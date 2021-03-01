Stuck and need some help? Talk to a Human

ExpressVPN no longer supports PPTP manual configurations. This guide will show you other supported protocols and setup methods you can use to connect to ExpressVPN.

ExpressVPN’s manual configurations are designed for devices that cannot run the ExpressVPN apps. PPTP is no longer supported as it provides minimal protection and is vulnerable to malicious attacks.

To use ExpressVPN, you can connect using other manual configuration protocols or connection methods.

Use other manual configuration protocols

For certain routers, ExpressVPN supports OpenVPN and L2TP/IPsec manual configurations. OpenVPN offers more security and privacy benefits than L2TP/IPsec. If your router supports both OpenVPN and L2TP/IPsec, you are recommended to use OpenVPN over L2TP/IPsec.

On selected Asus, Linksys, or Netgear routers, you can also use the ExpressVPN app for routers which offers more security features and a better user interface than manual configurations.

ExpressVPN also offers OpenVPN and L2TP/IPsec manual configurations for other devices.

Use the ExpressVPN app for routers

Important: This option requires purchasing an Asus, Linksys, or Netgear router.

You can use the ExpressVPN router app on selected Asus, Linksys, and Netgear routers.

See instructions on setting up:

Use a virtual VPN router

Important: This option requires technical knowledge and may not be suitable for everyone.

You can set up a virtual VPN router on your Windows PC or Mac.

Set up the VPN on individual devices

You can set up the ExpressVPN app individually on these supported platforms: Windows, Mac, Android, iOS, and Linux. With a single subscription, you can connect five devices to ExpressVPN at the same time, regardless of platform (including virtual machines).

See instructions on setting up:

