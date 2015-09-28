Need a VPN for iOS? Get ExpressVPN Now

Important: PPTP is no longer supported on iOS 10 onwards. If you are using iOS 10 or later versions, please f ollow the ollow the L2TP instructions instead.

This tutorial will show you how to manually set up a PPTP VPN connection on your iPhone or iPad.

Note: PPTP provides weak security benefits and should only be used for anonymization or for changing locations.

Prefer app setup? See the instructions for app setup for iOS 10 and above.

1. Get your ExpressVPN account credentials

To set up ExpressVPN manually, you will first need to obtain your ExpressVPN credentials for the manual configuration.

Open the Welcome Email you received when you signed up for ExpressVPN. Tap “Set Up ExpressVPN.”

Tap Show other devices > Manual Configuration.

If you can’t find the link, sign in to your account. Enter your verification code, which you will receive in your email.

Under Set up your devices, tap More > Show other devices > Manual Configuration.

Select PPTP & L2TP/IPsec. This will show you your username, password, and a list of server addresses around the world.

Keep this browser window handy. You will need this information for the setup later.

2. Set up your VPN configuration

On your iOS device, tap Settings > General > VPN > Add VPN Configuration….

Select PPTP at the top. Then enter the following settings:

Description: Enter any name that will help you recognize your VPN connection. It might be helpful to enter the location name (e.g., “ExpressVPN LA”). Server: Enter one of the server addresses provided (e.g. la-abc-abcd.abcde.com). Account: Enter the username you found earlier. RSA SecurID: Make sure this is off. Password: Enter the password you found earlier. Send All Traffic: Make sure this is on.



Then tap Done.

You are now ready to connect to the VPN! To connect, toggle the Status switch on.

Congratulations! You can now begin surfing with freedom and security. Use your web browser or any app, and all traffic will automatically be protected by ExpressVPN.

Connect to a different VPN server location

You can create more than one server connection by repeating Step 2.

To connect to a different server location you have set up, go to Settings > VPN. Tap the name of the connection in the list, then toggle the Status switch on.

Disconnect from the VPN server location

On your iOS device, go to Settings, then toggle VPN off.

Uninstall the VPN configuration

To uninstall the VPN configuration, tap Settings > General > VPN. Tap the (i) icon then tap Delete VPN.

Tap Delete again.

