This tutorial will show you how to manually configure ExpressVPN on your Asus router, using the PPTP protocol. This setup is also compatible with Merlin on Asus.

Important: PPTP offers minimal security and should only be used for anonymization or for changing locations. For improved security, use the PPTP offers minimal security and should only be used for anonymization or for changing locations. For improved security, use the OpenVPN manual setup or the ExpressVPN router app on your Asus router.

The steps below are only for the following Asus routers models: RT-N66U, RT-AC56U, RT-AC66U, RT-AC68U, RT-AC87U, RT-AC5300, RT-AC3200, RT-AC3100, RT-AC1750, RT-AC88U, RT-AC66R, RT-AC55U, RT-N53, RT-N16.

1. Find your ExpressVPN account credentials

Go to the ExpressVPN setup page. If prompted, enter your ExpressVPN credentials and click Sign In.

Enter the verification code that is sent to your email.

On the right, select PPTP & L2TP/IPsec.

This will show you your username, password, and a list of server addresses around the world.

Keep this browser window open. You will need this information for the setup later.

2. Configure your ASUS router

In your browser’s address bar, enter router.asus.com to access the router admin panel.

If the address for your router’s admin panel was changed in the past and you cannot remember it, you can find it in your device’s settings.

Sign in with your router’s username and password. By default, they are both admin.

In the sidebar, click VPN.

At the top, click the VPN Client tab. Then click Add profile.

Select the PPTP tab, then enter the following details:

Description: Enter any name that will help you recognize your VPN connection. We recommend that you type in the location name of the server address you will use later. For example: ExpressVPN LA.

Enter any name that will help you recognize your VPN connection. We recommend that you type in the location name of the server address you will use later. For example: ExpressVPN LA. VPN Server: Paste the manual configuration server address you found earlier.

Paste the manual configuration you found earlier. Username: Paste the manual configuration username you found earlier.

Paste the manual configuration you found earlier. Password: Paste the manual configuration password you found earlier.

Paste the manual configuration you found earlier. PPTP Options: Select MPPE 128.

Click OK.

Click Activate to start the VPN.

Once the connection is successful, you will see a tick icon under Connection Status.

Check your location and IP address to confirm the VPN connection is working.

If you can’t connect, retry the steps above or repeat the process with a different server address.

To change VPN locations, click the Edit icon and enter a different server address. Alternatively, you can deactivate your current connection and create a new connection to activate.

