Ganhe 30 dias extras grátis em qualquer plano ao inscrever-se agora.

Não perca! Ganhe 4 meses grátis ao se inscrever no plano de 12 meses.

Your family’s digital life is worth defending.

VPN security as easy as joining your Wi-Fi.
Every device, all the time.

Get ExpressVPN Aircove

Available in the U.S.

Aircove

Instantly secure all your devices

Aircove: A security-first router by ExpressVPN

Exclusively developed by ExpressVPN, Aircove is the industry’s first and only Wi-Fi router with built-in^ VPN protection. Aircove brings full VPN benefits to all your devices, even smart home appliances that can’t install VPN software. Smart TV? Voice assistant? If it’s connected, it’s protected.

Get Aircove
Montagem com imagens do Aircove no dia-a-dia: Imagem do Aircove em uma console de TV, imagem do Aircove na cozinha, imagem do Aircove na sala de estar com membros de uma família. Montagem com imagens do Aircove no dia-a-dia: Imagem do Aircove em uma console de TV, imagem do Aircove na cozinha, imagem do Aircove na sala de estar com membros de uma família.

^An active ExpressVPN subscription, sold separately, is required for VPN features.
The router will still perform standard functions without one.

Interface do usuário do aplicativo para roteador + Aircove no fundo

Get protected in minutes

With Aircove, anyone can breeze through setup—not just the resident tech expert. Activation takes five minutes. Then, protect any device instantly just by connecting it to Aircove’s Wi-Fi. There’s no need to install apps on any devices.

Get Aircove
Illustration of man using a tablet, with Aircove in the background

Never miss a beat

Powered by dual-band Wi-Fi 6, Aircove delivers up to 1,200 Mbps* of fast, stable Wi-Fi. Even with the VPN on, you can stream in 4K HD on multiple screens. And with up to 1,600 sq. ft.* of whole-home coverage, Aircove can support dozens of devices. Everyone gets the performance they need.

View Tech Specs

*Numbers are estimates based on normal use conditions. Actual range and performance may vary depending on your internet service provider, home size, layout, device usage, building materials, and obstructions.

Animação dos grupos de dispositivos

One router, up to five VPN locations

Connect to as many as five VPN locations at the same time. Create one group for family or friends, move all the TVs into a UK group, or set all the game consoles to Japan. You can even designate a group to exclude from the VPN altogether.

Maximum flexibility

Sort your devices into as many as five groups, each with its own VPN location. For each group, you can also choose:

  • Smart Location, which selects the best location for you based on network conditions

  • No VPN, for when you want a device connected to the internet but not using VPN

  • No internet, for when you want to block individual devices from accessing the internet

Conecte-se a no máximo cinco locais ao mesmo tempo.

Multiple locations

Sort your devices into up to five groups, each with its own VPN location.

Arraste um dispositivo para um grupo de dispositivos.

Switch easily

Tap or drag and drop to switch your device location in seconds.

Desfrute de uma experiência ininterrupta de VPN.

Uninterrupted VPN

Your connections remain stable as you change from one location to another.

ExpressVPN Aircove

Desenho técnico do Aircove com vista frontal e traseira + legendas
View Tech Specs

FAQ

What is Aircove?
How is Aircove different from other routers?
Is Aircove available outside of the U.S.?
Do I need an ExpressVPN subscription if I have Aircove?
Do I need an internet service provider (ISP) with Aircove?
Do I need a Netflix/HBO/Prime Video/other streaming service account if I have Aircove?
Is Aircove a Wi-Fi mesh system?
What internet speeds will I get with Aircove?

Home protection, redefined.

Make your home as safe online as it is in real life. With Aircove.

Get Aircove Today
Assine a ExpressVPN

Available in the U.S.