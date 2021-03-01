Stuck and need some help?Talk to a Human
ExpressVPN no longer supports PPTP manual configurations. This guide will show you other supported protocols and setup methods you can use to connect to ExpressVPN.
ExpressVPN’s manual configurations are designed for devices that cannot run the ExpressVPN apps. PPTP is no longer supported as it provides minimal protection and is vulnerable to malicious attacks.
To use ExpressVPN, you can connect using other manual configuration protocols or connection methods.
Jump to…
Use other manual configuration protocols
Use the ExpressVPN app for routers
Use a virtual VPN router
Set up the VPN on individual devices
Use other manual configuration protocols
For certain routers, ExpressVPN supports OpenVPN and L2TP/IPsec manual configurations. OpenVPN offers more security and privacy benefits than L2TP/IPsec. If your router supports both OpenVPN and L2TP/IPsec, you are recommended to use OpenVPN over L2TP/IPsec.
On selected Asus, Linksys, or Netgear routers, you can also use the ExpressVPN app for routers which offers more security features and a better user interface than manual configurations.
ExpressVPN also offers OpenVPN and L2TP/IPsec manual configurations for other devices.
Use the ExpressVPN app for routers
You can use the ExpressVPN router app on selected Asus, Linksys, and Netgear routers.
See instructions on setting up:
Use a virtual VPN router
You can set up a virtual VPN router on your Windows PC or Mac.
Set up the VPN on individual devices
You can set up the ExpressVPN app individually on these supported platforms: Windows, Mac, Android, iOS, and Linux. With a single subscription, you can connect five devices to ExpressVPN at the same time, regardless of platform (including virtual machines).
See instructions on setting up:
- The ExpressVPN app for Windows
- The ExpressVPN app for Mac
- The ExpressVPN app for Android
- The ExpressVPN app for iOS
- The ExpressVPN app for Linux
- The ExpressVPN app for Chromebook
- The ExpressVPN app for Amazon Fire Tablet
- The ExpressVPN app for Android TV
- The ExpressVPN app for Chromecast with Google TV
