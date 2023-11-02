How to get Xbox Game Pass Ultimate cheaper in 2023.

Get an extra 30 days free on any plan when you sign up now.

Often, online stores will vary their prices based on a customer’s location. Shopping online with a VPN can help you find the best gaming prices and discounts—including Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Read on to see how it works.

Can I use a VPN to purchase Xbox Game Pass Ultimate?

While you can purchase an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate by connecting to a VPN server location in a country other than your own, doing so may infringe upon Microsoft’s Xbox Subscriptions Terms & Conditions and ExpressVPN’s terms of use. ExpressVPN is a security and privacy tool, not intended to be used for copyright circumvention. By design, we cannot see or control what you do when connected to our VPN service, so we must insist that you respect the gaming industry and always honor the terms of use.

How to get Xbox Game Pass Ultimate discount with a VPN

Changing your League of Legends account region with a VPN is easy. Here’s how:

How to sign up for ExpressVPN

Step 1: Get ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN provides a secure tunnel between your device and the internet that protects your online traffic from prying eyes. Using a VPN when going online also helps you to change your IP address so that your device appears to be in a different country.

Sign up for ExpressVPN and download the app for Windows or your router. Every subscription is backed by a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Step 2: Choose a VPN server location

Open the ExpressVPN app and connect to one of thousands of high-speed, secure VPN servers across 105 countries. In this instance, you’ll want to connect to a server in a region that offers a more competitive price for Xbox Game Passes like Argentina, Brazil, India, and Turkey.

Screen with Xbox Game Pass logo, controller, and plant

Step 3: Purchase an Xbox Game Pass Core subscription

Purchase an Xbox Game Pass Core (formerly known as Xbox Live Gold) subscription in the region of your choice, redeem your purchase, and disconnect from the VPN.

Gaming on Xbox with a VPN.

Step 4: Convert to Game Pass Ultimate

You can now convert your Game Pass Core subscription to a Game Pass Ultimate subscription within your Xbox account!

Which country has the cheapest Xbox Game Pass Ultimate

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate prices vary across regions. The following is an approximate comparative pricing as of late 2023.

Monthly price (USD)

Why ExpressVPN the best VPN for Xbox Game Pass

Four falling dots.

Powerful protection

Avoid DDoS attacks by masking your IP. ExpressVPN also features 256-bit AES, leak protection, a kill switch, and split tunneling.

Speedometer.

Boost connectivity

Enjoy unlimited, premium bandwidth. Minimize ping and lag with VPN servers in 105 countries.

Swipe gesture through buffering icon to illustrate going past throttled internet connection.

Bypass throttling

Limit your ISP from slowing your connection. With a VPN, data can’t be inspected, so your bandwidth won’t be throttled.

Video game buttons.

Access more online

Get the latest DLC and games from early launch date countries. Play games even if they’re censored where you are.*

Access content you want on PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, Xbox, and other devices.

Play on all devices

Whether you prefer to play on a PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, PC, tablet, or phone, ExpressVPN has you covered.

Two computer monitors linked by a gradient circle.

Game without borders

No matter where you are around the world, simply change your region and play together with your friends.*

One game controller taking a long route to reach a server, with another one taking a short VPN tunnel.

How does a VPN lower ping?

Shorter connection routes between you and gaming servers can lower latency and overall lag. This means packets of data are able to move between your computer and the game server faster, reducing any noticeable delay between your actions and what happens in the game—and giving you an advantage. Usually, connecting to the VPN server closest to the game server will give the best results.

Can I use a free VPN for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate?

Free proxy services are not recommended for gaming online as they do not offer the same privacy and security benefits of a paid VPN. Many do not work as advertised, some may even sell your data, and most will leave your networks vulnerable to attack.

Read more about free proxy services vs. VPNs.

Paid VPN vs. free VPN
Express VPN ExpressVPNMost free VPNs

Data limit

Unlimited

10GB

VPN server locations

105 countries

10-50 countries

Customer support

24/7 live chat

Email

Server technology

TrustedServer

PC-based

Activity and connection logging

Never

No promises

Simultaneous connections supported

Up to 8

1

Device support

Apps for every device

Desktop and mobile

Custom VPN protocol

Lightway

None

Download a VPN for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate on all your devices

Get the best VPN for PC, Mac, iPhone, Android, and more.

Download ExpressVPN apps.

An ExpressVPN subscription includes software solutions for every device in your home, including gaming consoles like PlayStation and Xbox and smart TV systems like Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, and Samsung Smart TV. Get a VPN APK for your Android devices, or download ExpressVPN for iOS. You can even get a VPN extension for Chrome.

Can’t find your device? Check out these manual configurations and setup tutorials for a wide range of other devices and platforms.

FAQ: Xbox Game Pass VPN

Does VPN work with Xbox Game Pass?
How do you activate an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate from Turkey?
How can I get a Turkish IP address?

What gamers say about us

NickolasEdmunds Twitter avatar.

@expressvpn I was able to get the service i needed for gaming 10/10 all platforms thx well worth service i needed!

NickolasEdmunds
User HUMECHGAMES recommending ExpressVPN for Apple TV.

Wow, @expressvpn thank you for the stable connection, allowing me to stream and game with minimal issues on my rural connection!

First #vpn to do that well for me.

humechgames
User SKY_MASTERS737 recommending ExprssVPN for Nvidia Shield.

Yeet! Yup. Its the fastest VPN I’ve ever used to date. I dont even bother switching it off for gaming anymore. Hardly notice it.

@Sky_Masters737
