.

Configure your Sabai router with the VPN

Open a browser window and log into your Sabai router’s control panel by typing 192.168.199.1 in the address bar. Log in with your Sabai router’s username and password.

If prompted, follow the instructions to activate your Sabai router. This is a one-time step that Sabai requires for first-time use.

From the Sabai control panel, in the top-left menu, click Network > PPTP

On the PPTP Setup screen, enter your server address, username, and password that you found earlier.

Check the box for Require MMPE-128, then click Save.

Click Reboot to set the VPN settings in your router.

Connect to the VPN server

Click Start to establish the connection to the VPN server.

Awesome! Your Sabai router is now connected to the VPN server with PPTP.

Disconnect from the VPN server

To disconnect from the VPN server, return to the PPTP Setup screen and click Stop.

Reboot your router again to disconnect completely.

