This tutorial guide will show you how to set up ExpressVPN on your Amazon Kindle Fire device using the PPTP protocol.

Note: PPTP provides weak security benefits and should only be used for anonymization or for changing locations.

Get your ExpressVPN account credentials

To set up ExpressVPN manually for your Amazon/Kindle Fire OS tablet using PPTP, you will first need to obtain your ExpressVPN credentials for the manual configuration.

Open the Welcome Email you received when you signed up for ExpressVPN then open the link in the email.

Sign in to your ExpressVPN account using your ExpressVPN username and password.

Click Set Up on More Devices.

Tap on Manual Config on the left side of the screen and then select PPTP & L2TP/IPsec on the right. This will show you your username, password, and a list of server addresses around the world.

To copy, tap on the copy information icon on the top right corner of the box. You will need these details later for the setup.

Configure the VPN on your Kindle Fire

Go into your device’s settings by swiping down from the top of the screen and tapping the Settings cog.

From the “Settings” panel, select Wireless & VPN.

From the “Wireless & VPN” panel, select VPN.

You might encounter a warning asking you to set a lock screen PIN or password. Tap OK. (If you don’t see this warning because you have already set a lock screen PIN or password, please skip this step.)

On the “Lock Screen Password” screen, enter a PIN of your choice in both fields. Tap Finish.

Select the plus (+) sign to add a new VPN profile.

In the “Edit VPN profile” panel, please do the following:

Name: enter a VPN profile name (you can make this up).

Type: select PPTP.

Server address: enter the server address that you obtained earlier.

Swipe up the screen to reveal more options. Make sure you check the box for PPP encryption (MPPE).

Then tap Save.

Connect to the VPN server location

To connect to your new VPN profile, tap the chain icon.

To connect to your new VPN profile, enter the username and password that you obtained earlier. Check the box for “Save account information”, then tap Connect.

Awesome! Your VPN profile is now working on your Fire OS device.

Disconnect from the VPN server location

To disconnect your VPN profile, swipe down from the top of the screen. Tap the bar that says VPN Activated.

Tap Disconnect.

