How to set up ExpressVPN
for Xbox One and 360
Use our MediaStreamer service
MediaStreamer lets you watch content that might otherwise not be available to you. It’s the easiest to set up, but it doesn’t offer the protection or gaming benefits of a VPN. (Learn to set up MediaStreamer on Xbox One or Xbox 360.)
Connect to a VPN-enabled router
With ExpressVPN on your router, you can extend all the privacy and security of a VPN to every device in your home, including your Xbox. Getting protected is as easy as joining your Wi-Fi network. (Not ready for a VPN router? Consider using your Mac or Windows computer as a “virtual router” instead.)
Video: How to use ExpressVPN with Xbox One
Frequently asked questions
Just about! You can currently use ExpressVPN with PlayStation 4 and 3, Xbox One and Xbox 360, and Nintendo Switch. Additionally, you can set up ExpressVPN on a supported router to enable VPN protection for every device in your home.
Unfortunately, it does not. MediaStreamer changes your apparent location without offering the same privacy protections as a VPN. In order to use your Xbox console with all the benefits of a VPN, you’ll need to connect it to a compatible router by using the ExpressVPN app for routers.
In addition to keeping your data and files safe and hidden behind an encrypted network, connecting your Xbox One or Xbox 360 through a VPN router protects you from potential DDoS (distributed denial of service) attacks. You can also use a VPN to cut ping times between various gaming servers by connecting to locations closer to the network hosts.
It can. If your ISP (internet service provider) is intentionally throttling certain kinds of network traffic, a VPN can bypass these restrictions and restore your network speeds to their default levels. In some instances, users have even reported faster-than-average gaming speeds.
ExpressVPN’s core mission is to enable customers to use the internet privately and securely. Therefore, ExpressVPN does not and will never keep connection logs or activity logs. This means ExpressVPN will never log your IP address, browsing history, traffic data, or DNS queries.
