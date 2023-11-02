Get Xbox Game Pass Ultimate cheaper (2023) How to get Xbox Game Pass Ultimate cheaper in 2023
Often, online stores will vary their prices based on a customer’s location. Shopping online with a VPN can help you find the best gaming prices and discounts—including Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Read on to see how it works.
Can I use a VPN to purchase Xbox Game Pass Ultimate?
While you can purchase an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate by connecting to a VPN server location in a country other than your own, doing so may infringe upon Microsoft’s Xbox Subscriptions Terms & Conditions and ExpressVPN’s terms of use. ExpressVPN is a security and privacy tool, not intended to be used for copyright circumvention. By design, we cannot see or control what you do when connected to our VPN service, so we must insist that you respect the gaming industry and always honor the terms of use.
How to get Xbox Game Pass Ultimate discount with a VPN
Step 1: Get ExpressVPN
ExpressVPN provides a secure tunnel between your device and the internet that protects your online traffic from prying eyes. Using a VPN when going online also helps you to change your IP address so that your device appears to be in a different country.
Sign up for ExpressVPN and download the app for Windows or your router. Every subscription is backed by a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Step 2: Choose a VPN server location
Open the ExpressVPN app and connect to one of thousands of high-speed, secure VPN servers across 105 countries. In this instance, you’ll want to connect to a server in a region that offers a more competitive price for Xbox Game Passes like Argentina, Brazil, India, and Turkey.
Step 3: Purchase an Xbox Game Pass Core subscription
Purchase an Xbox Game Pass Core (formerly known as Xbox Live Gold) subscription in the region of your choice, redeem your purchase, and disconnect from the VPN.
Step 4: Convert to Game Pass Ultimate
You can now convert your Game Pass Core subscription to a Game Pass Ultimate subscription within your Xbox account!
Which country has the cheapest Xbox Game Pass Ultimate
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate prices vary across regions. The following is an approximate comparative pricing as of late 2023.
|Monthly price (USD)
Argentina
4.14
Turkey
4.34
India
6.60
South Africa
6.87
Japan
8.09
Brazil
9.92
South Korea
9.99
Hong Kong
10.87
Singapore
11.61
Taiwan
12.00
Australia
12.04
Norway
12.70
New Zealand
12.94
Mexico
13.89
Canada
13.93
Sweden
14.18
Poland
14.96
United Kingdom
15.81
United States
16.99
Why ExpressVPN the best VPN for Xbox Game Pass
Powerful protection
Avoid DDoS attacks by masking your IP. ExpressVPN also features 256-bit AES, leak protection, a kill switch, and split tunneling.
Boost connectivity
Enjoy unlimited, premium bandwidth. Minimize ping and lag with VPN servers in 105 countries.
Bypass throttling
Limit your ISP from slowing your connection. With a VPN, data can’t be inspected, so your bandwidth won’t be throttled.
Access more online
Get the latest DLC and games from early launch date countries. Play games even if they’re censored where you are.*
Play on all devices
Whether you prefer to play on a PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, PC, tablet, or phone, ExpressVPN has you covered.
Game without borders
No matter where you are around the world, simply change your region and play together with your friends.*
How does a VPN lower ping?
Shorter connection routes between you and gaming servers can lower latency and overall lag. This means packets of data are able to move between your computer and the game server faster, reducing any noticeable delay between your actions and what happens in the game—and giving you an advantage. Usually, connecting to the VPN server closest to the game server will give the best results.
Can I use a free VPN for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate?
Free proxy services are not recommended for gaming online as they do not offer the same privacy and security benefits of a paid VPN. Many do not work as advertised, some may even sell your data, and most will leave your networks vulnerable to attack.
|Express VPN ExpressVPN
|Most free VPNs
Data limit
Unlimited
10GB
VPN server locations
105 countries
10-50 countries
Customer support
24/7 live chat
Server technology
TrustedServer
PC-based
Activity and connection logging
Never
No promises
Simultaneous connections supported
Up to 8
1
Device support
Apps for every device
Desktop and mobile
Custom VPN protocol
Lightway
None
Download a VPN for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate on all your devices
Get the best VPN for PC, Mac, iPhone, Android, and more.
An ExpressVPN subscription includes software solutions for every device in your home, including gaming consoles like PlayStation and Xbox and smart TV systems like Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, and Samsung Smart TV. Get a VPN APK for your Android devices, or download ExpressVPN for iOS. You can even get a VPN extension for Chrome.
Plus VPN extensions for your favorite browsers
Can’t find your device? Check out these manual configurations and setup tutorials for a wide range of other devices and platforms.
FAQ: Xbox Game Pass VPN
Does VPN work with Xbox Game Pass?
Yes! With ExpressVPN, you can securely purchase an Xbox Game Pass online. Gaming online with ExpressVPN helps you to lower ping, minimize lag, and stay protected against DDoS attacks.
How do you activate an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate from Turkey?
In order to activate an Xbox Game Pass from Turkey, you'll need to get a Turkish IP address. After you've connected to a VPN server in Turkey, simply activate your Game Pass in your Xbox account. Once redeemed, disconnect from the VPN and you'll be ready to go.
How can I get a Turkish IP address?
You can get a Turkish IP address in a few steps:
Download the appropriate app for your iOS, Android, PC, or Mac
Open ExpressVPN and select Turkey
